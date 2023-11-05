Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of November 6 – November 12, 2023

Each week or rather each day brings new hopes and beginnings. Married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship, and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families and their mates. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keeps changing with the motion of the planets. Know what your love life will look this week with the help of our horoscope predictions for 6 November – 12 November, you’ll be able to understand your partner better.

Love quote for the week – “Where there is love there is life.” Take the guidance of the Tarot cards to make reasonable and sensible choices in your love life this week. Know this week’s love horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs.

November love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction

Aries love horoscope

Couples: Natives of Aries sun sign need to be prepared to face some challenges in their love life. Hard work and efforts are required towards relationships also. Try to keep a balance between work and personal life and do not let ego ruin things for you. A good sex life can dissolve all strife. Work towards intimacy and harmony will follow. Family might be overly demanding, and you will have to balance.

Singles: Singles will be working hard to attract the attention of someone they admire without much success. Remember feelings cannot be forced. Natives in love might find something amiss in their relationship. Do not rush into commitments until you are certain.

Taurus love horoscope

Couples: Taurus natives might have a monotonous relationship indicating boredom. Add spark in your life, fall in love with your partner every day, increase your intimacy and enjoy your sex life. You need to take certain steps to make your relationship more exciting. Family might need attention especially, the children or youngsters.

Singles: Singles might not be in a happy state of mind as they will not be able to find the right person now and might feel lonely. Things happen when they must, in the meantime, indulge in self-care and activities to keep yourself positively occupied. Natives in love might require more time to decide. Haste is waste and it is best not to rush things up.

Gemini love horoscope

Couples: The love life predictions for Gemini sun sign natives state that they will enjoy good bonding with their mates. Any strife of the past will be sorted out amicably and you will move ahead with renewed vigour and gusto. You will share a good intimacy with your mate and enjoy domestic harmony. Familial bonds will be good.

Singles: Singles will be basking in the glory of their newfound love and will be content with how things are moving ahead. The advice it not to rush things as per our love life predictions for Gemini natives. Meeting for a few hours a day and spending the entire life together are very different. Try to build a good bonhomie and understanding first. Natives in love will be satisfied with their partners but in no rush to tie the knot.

Cancer love horoscope

Couples: Cancer sun sign natives need to strike a balance between work and personal life in their relationship. Everything requires effort and having a good equation with your mate is no different. Value your relationship and work towards betterment. Do not make work your entire life. Take out time and include outings and adventure in your life. Family might feel neglected.

Singles: Singles will be struggling with too many commitments at work. If this happens occasionally, it is perfectly fine. Do not let this become a practice, otherwise you are likely to miss out a lot in life. Socialising and having fun are important for your mental health. Natives in love need to follow the same advice – let your work be a part of life and not your entire life.

Leo love horoscope

Couples: Leo sun sign natives will be overly emotional according to our love life horoscope predictions for this week of November. Hold your emotions and try not to overreact. Introspect and get to the root. Share your insecurities with your mate. Mawkishness can be quite a deterrent in relationships. Pregnant women need to be extra careful this week. Family might be stressed with your sensitivity and emotional outbursts.

Singles: If you are oversensitive, you are likely to get hurt again and again, and it becomes quite a challenge for the partner. Although the cards indicate a temporary phase of ebullition, you need to work on it. Natives in love will be touchy and oversensitive and this can harm your self-esteem and spoil things between partners.

Virgo love horoscope

Couples: Virgo sun sign natives will face some challenges in their relationship this week. Air the insecurities with your mate. Two minds are better than one to tackle and find amicable solutions. Family members will be caring, and you will spend some memorable moments with your near and dear ones.

Singles: Singles will be struggling to find someone of their choice without much success. You need to introspect. You cannot change people. Accept the good and the not so good traits of people. Natives in love might have some doubts about their relationship. Patience and time are the best weapons.

Libra love horoscope

Couples: Libra natives will be lucky in love this week. You will enjoy abundance of love and marital bliss. Your mate will be enthralled with the attention and you will enjoy intimacy and carnal pleasures. This is a good omen for fertility and if planning to increase the family, this is a good time. You will enjoy a hunky dory time with all the members of the family and together you are likely to share some special moments.

Singles: Singles will be in luck and find someone of their choice and the bonding will increase. You will be struck by the golden arrow and have some pleasurable moments with your significant other. Natives in love will deepen their bonds and come closer. It is a good time for proposals, engagements, and marriage.

Scorpio love horoscope

Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives need to work towards adding some spice in their relationship. Although things might be fine, but it might be very monotonous. Rekindle your love. Small gestures go a long way, even if it is holding hands, it increases the shared intimacy. Add some passion to your relationship and improve your sex life. Familial bonds will be good.

Singles: Singles will be enjoying their single status and in no hurry to lose it. Make hay while the sun shines. Natives in love might be pressurised for commitment but the advice is to be sure before you commit. A decision taken when your heart is not fully in it is often not right.

Sagittarius love horoscope

Couples: Sagittarius natives might have some discord with their mates. This is normal between couples and is not likely to last for long. You need to be more open and communicative about your problems and feelings with your partner. Bottling up your emotions will affect your mental health. Sharing might reduce your burden and you are likely to get another opinion as to how to deal with it. Family will be supportive but might be miffed with you on certain issues.

Singles: Singles need to enjoy their single status as this is not a good week to form any special attachments. Socialise and enjoy your time without any commitments. Natives in love need to communicate better if they want to enjoy a good bonhomie with their mates. Do not be in a hurry to commit. Focus on building a good rapport first.

Capricorn love horoscope

Couples: Capricorn natives might be a little aggressive and dominating this week according to our love life prediction. This will not go down well with your partner and thus result in arguments and tiffs. Respect is most important for the growth of a relationship. Give space and regards to your partner and your relationship will prosper. Familial bonds will be average as per love horoscope for November.

Singles: According to love horoscope for November, singles need to be honest in their relationship. Try not to be what you are not. Impersonation can lead to heartbreaks. Natives in love need to be open about their anxieties and fears. A relationship which is on the foundation of honesty will be able to weather all storms later.

Aquarius love horoscope

Couples: Aquarius sun sign natives will have a good love life this week reliving their past and pleasant moments. Going down memory lane is a pleasant experience and will strengthen your bonds of camaraderie. A good time in between sheets is indicated. You will be sharing and reliving your nostalgic memories with your family and deriving a lot of pleasure.

Singles: As per November horoscope predictions for Aquarians’ love life, someone special from the past might resurface and you might be uncertain about getting back together. You need to think about the reason of the initial discord and rekindle the relationship only if you can get over the past. Natives in love might be unsure of their relationship and hesitant about making commitments. The advice is to be sure.

Pisces love horoscope

Couples: Pisces sun sign natives will have a good love life this week with their mates. You are likely to have a fun filled time with good bonding. This card is a good indicator of conception and pregnancy. You will enjoy a good familial bond. Your closeness is all set to increase, and you will get closer to children and youngsters in the family.

Singles: Singles will have a good meeting and socialising with a lot of like-minded people. You will be the centre of attraction and will be sought after by many. Enjoy your singlehood and do not force yourself to single out anyone. Natives in love will enjoy a good bonding with their mate and might want to tie the knot. It is a good time to say I do.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock