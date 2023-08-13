LSA Weekly Horoscope: 14-20 August 2023

The new moon on 16 August is a good day to recharge with new energies. Here’s what this means for your weekly horoscope between 14-20 August 2023.
The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, these energies reflect on the cards in the form of pictures that reflect our thoughts, and understanding the pictorial message helps us to refocus and redirect the paths of our life accordingly. The occultist is able to interpret their effect and brings honesty, reassurance and clarity to a situation. Here’s looking at this week’s horoscope from August 14 – August 20, 2023.
There are a lot of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot offers us a guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy, it is categorised as an occult science where the practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge and spiritual guidance gains insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in India and across the globe. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – August 14 – August 20, 2023.
Sun transits to Leo this week. Mercury is in Leo and Venus is in retrograde motion in Cancer. The superior planet Mars enters Virgo, Saturn is in retrograde motion in Aquarius and the most benefic planets Jupiter in Aries in the axis of the nodes. The transits and motion of planets and other heavenly bodies are constantly changing the energies of the universe. Some energy will become positive for you whereas some will create challenges, so make the best of the guidance offered. The new moon on 16 August is a good day to recharge and rejuvenate with new energies. Face this week with positivity.
Let this week’s tarot guidance to all the zodiac signs helps you to refocus and redirect the paths of your life and bring honesty, reassurance, and clarity to situations you are likely to face this week, from 14 August – 20 August 2023.
Career and Finance
King of Wands Reversed indicates lack of efforts from your side. You might be depending a lot on your colleagues for completion of your projects and the cooperation is lacking. You need to take things in your hands and be self-sufficient. Finances will be in disarray. You need to sort this out yourself without further ado.
Health
Four of Pentacles indicates you are holding on to some bad habits which you need to discard if you want to enjoy good health. You need to identify the problem yourself and take constructive measures.
Relationships
Eight of Cups Reversed is the relationship card indicating your lack of trust and insecurity in love. Abandoning the issues or breaking up are not the solutions. You need to address your insecurities and find amicable solutions. Family might not be very close, and the bonds might be fragile. Singles will feel very lonely and dejected.
Career and Finance
Two of Pentacles Reversed suggests you are over committing and over stretching yourself. You need to learn to say no and delegate the workload. Juggling too many things together generally results in failure. Businesspeople need to be careful about the timelines. Financially, you need to be alert as this card indicates frivolous and careless financial choices.
Health
Ace of Wands indicates good health. Your new health goals are working well for you and you need to keep following them. This card also indicates fertility and pregnancy.
Relationships
The Hermit is the relationship card indicating you need to connect better with your partner. You need to introspect. Be frank and open and if required, take the help of a professional. Singles should start a relationship only if they are free from their past bondage.
Career and Finance
Three of Swords Reversed indicates that you are getting over with some crisis at work. The advice is not to harbour any grudges and concentrate on your work with fervour. Finances will cause some stress. You need to be judicious with your money and avoid over expenditure.
Health
Ten of Wands Reversed indicates neglect towards your health. You seem to be too occupied elsewhere to pay heed to yourself. Focus on healthy eating and exercising regularly.
Relationships
Four of Cups indicates boredom and preoccupation. This is what is causing stress in your relationship. Appreciate your partner and increase intimacy with your mate. Increase closeness with your family. Singles will be brooding over past failures and thus missing opportunities in the present.
Career and Finance
Nine of Pentacles indicates a good week at your workplace. Your diligence will yield you good dividends. This week you will be appreciated and applauded. Your investment from the past will get you good gains.
Health
Lovers Reversed indicates your body might not be coping well with the exertion you are going through. Listen to your body, relax, and work towards better care towards your health.
Relationships
Wheel of Fortune indicates good things in your love life. Things will keep getting better and your relationship will evolve. All past grievances will vanish, and you will share good bonhomie with your partner. Family will be supportive and your closeness will grow. Singles will find the mate of their choice and natives in love may propose as it will be accepted.
Career and Finance
Seven of Cups Reversed indicates some lost opportunities in your career. What is gone is gone. You need to be more vigilant towards your career growth. It is a good time to upscale your skills and be better equipped to handle further challenges. Businesspeople need to be more alert and should not let the opportunities slip. Finances will be okay. You need to handle your finances in a more organised way.
Health
Justice is the health card indicating good health and a warning for you to work towards maintaining it. Include some exercising and meditation in your daily routine.
Relationships
The World Reversed is the relationship card indicating efforts are required to make your relationship with your partner interesting and loving. Improvement always requires effort, therefore, work on your relationship. Although this card does not suggest a bad relationship but a stagnating one. Family equations keep changing and efforts are required to maintain cordiality. Singles need to socialise more and meet people. Natives in love need to spice up their relationship.
Career and Finance
Six of Cups indicates you might be called from your previous organisation, and you will be happy to rejoin. You need to be over-cautious this time. Businesspeople might be getting back old talent or adapting some old ways at work. Finances will be good. Some investments from the past will fetch you good returns.
Health
Ten of Wands indicates you will be struggling to maintain good health. Find time to keep yourself physically and mentally fit.
Relationships
Six of Swords indicates the improvement in a turbulent relationship. Some strife among family members cannot be ruled out. The advice is to be cautious of what you say to your near and dear ones. Singles might be recuperating from a bad relationship and the advice is to heal completely. Natives in love might be having second thoughts, and you need to introspect and be sure as to what you want.
Career and Finance
Queen of Cups Reversed suggests you are overemotional and over committed towards your work and that leaves no time for other things. You need to balance it out. Financially, you need to save up and be less extravagant. It is good to help people who need financial help but not at the cost of your financial health.
Health
Page of Swords Reversed indicates an unhealthy state of mind. You need to relax your mind and incorporate a lot of physical exercises in your daily routine.
Relationships
Magician Reversed is the relationship card indicating ego clashes with your partner. Discuss the issues with your partner and find solutions. Do not brush away the problems but rather find solutions. Singles need to make more effort.
Career and Finance
Seven of Pentacles indicates that it is time to reap the dividends of your hard work. You will be getting lots of appreciation at work and your colleagues will look up to you. Businesses will reap rich dividends and finances will be good.
Health
The Hanged Man indicates you are not taking your health seriously. A medical check-up is advised.
Relationships
The Hermit indicates you need to spend more time together with your mate. Singles need some alone time to see what they are looking for and reflect on their past mistakes.
Career and Finance
Nine of Cups indicates success in all your endeavours. Your dreams will be fulfilled and whatever you envisaged for yourself will fall in your lap. This week will get you accolades, acclaims and achievements. Businesses will do extremely well. You will be content and proud of your financial achievements.
Health
Queen of Swords Reversed indicates you need to focus on your health. This card is a warning for you to be regular with your medication and treatment.
Relationships
The Sun indicates positivity in relationships. Any past misunderstandings will disappear. You will enjoy intimacy and passion. Singles will be delighted with their companions and natives in love will want to tie the knot.
Career and Finance
The Hierophant indicates success at work, but the advice is to share your knowledge and knowhow with your teammates and move up together. Finances will be good. This card indicates you are too conventional in your investments.
Health
Page of Pentacles Reversed indicates an unhealthy lifestyle. You need to focus more on your health.
Relationships
The Emperor suggests you are too level-headed in your relationships. Passion might be lacking in your relationship, and you need to work towards sit. Singles and natives in love need to let lose. Always being prim and proper becomes dull and boring for the partner.
Career and Finance
King of Cups indicates you have earned a lot of admiration at your workplace not only because of your superior work ethics but also because of your maturity. This card indicates stability and security. Finances will be good.
Health
King of Wands Reversed suggests you need a break from your routine to build your immunity. Get your physical and mental health in shape by investing some time in meditation and physical activities.
Relationships
Queen of Cups indicates bonhomie among couples and a caring and loving relationship. Singles might be attracted to older. Natives in love will be satisfied and happy with their mates.
Career and Finance
Eight of Cups indicates this is a moving away card. It could indicate a change of responsibility at work. This card suggests you need a break from you daily chores to revitalise and revive your energies. Finances will be good.
Health
Page of Wands Reversed indicates lack of energy and lethargy. You might be burnt out with work commitments and a break is what is needed to revive the energy levels.
Relationships
Queen of Swords indicates you respect your personal space and are reserved in displaying affection. This might hurt your partner and cause misunderstandings. It will be nice to sometimes drop your guard and be vocal about your feelings. Singles will be very choosy this week. Natives in love need to increase their closeness and bonhomie.