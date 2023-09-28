Money horoscope 2023: October Predictions for all zodiac signs

Who will fall? Who will thrive? Who will be America’s Next Top Model? Find out with the money horoscope for October 2023 for all zodiac signs.

October 2023’s money horoscope will help you prepare and plan for the expenses to be incurred during the month. Different planets and houses are responsible for gains, and losses. With several cosmic movements at play, this October, the finances of different zodiac signs will oscillate a lot.

Jupiter is retrograde in Aries in the axis of the nodes. This might translate to bad luck and stagnation for some zodiac signs. Mercury is getting combust on 8 October and might have a negative impact on trade. Saturn in retrograde motion will make you work harder and Sun transiting to Libra, its sign of debilitation, will reduce hard work and commitment of the natives of some zodiacs. Venus, that’s very comfortable in Leo will increase creativity and Moon which is the fastest moving will traverse the entire zodiac in October, hence its transit is not of much consequence.

The three zodiacs hitting the cosmic jackpot this month are Sagittarius, Libra, and Leo. The three Chinese zodiacs lining their pockets are Ox, Tiger, and Snake.

October 2023: Money horoscope for all the zodiac signs