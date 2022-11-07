LSA Weekly Horoscope: 7-13 November 2022

It’s eclipse season, and this signifies a powerful time to cleanse. Here’s how you can do it, according to your weekly horoscope for the week of 7-13 November 2022.
The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s take a look at the November horoscope.
Eclipse season comes to an end this week with a powerful lunar eclipse that signifies a powerful time to cleanse and release old negative patterns. While the period of ‘karmic fast-tracking comes to an end, the planet Mars has gone into retrograde, and shall continue it’s fiery retreat all the way till January 2023 – bringing with it a time where our actions lead to unexpected consequences in very obvious ways. However, worry not, for the stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
November horoscope for the week ahead
This week is a powerful time for you to make new beginnings that are divinely guided and blessed. Allow yourself to let down your guards and ask yourself what is it that you really want out of life. When you are able to answer that honestly, from your heart and not your ego – then you need to evaluate how your life at present is enabling your true wants, needs, and desires to manifest. Be honest with yourself regarding what habits, patterns, situations, and relationships are blocking you from achieving your goals – and love yourself enough to cut cords with them and move on. It may be hard, but once you’re free of them, you’ll be able to manifest the life of your dreams.
It’s important to remember that sometimes life never pans out according to our plans – no matter how intricate or meticulous we may be. Even if we make provisions for a plan B or a plan C, or even a plan D – sometimes life throws a curve ball at us, and we’re left stumped – unsure how to handle it. Perhaps, it’s time we let go of our need to plan, and just surrender to the flow of life. Rather than work against life, why not trust it and see where it takes you? We are divinely guided by powerful cosmic forces, who have our best interest at heart. So, why not listen to them? It may be hard at first, but we must remember that sometimes life has a different plan for us, which will serve our highest self’s best interest.
Careful of falling prey for false rumours, Gemini – especially if you’re the one who started them in the first place. Speech is silver, but it can turn excessively corrosive when it’s used against us. As cool as it may be to sass someone off, or just say something that’s not entirely ‘kosher’ whilst in the middle of venting our hearts out – we never really know who is hearing us, and what exactly can offend them. Thus, if you wish to avoid the added chaos created by your delightfully forked tongue – it would be best to just keep mum. Silence is, after all, golden.
The lunar eclipse signals the end of this chaotic eclipse season. Congratulations – you survived it! It’s worth celebrating because only you know the pain (physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual) that you’ve endured during the eclipse season. Thus, it would be a lovely idea to celebrate with your loved ones. After all, the people you love, and who love you back, have been instrumental in keeping you afloat during these chaotic times. Surely, they need a good amount of celebration and appreciation.
To quote fellow Leo (and a true Queen in her own right) – Madonna, “Happiness lies in your own hands.” This is a powerful week for you because you are blessed with the ability to take charge of your karmic patterns by not only the actions you perform, but also by how you’re able to find sparks of joy within even the most trying times. No, that doesn’t mean you have to be one of those toxic-positivity quotes that you come across on social media – not at all. It’s more about finding that lone flickering light in a cavern of darkness to not only give you warmth – but also motivate you to navigate through it all successfully. Even if that spark comes from within you – it’s enough to help you overcome even the mightiest of dark forces around and within you.
This is a powerful week for you to educate yourself, Virgo. Be it taking up a formal course, or even sign up to learn a new skill, or maybe even just watching a series of lectures online just for the sake of learning something new – do it! The world is forever changing and getting all the more competitive. No skill, no matter how banal or unrelated to your job, ever goes waste. Even pursuing a new hobby will enable you to bring in more success in your career, as it’ll activate new parts of your brain – enabling you to brainstorm better, as well as release stress hormones from your system after a long day at work, as you pursue this new hobby.
We all wish we could have the ideal families and romantic relationships. Our hearts are filled with those ‘Hallmark’ commercials with their picture-perfect aesthetics of people having a gala time together. Guess what? Hallmark commercials are fake, and there’s no such thing as an ideal family or an ideal romance. All families come with ancestral traumas, curses, and baggage you didn’t really ask for. Furthermore, the things that are sold to us as ‘ideal romances’ are trauma bonds between two very toxic characters. Harsh? Perhaps! However, the sooner you realise this, you’ll be free from the illusions our ego clings on to and have all the ability to live your life with peace and happiness without holding onto sky-high unrealistic expectations.
Sometimes, it’s the simplest of pleasures that can enable us to survive the most hectic and chaotic of times. Just because our lives are complicated, doesn’t mean we need to complicate the things that make us happy. Whether it’s sniffing your favourite flower, or listening to your favourite song, or binging on a show you’ve seen a hundred times before, or even indulging in your favourite food when a craving strikes. Go for it! Remove all traits of ‘guilt’ from your ‘guilty pleasures’. After all, if something brings you pleasure and joy – why should you have to feel any amount of guilt about it?
Not all victories are particularly, ‘victorious’, especially if in the process of proving yourself right, you lose out on things like love and respect. Always remember that at the end of the day, it’s not about being right and being the best. It’s about the relationships you’re able to cultivate and sustain, as well as, how you’re able to earn respect and win love in the process of it all. Yes, sometimes you may have to be ‘the bad guy’ when you need to speak inconvenient and unlikable ‘truths. If it’s absolutely important to do so – go right ahead. But please, do consider whether the consequences you face shall be worth being right?
Dear Capricorn, get out of your headspace already! You’d be surprised how some fresh air and sunlight can work wonders on mood and overall state of mind. Yes, nothing beats therapy to heal your traumas, but there is plenty you can do on your own to make your like all the more jubilant. Be it just getting a regular dose of exercise, or just eating healthily and maintaining good sleep hygiene. Even a trip to the salon can be quite the healing experience. Just remember, you’re not alone in this journey. There are many who love you and are willing to help you out in any way possible. All you have to do is ask.
True strength doesn’t come from brute force. Nor does it come from the amount of pain we can endure to prove how tough we are. True strength comes from our heart’s ability to love without fear. It’s when we’re brave enough to be vulnerable without any hesitation and ask for help whenever we need it. Unfortunately, we’re taught from a young age to cover it all up in favour of projecting a more ‘societally approved’ version of ‘strength’. It’s time to unlearn all those toxic patterns that we’ve internalised so deeply. Let go off them, and tap into your true vulnerable self, and become the strongest version of yourself.
Dear Pisces, no matter how choppy the waters are, no matter how many hurdles block your path, and no matter how many times you may feel like you aren’t the one navigating your life – you’re doing okay. Yes, life can be overwhelming, and sometimes we may seem like we’re the jester in our very own ‘Truman Show’. Don’t worry – you’re not alone in this feeling – we’re all pretty much in the same boat. Just remember that there are powerful divine forces in the universe that have been watching over your soul’s journey over numerous lifetimes. There are willing to help you – in subtle and obvious ways. All you have to do is ask.