LSA Weekly Horoscope: 12-18 December 2022

The year is coming to an end, and the moon begins her waning journey. Here’s what that means for your weekly horoscope for 12-18 December 2022.
The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s take a look at December horoscope for this week.
The moon begins her waning journey after her glorious final full phase for the year. Along with her, the year is coming to an end, allowing us ample opportunities to let go off all the traumatic dregs that bind us and prevent us from being the best that we can be. Even though it’s a time of great merriment and cheer, with the winter festivities, it is also important to remember that we need to release the old and worn out to receive new and bountiful blessings and miracles. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
December horoscope for this week ahead
This week is all about finding a space that’s just for you. The importance of having a safe space is so that you can authentically be yourself without any fear and far from all kinds of judgment and scrutiny – especially from yourself. This is where you can reflect, introspect, meditate, pray, or just simply breathe with ease and without any disturbances. Doing so will not only have a powerful healing effect on your mind, body, and soul – but will also allow you to evolve and open yourself to receive blessings and witness miracles. Even five minutes in this space can be truly magical.
This is a week for you to be all the more protective of your energies and your space. If you feel someone isn’t respecting you and your boundaries, then do not hesitate to tell them so. This isn’t the time to shrug things off for the sake of maintaining the peace. The more you establish the fact that your boundaries are solid and deserve respect, the more you’ll be able to protect yourself from unwanted energies and entities. Do not feel even an ounce of guilt for speaking your truth – especially if it’s when you need to defend yourself, or those who are being harmed. Your words, even when used with kindness, can be mighty weapons that can intimidate even the mightiest of foes. Use them mindfully.
A powerful exercise for you this week, dear Gemini, is to start journaling. Yes, this can be such a chore at times, and can be tedious too. However, it’s important you understand that journaling can not only be incredibly therapeutic, but it can also bring surprising insights and an astonishing level of clarity. Things that seemed cloudy or vague, will become all the more lucid. Answers to questions that have been difficult and elusive, shall come to you with ease. Sometimes, writing our affirmations, wishes, and manifestations down on paper can yield far better results than simply chanting or dreaming about them. For best results, use blue ink ball-point pen in a red coloured journal – and make it a regular habit.
Sometimes, the best thing we can do is to let go of our need to control the world that’s around us, as well as the world that’s within us. The act of surrendering to a higher power is incredibly bold and brave, for it shows that you trust that ‘The Universe’ has your back and will allow you to flow through life and be safe through all its meandering currents. So much energy is unnecessarily spent trying to control life. Letting go can free our minds and allow us to discover things we couldn’t even dream of. Yes, it can be scary to do, but there’s a reason why fortune favours the bold.
Dear Leo, what’s the point of having an eternally radiant supply of charm if you’re not going to spread it around and mesmerise the world with it? Yes, you are incredibly intelligent, and your work should speak for itself – but you must remember that the world we live in is a complex one. Especially in this day-and-age, where instant gratification is revered, and all things are available one swipe away, the cover is often far more important than the book itself. Thus, do not be afraid to use your charm and natural gracious and gregarious spirit to shift the scales in your favour. Be mindful and use your charm like you would use a loaded gun – with caution and only when needed.
In this world that’s filled with complexities and chaos, sometimes the best thing we can do is take the simpler path. Opting for simplicity isn’t a sign of laziness. It’s actually a path that offers greater levels of efficiency and effectiveness. When it’s hard to find a sense of simplicity – especially in relationships – it’s important to ponder about why are you holding on to chaos, and whether doing so is in your best interest. Complexities can be exciting, but if left unchecked, it can very easily become traumatic. Be kinder to yourself, opt for simplicity. It’ll at least be more peaceful than the other option.
This is a week for you to become all the craftier. No, that’s not a bad thing. It’s all about finding ways to come up with creative solutions to problems beyond our control, with the limited resources we have at our disposal. Some might say we are ‘hacking’ our way through life. However, what those naysayers aren’t saying is that they’re envious of your ability to make the most out of a situation where the odds may be against your favour. The fact that you emerge victorious courtesy your ‘craftiness’ will just make them burn all the more. You must remember that everything you need to not just survive, but to also thrive, is already with you and at your disposal.
This is a week where your primary focus needs to be protecting yourself and those whom you love. Keep those boundaries firm and well-established, and ensure they are acknowledged and respected by others, as well as yourself. Beyond this, make sure that you are physically protected from actual threats – including forces of nature. This is just a reminder to be more vigilant when it comes to self-protection. Just be sure you’re not mistaking protection with unhealthy isolation. Balance is always the key!
This week, dear Sagittarius, treat yourself! Allow yourself to indulge in all things that make you feel better about yourself. After all, we are smack-dab in the middle of your season, so why not make it an all the merrier time? Clothes will have a particularly powerful effect on your mood and well-being. After all, there’s a reason phrases like “Power-Suit” and “Dress to Kill” exist in our vocabulary. Be daring to explore new colours, as well as new styles. You might be surprised to discover how effortlessly it is to pull off anything, if, you’re feeling fabulous about yourself!
This is a week for you to be independent and self-reliant. Throw away all your fears and hesitations and put yourself out there, devil be damned what anyone else cares or thinks about you. After all, this is your life to live – it’s high time you got out of your cocoon and ‘live’. Grab all opportunities and don’t be afraid to take mighty leaps. You’ll discover how truly self-reliant you are, and that’ll embolden you more to grab life by the reins and charge full speed ahead. You must remember that you are protected by higher divine forces in ‘The Universe’, and the more you trust and have faith in them, the more they shall enable you to flow through life successfully with your head held high.
This is a week for you to pay attention to symbols, signs, and omens – for that is ‘The Universe’ trying to communicate with you. Do not take for granted the ‘coincidental moments of synchronicity’, for nothing is random, and everything is happening for a reason. When you notice repeating number patterns – including, but not limited to – 111, 1111, 1414, 222, 2222, 444 and 4444 – they are actually signs that your angels, guides, and guardians are by your side. When you see these number patterns, take a breath and just silently thank your ‘spiritual squad’ for always having your back, no matter what. Do not be afraid to ask them for help and guidance in your time of need. That’s what they’re here for! There’s a reason why the adage goes – ‘ask and you shall receive’. You are worthy of good things – always remember this!
This week, stand strong, dear Pisces. Do not back down, no matter how overwhelming the situation is. You have been given a voice to speak and a heart to honour your truth. To suppress either one, or worse, both – is akin to self-harm because you are allowing yourself to be inauthentic. You must remember that this is your life that you’re living. To forbid yourself from living it ‘truthfully’ is almost like living in a prison of self-imposed walls of deception. You must remember the truth shall always set you free. Be sure to remember that the truth is a double-edged sword. Use it mindfully.