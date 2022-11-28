LSA Weekly Horoscope: 28 November – 4 December 2022

The powerful new moon has begun its cycle. Here’s what that means for your weekly horoscope between 28 November – 4 December 2022.

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Let’s take a look at the weekly horoscope for last few days of November and the first week of December here.

The powerful new moon has begun an illuminating cycle of the Moon who shall undergo her final life this year. This blesses us all in powerful ways, as the Moon not only rules our mind, but also our emotions, our memories, as well as our ability to process life as a whole. During her final life cycle in the year, we have a chance to cleanse ourselves off the past, and plant seeds to sprout up the future life of our dreams. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

Here’s the weekly horoscope for December