MAMA Awards 2022 สรุปผลผู้ชนะรางวัลทั้งสองวัน

MAMA Awards 2022 งานประกาศรางวัลเพลงของวงการเคป็อปที่จัดขึ้นโดย CJ E&M บริษัทด้านบันเทิงของเกาหลีใต้ โดยเป็นรางวัลที่ได้รับการยอมรับในระดับสูงสำหรับวงการในประเทศเกาหลี และ เอเชีย วันที่ 29-30 พฤศจิกายนนี้ ที่ Kyocera Dome เมืองโอซาก้า ประเทศญี่ปุ่น

MAMA Awards 2022 มีการแบ่งการประกาศรางวัล และ แสดงโชว์เป็น 2 วัน วันแรกคือ 29 พฤศจิกายน 2565 ได้ศิลปินสาว Jeon Somi (จอนโซมี) รับหน้าที่เป็นพิธีกรในงานนี้ช่วยเพิ่มสีสันให้กับงานในวันแรกเป็นอย่างมาก

โดยสำหรับรางวัลแดซัง (Grand Prize) หรือรางวัลใหญ่ ที่มีการประกาศรางวัลในวันที่ 1 นี้ คือรางวัล Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year ตกเป็นของวง BTS ที่กอดรางวัลนี้แบบนอนมาเป็นปีที่ 5 ติดต่อกัน ขณะเดียวกันศิลปินหน้าใหม่ที่คว้ารางวัล Favorite New Artist ในปีนี้คือวง IVE, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM และ Kep1er

ในส่วนของวันที่ 2 หรือวันสุดท้ายของงานผลประกาศรางวัล สำหรับวันที่ 30 พฤศจิกายน 2565 ที่ Kyocera Dome เมืองโอซาก้า ประเทศญี่ปุ่น มีการเปลี่ยนพิธีกร โดยได้ Park Bo Gum (พัคโบกอม) รับหน้าที่เป็นพิธีกรในงาน โดย BTS ที่วันแรก Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year ไปในงานวันแรกแล้ว ยังได้อีกรางวัลชูเกียรติยศตัวเองนั้นก็คือ MAMA Platinum กับรางวัล “a global cultural phenomenon beyond K-pop.” หรือ “ปรากฏการณ์ทางวัฒนธรรมระดับสากลนอกเหนือจากวงการเคป็อบ”

นอกจากนี้ BTS ยังไม่หยุดแค่ 2 รางวัล พวกเขายังกวาดไปอีก 3 รางวัล นั้นก็คือ Artist of the Year (ศิลปินยอดเยี่ยมแห่งปี), Album of the Year (อัลบั้มแห่งปีจาก “Proof”) และ Best Male Group (ศิลปินชายกลุ่มยอดเยี่ยม) ในขณะที่รางวัล Song of the Year เป็นของวงเกิร์ลกรุ๊ปน้องใหม่ที่ผลงานกำลังร้อนแรงอย่าง IVE จากผลงานเพลง “LOVE DIVE”

สรุปรายชื่อศิลปินผู้ชนะรางวัล 2022 MAMA Awards วันที่ 1

Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT DREAM, PSY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE, TXT

Favorite New Artist: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, Kep1er

Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids

Favorite Asian Artist: JO1

สรุปรายชื่อศิลปินผู้ชนะรางวัล 2022 MAMA Awards วันที่ 2

MAMA Platinum: BTS

Artist of the Year: BTS

Album of the Year: BTS (“Proof”)

Song of the Year: IVE (“LOVE DIVE”)

Best Music Video: BLACKPINK (“Pink Venom”)

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Group: BLACKPINK

Best New Artist (Male): Xdinary Heroes

Best New Artist (Female): IVE

Favorite Girl Group: (G)I-DLE

The Most Popular Group: Stray Kids

The Most Popular Male Artist: BTS’s J-Hope

Best Male Artist: Im Young Woong

Best Female Artist: TWICE’s Nayeon

Best Collaboration: PSY (“That That” [prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS])

Best Dance Performance (Solo): PSY (“That That” [prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS])

Best Dance Performance (Male Group): SEVENTEEN (“HOT”)

Best Dance Performance (Female Group): IVE (“LOVE DIVE”)

Best Vocal Performance (Group): BIGBANG (“Still Life”)

Best Vocal Performance (Solo): Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon (“INVU”)

Best Band Performance: Xdinary Heroes (“Happy Death Day”)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Jay Park (“GANADARA” Feat. IU)

Best OST: MeloMance (“Love, Maybe” from “A Business Proposal”)

Breakout Producer: Min Hee Jin

Global Music Trend Leader: Zico

Inspiring Achievement: Jaurim

Hero and featured images: MAMA Awards 2022

อ่านเรื่องราวเกี่ยวกับ ไลฟสไตล์คนเมือง ร้านอาหารเด็ดดัง แฟชั่นล่าสุด สุขภาพ และความงาม พร้อมกับ เรื่องราวทางวัฒนธรรมต่าง ๆ ได้ที่ Lifestyle Asia

Reference:

https://2022mama.com/

https://www.soompi.com/