Love horoscope 2023: Predictions for all zodiacs in October

Love is in the air for many. For the rest, you’re probably going to die alone. Find out which one you are and more with this October 2023’s love horoscope.

Venus the most important planet for love, romance, and relationships is transiting to Leo sun sign on 2 October. Venus does not share the best of relationship with the planet Sun, the owner of Leo, although it is the trine in the natural zodiac. However, this transit is auspicious and will increase morality in love. Beware of the egoistical behaviour. Insight to what will make the relationship beautiful and perfect is sought by all and our love horoscope 2023 for October month will help you ascertain that endearment.

Venus denotes love and marriage, and it rules over beauty, desire, sex, fertility, and prosperity. This transit is likely to improve relationships and self-expression. The importance of Moon and Mars also cannot be ruled out. The Moon rules the emotions, and denotes heart, and feelings. Mars denotes the sex drive, sexual compatibility, passion, and energy which will transit to airy Libra in a combust state giving stability to fiery Mars – a balance between sex and romance. Compatibility among partners to a great extent is dependent on the position, element, placement, and transit of all the planets – the aforesaid ones being the main ones responsible for romantic liaisons.

The new moon on 14 October and the full moon on 29 October are good days for manifesting harmony in relationships. The annular solar eclipse and the partial lunar eclipse are slated to occur on the aforesaid dates, and it is a good time to connect to the spiritual world and donate.

Read along to find out which zodiacs will enjoy bliss in their relationships, the ones that will find love and the sun signs that will not be so lucky in love this month.

October love horoscope 2023 for all the zodiacs