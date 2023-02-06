LSA Weekly Horoscope: 6-12 February 2023

Powerful cosmic portals are opening this week. Here’s what that means for your weekly horoscope between 6-12 February 2023.
The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. Let’s see what will be the horoscope for this week of February for all the zodiac signs.
After a powerful full moon that signalled the diminishing of winter, Venus inches away slowly from Saturn signalling the liberation of love, but still reminding us of the importance of boundaries. Powerful cosmic portals are opened with the conjunction of Rahu and Uranus, giving us the ‘go-ahead’ to be daringly original and take leaps of faith that would intimidate us greatly in the past. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
February horoscope for all zodiac signs this week
Speak your truth, Aries, without any fear. This is a time for you to express what your heart truly desires. The more you suppress it to appease others, the more you’ll have to deal with the frustrations that come with living a lie. Life is too short for you to live in authentically. Just be sure that when you do decide to speak up – all matters of secrecy and confidence aren’t spilled out accidentally. Furthermore, remember that information is powerful – as much as you’re enjoying expressing yourself – pay attention all that goes around you. Even the most trivial things can end up becoming valuable later.
When the winds of life blow mightily, we must become steadfast like a mighty oak – graceful, yet immovable. You can provide others your bountiful shade on a hot sunny day, allow your leaves to fragrantly freshen up the air, you can even give a home to many who seek it. Just do not compromise on your personal ethics, and do not allow those will ill-intentions to cut you down with their saws of lies. Protect your physical and energetic field with firm and boundaries of steel. As much as you nurture others – you need to take care of yourself. Your life depends on it!
Not all burdens are yours to carry. Not all pressures are yours to take on. Do not let others guilt you into doing things you aren’t comfortable with no matter what. It’s totally okay to say no to the unwarranted demands of others on your time and energy. At the same time, the things that are yours to carry – you need to stop viewing them as annoyances. Not all responsibilities are glamorous, but they are important to carry through! Thus, it would be best if you find something joyous about what you do – else, find another line of work.
Sometimes, irrespective of where you are in life, always remember where you come from, and what kind of journey you’ve been on that’s brought you to this very present moment. It’s important to understand that life is a constant journey that enables us to evolve every step along the way. If you aren’t happy where you are – just remember, it’s only temporary, and will change the minute you’re willing to reflect on past mistakes and begin taking steps to heal and move on. If you are happy where you are, then express gratitude and do your best to help and uplift those around you.
Change is the only constant in life. Nothing ever remains the same. Life, after all, is energy. When energy stagnates, with time, it festers into something incredibly toxic that infects everything around it. Thus, it’s important that you keep on moving on with the times if you wish to be vital and vibrant as ever. Yes, sometimes it may be hard to do so – but always remember that it’s much better to be in control of how you move on, instead of life and the cosmos forcing you to do so when you’re not emotionally ready. It’s better to learn how to swim before life sweeps you up in a tidal wave of chaos.
Sometimes we’re plagued by thoughts that keep us up at night, filling us up with anxious energy that causes us to remain at our least functional. It’s important to realise that our past is over and there is nothing we can do to change it. Furthermore, our future hasn’t happened yet, and the more time we spend worrying about it – the more we’ll rob ourselves of enjoying the present moment. At the end of the day, all we have with us is the ‘now’. Make the most of this time doing your best to make peaceful and healthy choices.
As much as we try to shine our light brightly into the world, we must remember that moths are always drawn to the flame. As scary as the thought of being surrounded by a swarm of moths can be – you must realise that at the end of the day, the moths perish upon contact with the flame. The greater the source of light, the greater the shadow it will cast upon whatever it faces. When being your true and authentic self – people will show their truth because your light will reveal their greatest shadow – believe the darkness of the soul you see. It is a big part of who they are. Then decide whether they’re worth having in your life or not.
This week is all about establishing safe spaces for yourself wherever you go. It could be a room in your home where no one is allowed to disturb you. Perhaps even a space in your office where you can de-stress for a few minutes before resuming work. Safe spaces help us feel secure in our skin. They keep us free from judgment. Most of all, they enable us to just be and not have to prove anything to anyone. Find your safe space. Treasure it!
There’s no need to let things get ugly. As much as we may enjoy competing – it’s very important to ensure that our competitiveness doesn’t become unhealthy. Sometimes we use our words as weapons. Be mindful with them. In the heat of the moment, we end up hurting those we love the most. Many a times the most beautiful relationships that take years in building can be destroyed with a single insensitive phrase uttered carelessly at an inopportune moment. When things are going out of hand, reign it in. You don’t become a lesser person if you apologise first.
This is a week for you to charge full speed ahead, Capricorn! You’ll be blessed with an incredible burst of energy that will empower you to accomplish more than you were ever able to do. You’ll be able to express yourself and voice your truth unlike ever before. Ride this boost of power in all its brilliant glory, because you are galloping away on the path to success. Do not apologise for your ambition. Do not be made to feel guilty about wanting success and working hard to achieve it. Most of all, do not limit yourself courtesy the narrow view of others around you who constantly try to impose their blinders upon you.
Secrets are powerful. If information is currency, secrets are a treasure chest filled with untold riches. Thus, if someone entrusts you with their secrets – make sure you honour them no matter what. Likewise, if you have a secret of yours to share – only do so with someone you trust with your life. Furthermore, it’s important that you keep your eyes and ears open to all the information floating around you. Sometimes the things that seem trivial and futile, might prove to be a golden nugget at a different moment of time. Make sure you are able to filter out the trash from the treasure.
Dear Pisces, this is a powerful week for you to start afresh. Take this time to redefine your goals based on how you’ve evolved till now. Things that may have seemed important at first may not be so right now. Thus, it’s important to evolve our goals along with ourselves. The Universe is opening powerful channels of abundance and prosperity. Be open and receptive to them but clean out all the emotional clutter and baggage that you’re carrying. Sometimes even cleaning up the physical clutter around you can enable you to release emotional and mental clutter too. In many ways, it may even help clean up spiritual clutter. Make space for the abundance you are about to receive.