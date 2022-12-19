LSA Weekly Horoscope: 19-25 December 2022

Christmas is coming, Capricorn season is beginning. Here’s what this means for your weekly horoscope between 19-25 December.

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let us see what magic it holds for this week’s December horoscope.

This week, a powerful new moon falls upon the night of the winter-solstice. As the year comes closer to its frosty end, the season of Capricorn begins. The goat of Saturn brings with it the karmic rewards for all the good we have done this year. Most of them will be given to us on the magically miraculous day of Christmas. How apt that this blessed day should fall on a Sunday this year! The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

Check out December horoscope for this week ahead