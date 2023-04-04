April 2023 horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs

22 March marked the beginning of the Hindu New Year and 14 April will mark the beginning of Hindu Solar New Year. 14 April is also celebrated as Baisakhi. On that note, let’s check what April 2023 horoscope will look like.

March and April are very important months, not only in terms of financial closing, which happens in India, Hong Kong, Japan, and some other parts of the world, but also astrologically.

April 2023 is a very eventful month astrologically, besides the aforesaid events, the most beneficial and largest of planets Jupiter will combust in the watery sign of Pisces on 28 March and will transit to Aries while in combustion on 22 April, a fiery friendly sign. This transit will bring a lot of changes for all zodiac signs. Sun is the most powerful planet in the solar system and is also known as king of planets. Any planet which comes close to the sun gets combusted, The minimum distance is different for different planets. Jupiter combusts at 11 degrees on either side, and it will rise on 27 April. Jupiter being combust is not considered auspicious. No auspicious ceremonies are conducted while Jupiter is combusted. Amidst this astrological maze of events and transits, here’s looking at April 2023 horoscope.

April 2023 horoscope for all zodiac signs