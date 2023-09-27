October horoscope 2023: What’s in store for the 12 zodiac signs?

What does your October 2023 horoscope have in store for you? Read on to find out.

The monthly predictions here are related to the sun signs, and transit of the other planets in relation to the Sun. The Sun being the centre of our universe affects our lives in more than one way. It is not only vital for astronomical purposes but also holds great importance as per Vedic astrology. Know how to make the best of this month by reading our October 2023 horoscope.

The movement of the Sun from one astrological sign to another can reveal a lot about your future. Sun enters Libra, his sign of debilitation on 18 October, lowering the energy levels of individuals and taking away the drive and motivation from natives. Combust Mars will already present from 6 October while Mercury will enter Virgo, its exaltation sign on 2 October. Jupiter is in retrograde motion in Aries. Venus will enter Leo on 2 October while Saturn will be in retrograde motion in Aquarius, its mooltrione sign. 30 October is a significant day in the world of astrology when the transit of Rahu to watery Pisces and Ketu to earthy Virgo is going to take place. These planets known for their unpredictable nature will bring in stark changes to the entire zodiac signs impacting all individuals in different ways.

On 14 October, there’ll be annular solar eclipse in Virgo and on 29 October, there will be partial lunar eclipse in Aries. It is a good time to connect to the spiritual world and donate. It is not considered auspicious to start a new project or perform any auspicious ceremony during eclipses.

October is a month of many planetary transits and the add-ons of Solar as well as Lunar eclipse is all set to create ripples in many ways. Read to find out what’s in store in terms of horoscope for October 2023.

Here’s the October 2023 horoscope for all zodiac signs