Full moons in 2024 and their effects on your zodiac sign

A full moon has immense significance in astrology, or as we are told by The Love Witch (2016). Here is the list of full moons in 2024 and their effects on the zodiac.

The moon, with its positions and phases, has immense significance in the study of astrology. It is believed that this luminary directly influences the inner world, consciousness and emotional well-being of an individual. Many attribute their highs and lows to the lunar phases. Of all the transitions, full moons have always been a point of discussion in Wiccan culture and Western astrology. And with their associations with the popular creatures of folklore — werewolves — and witchcraft, they become a fascinating topic to delve deep into. Here is the list of all the full moons in 2024 and their effects on the zodiac.

Full moon 2024: Salient features

Typically, there are as many full moons as months in a year, as the heavenly body takes 29.53 days to complete its one revolution around the Earth. This lunar phase happens when Earth is precisely between the Sun and the Moon, causing maximum lunar illumination from our planet’s vantage point.

The first full moon of 2024 will be on 25 January. In total, there will be around 12 full moons, including a rare blue moon, four super moons and two penumbral lunar eclipses. We can look at the complete list of full moons in 2024.

Full moons of 2024 list and their effects on the zodiac system

Wolf Moon

The first full moon of the year is known as the Wolf Moon. It is the second full moon of the winter after the December solstice moon of 2023, and it will occur in the fire sign of the Leo constellation. Naturally, the fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) will be most influenced during this period.

Interestingly, Leo and Jupiter will form the square aspect within the constellation. This means that Sagittarius, ruled by Jupiter, will have opportunities to grow and let their adventurous spirit take over as they aim for new challenges this year.

Overall, all the zodiacs will feel free and confident to take up new projects as this lunar cycle brims with optimism and good fortune for everyone.

Snow Moon

Gracing the skies on 24 February, the Snow Moon will occur in the fastidious earth sign of Virgo. Furthermore, it is in opposition to the karmic planet of Saturn. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn), beware, as this period is set to bring a lot of turmoil in your personal lives.

The good news is that the meticulous sign of Virgo will prompt other zodiacs to mull over matters concerning their heart. Additionally, Saturn will make sure that they make informed decisions that are fair and beneficial in the long run.

Moreover, the 12 zodiac signs will be better off focusing on cleaning their energy, making way only for positivity, which will help them get through the year with grace and dignity.

Worm Moon

This full moon on 25 March will coincide with a lunar eclipse. Known as the Worm Moon, it symbolises the emergence of the zodiacs from winter hibernation and ushering in spring with gusto. This full moon will be in the constellation of the social and flirtatious Libra.

The air signs of Gemini, Libra and Aquarius will have an urge to revamp their social life. The zodiacs will enjoy mingling with different groups while also valuing their moments of solitude, striking a balance between the two.

Pink Moon

On 23 April, the Pink Moon of the spring will occur in the emotionally deep water sign of Scorpio. It squares with the moon, and hence, the already passionate period is set to get even more intense. Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces) will bear the brunt of the moon’s passion.

Scorpio, ruled by Pluto, the planet of destruction and rebirth, is sometimes unforgiving. This will be a trying time for all the zodiacs because the secrets they might have kept hidden from their close ones might come to the fore, creating an uncomfortable situation for everyone. But, overall, it will also allow them to start afresh and transform.

Flower Moon

The Flower Moon will illuminate the sky on 23 May, signifying the peak of the blossoming of flora and fauna. Appearing in Sagittarius with influences from Venus and Jupiter, this is a great time for the zodiacs to let their adventurous side take over. The natives will be bit by the wanderlust bug and they would want to travel and explore new places.

Furthermore, all the sun signs will want to be close to nature during this time, and they should let this instinct take over. This is also a great time to manifest to meet the love of your life.

Strawberry Moon

Appearing on 21 June, the Strawberry Moon is the first of two consecutive full moons in the grounded and responsible sign of Capricorn. During this time, Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn will feel more composed than the rest.

Other zodiacs will be highly motivated to give quality time to their loved ones, fulfil their domestic tasks and work hard on the home front. This is a good time to express gratitude to the universe for your family and friends.

Buck Moon

Buck Moon, also known as the Thunder Moon, will adorn the skies on 21 July, again in the sign of Capricorn. The reflective nature of this full moon will set all the worries of the zodiac to rest. There will be a few challenging times for all the sun signs, but they will ride through the storms with a lot of patience and stability. The zodiacs are advised to keep the crystal of garnet with themselves to deal better with any challenges coming their way.

Sturgeon Moon (Blue Moon)

The rare Blue Moon will occur in the constellation of Aquarius on 19 August. This full moon will focus on the personal and romantic relationships of all the natives. The air signs of Libra, Aquarius and Gemini will be in an introspective mode and will think about their long-term relationships in a serious way.

Moreover, all the natives of the zodiacs will be focused on improving their love life and will contribute most of their energy to that aspect.

Harvest Moon

The Harvest Moon, on 22 September, will be in the water sign of Pisces. Interestingly, this is also a lunar eclipse, which will increase the spiritual powers of all the zodiacs. This period will be filled with selfless deeds and community service, as all the natives will be filled with generosity and devoted to spreading peace.

Hunter’s Moon

The full moon on 17 October, in the fiery constellation of Aries, will have a lasting impact on the zodiac signs of Aries and Libra. This time frame will be about letting go of things that no longer serve them. There will be an impulse to act spontaneously, and therefore, it will be a make-or-break period for the professional and personal relationships of the natives.

Beaver Moon

The Beaver Moon on 15 November will co-occur with the end of Saturn retrograde. The full moon in the constellation of Taurus in 2024 will encourage the natives to be more calm and collected and indulge in the finer pleasures of life, whereas Saturn will make sure that they don’t shirk away from their responsibilities.

Full Cold Moon

Cold Moon, occurring on 15 December, will put all the zodiacs in a much-needed reset mode. The final full moon of 2024 in the constellation of Gemini, ruled by Mercury, falls on the same date as the last day of Mercury retrograde. This period is a perfect time to contemplate your choices and set new goals for the year 2025.

Because all zodiacs will focus on healing, they (especially Gemini and Virgo) will face some tumultuous periods filled with anxiety. Still, they will come out with a lot of clarity about their present and future.

(Hero and featured image credit: Josh Miller/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What are the super moons of 2024?

There are around 12 full moons, including one rare blue moon and four supermoons.

-What is the Moon in April 2024?

The full moon, which rises on 23 April, is called the Pink Moon.

-What month is the full moon in 2023?

Every year, including 2023, there is a full moon every month. The last full moon of December is called the Cold Moon, occurring in the winter solstice.

-Is there a Black Moon in 2024?

There is no black moon in 2024.