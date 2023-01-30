LSA Weekly Horoscope: 30 January – 5 February 2023

It’s officially Aquarius season. Here’s what this means for your weekly horoscope between 30 January – 5 February 2023.
The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. Let’s see what the horoscope says for the last two days of January and the beginning of February.
Aquarius season is in full swing as we’re officially out of all planetary retrogrades – allowing energies to be more balanced and not too chaotic. However, when it comes to matters of the heart, Venus is trapped in Saturn’s rings – causing us all to stop and question our decisions – especially romantic ones. For many of us, the most important person that we need to love is ourselves. Yet, doing so can be oh so very hard! The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope. Know the zodiac signs’ horoscope have in store for the last two days of January and the first week of February.
Read on to know this week’s horoscope
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
The key to your heart can never be handed to anyone else, for only you have the power to keep your heart open to give and receive love. However, this also means that you also have the power to keep it closed, blocking it from experiencing love of all kinds. Even if the source of your sadness (and traumas) can be linked to other people – at the end of the day, the common element in all those equations is you. The time has come to take responsibility for your happiness and peace of mind.
2 /12
Not all seeds yield a bounty. Not all dreams come true. However, it’s important to plant as many seeds, and dream as many dreams as possible – because you never know what’s going to come into fruition. This way, at least you can say you gave it your best shot, even if the results weren’t the best. Nevertheless, some seeds will grow into mighty trees. Some dreams will manifest into a magical reality. Focus on those while releasing the failed seeds and dreams.
3 /12
Use everything you have at your disposal to achieve all your goals and dreams. Everything that you need to succeed is either directly around you, or within you. You just need to recognise all that you have, as well as figure out how to go about utilising them all to their best capacity. That may take time, but lucky for you – you are a quick study and can get a hang of new things easily. Just remember to overcome your ‘boredom’ and not to chase chaos just because it’ll help make things ‘exciting’.
4 /12
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. More times than not, instead of representing honour and rank, the ‘crown’ represents all the traumas and burdens that weigh us down. All that we attach to ourselves and so closely identify as/with that we’re too scared to believe that there could be more to ourselves than this limiting status. This doesn’t mean we need to let go of what makes us unique and special. We must learn to cherish all those qualities. However, we must never get attached to them, for doing so will prevent us from growing and evolving, thus making it all the harder to discover more authentic layers to ourselves.
5 /12
The best way to grow and evolve is to expand your horizons and keep on learning new things. Our soul is here to learn important lessons, and the earth is the ultimate school that puts our soul through some of the most difficult tests. If we choose to remain where we are, we stop evolving and our soul remains stagnant as we burden our body, mind, and spirit with the baggage we carry. If we choose to keep on moving, we will keep on growing, and we’ll be able to shed all baggage, and thus be able live a life that’s incredibly joyful and liberating.
6 /12
This is a powerful week where the divine cosmic forces of ‘The Universe’ shall be ethereally transferring important ‘spiritual downloads’ that will kick-start your ‘upgradation’. Pay special attention to signs, omens, as well as oddly convenient coincidences. Many a times, ‘The Universe’ sends us important messages through our dreams. A dream journal may work wonders in helping you decode what ‘The Universe’ is trying to tell you. Keep a look out for repetitive numerical patterns including, but not limited to – 1111, 2222, 555, 777, and 1010. Seeing them is a sign that you’re in alignment with the higher forces and that your angels are blessing you in every step of your journey.
7 /12
When others go low, you go high. However, that doesn’t mean you be unguarded so that others can attack you from below. As noble as it may be to ‘turn the other cheek’, it’s more important for you to protect yourself from the daggers of prying eyes with malicious intent. Just remember to ask questions first before staining your swords – you’d be surprised by how much time you’ll save and by all the potential chaos that you’ve kept at bay.
8 /12
This is a week for you to put yourself out of your comfort zone and start afresh with something that you’ve never done before. It can be something as simple as taking a painting class. Perhaps even something intellectually intense as learning a foreign language. Whatever the case may be – go into it whole heartedly with the mission to learn and expand your horizons. Even though it may be so intimidating to start something from square one – the journey ahead will enable your soul to escalate up the ladder of evolution rapidly. Make sure your intentions are pure.
9 /12
Not all burdens are yours to carry. There’s no nobility in carrying a load that was never yours to begin with. Many a times we may think that we are just trying to be helpful. However, majority of the time, the truth of the situation is that we’re using ‘being busy’ as an excuse to run away from issues that are desperately awaiting to be addressed – but we’re far too scared to do so. What is it that you’re running away from? What about it is so dire that you aren’t willing to deal with it? Answering these questions may be a profoundly enlightening experience.
10 /12
Sometimes, we are so scared of the possibility of being hurt, we tend to shut ourselves off from the world – believing that no harm can come to us as long as we’re in the safety of our cocoon. This, however, is a very debilitating belief because by isolating ourselves, we aren’t really preventing ourselves from hurt. We are cutting ourselves from experiencing all the joys of life. We must remember that getting hurt is a part of life. The way we heal from it and move on determines how far we’ve come and how we’re able to receive blessings and love from ‘The Universe’. Step outside, dear Capricorn, and live life to the fullest!
11 /12
As your season kicks into full swing, there are numerous opportunities that await you, dear Aquarius. Do not hesitate walking through the doors that ‘The Universe’ is opening for you. They won’t be open forever, and thus, you need to act fast for all the major decisions you make this week might karmically impact you for years to come – possibly even lifetimes. To let fear overrule you and be intimidated from grabbing onto opportunities is indeed an act of foolishness. Remember, you are worthy of all the good things in life, and you deserve them all whole heartedly.
12 /12
Not everyone needs to know all your secrets, Pisces. As much as you wish to help others do better in their lives, you mustn’t give away all your tips and tricks. Beyond just maintaining an air of mystery, you need to remember that to protect ourselves. It’s also important to remember that not everyone has the same priorities, nor do they have the same dreams and ambitions. What works for you beautifully may end up being a mighty disaster for someone else. Be a good listener and offer to lend an empathetic ear – but keep your advice to yourself!