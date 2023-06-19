LSA Weekly Horoscope: 19-25 June 2023

This week, Saturn, will go retrograde on 17 June slowing down things for all zodiacs. Find out what this means for your June horoscope 2023 for the week of 19-25 June below.
Tarot is a form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. Read on to know the 2023 horoscope for this week of June.
The universe is vast – it includes the earth and everything else that exists, the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and several other things. The energies of the cosmos have different effects on each person. Everything that exists has energy, and each person has his own energy that the clairvoyant utilises. All these energies along with their own help find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck has complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective.
This week, Saturn, the planet of karma will go retrograde in Aquarius on 17 June at 10:48 pm (IST), slowing down things in general, thus giving us time to reflect and evaluate our lives. Some zodiacs will become comfortable, and some will face some obstacles, the advice is to enjoy and also embrace the difficulties to foster inner strength and focus on personal development. Mercury the planet of communication and currency will combust on 19 June and move to the Gemini sun sign at the end of the week. Let us see what the energies retrogression of Saturn and the movement of other planets mean for you.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for June 19 – June 25
Career and Finance
Four of Pentacles Reversed is the card indicating you need to exert caution at work. Small lapses and errors might spoil things for you. You will have to work hard, smart, and diligently to reach your goals. Businesspeople need to be vigilant against thefts and cheating.
Health
The Hanged Man shows neglect towards health. The advice is to start eating healthy and following a proper exercise regimen. Do not ignore any persistent symptoms regarding health.
Relationships
Seven of Wands Reversed indicates some problems in your relationship. You need to nurture your relationship and try to sort out the issues. A good holiday together will work well to strengthen your relationship. Singles need to decide if their relationship is causing undue stress.
Career and Finance
Empress Reversed is the card for Taurus sun sign natives, indicating some insecurity and restlessness. Hard work is always rewarded. Businesspeople should not think of any expansions this week.
Health
Chariot Reversed is your health card indicating minor health problems should not be neglected. A routine health check-up will be a good idea and the card advises to indulge in self-care.
Relationships
Six of Swords Reversed indicates a stormy relationship. Couples will have different opinions and unpleasantness in their relationship. You need to be patient and understanding. Singles might feel claustrophobic and might want to move on.
Career and Finance
Four of Swords card foretells a busy but unsatisfactory week. You will be struggling to cope with work pressures. Businesspeople will face obstacles and delays and might suffer some losses.
Health
Seven of Pentacles Reversed indicates neglect towards your health. Your health might suffer. The advice is to work towards achieving and maintaining good health.
Relationships
Eight of Cups Reversed is indicative of emotional upheavals. Things are not going the right way and you should be open and frank with your partner as to how to take things ahead. Singes might be feeling lonely but do not let this fear compromise your self-esteem.
Career and Finance
Justice Reversed card indicates some faux pas relating to work. Accept your mistake and try to move on. Businesspeople might suffer some losses because of some decisions taken previously.
Health
Queen of Swords Reversed does not signify good health and it often indicates neglect and laziness. You need to be regular with your fitness regime.
Relationships
King of Pentacles Reversed indicates you need to drop your ego and dominance. For singles, the advice is to give time to your relationship and not rush into commitment.
Career and Finance
Ten of Wands depicts an overload of work. You will be taken for granted with no appreciation and recognition. You need to share your burden with colleagues and learn to say no sometime. Finances will cause stress but try not to take any loans this week.
Health
Knight of Swords in a health reading is a warning to slow down. Focus on your health with adequate sleep, healthy eating, exercising, and relaxing. Try yoga and meditation.
Relationships
Five of Wands is the relationship card indicating some difference of opinion among partners. Family might be demanding. Singles are advised to focus more on work and family and give space in their romantic endeavours.
Career and Finance
King of Pentacles Reversed indicates that you are being undermined and criticised and that is affecting your work. Have confidence in your capabilities and utilise your potential to the fullest. This week you need financial planning as you might be strapped for cash.
Health
Seven of Swords suggests you need to be truthful to yourself. Focus on self-improvement and a healthy lifestyle. If you think you need help, do not shy away from taking it.
Relationships
Wheel of Fortune Reversed indicates changes in your equation with your loved ones. Change is the only constant in life, and you need to embrace the changes positively and be adaptable to your changing circumstances.
Career and Finance
Eight of Cups indicates a quest for something different. Travel or even a change of place is likely. If wanting a job change, this week might get you some opportunities. Businesspeople might think of trying something different this week. Finances will be good but unsatisfactory.
Health
Six of Swords Reversed is suggestive of lethargy and exhaustion. You need to focus on getting on track and following a good exercise regime is the best way to do so.
Relationships
Three of Wands suggests good camaraderie among partners. If wanting to increase the family, this is a good week to get an affirmation. Singles will take their relationship to the next level.
Career and Finance
King of Swords Reversed foretells intimidation by a senior at work and the best way is to ignore and concentrate on your work. Businesspeople may encounter obstacles from someone in an authoritative post.
Health
The High Priestess Reversed indicates some common health issues like aches and pains this week. You just need to be conscious about your daily medicine dose and eating and exercising routine.
Relationships
Ten of Wands indicates you will be overburdened with other responsibilities and might not have the time or inclination towards relationships. Singles might have to face some tantrums from their love interests.
Career and Finance
Queen of Wands indicates excellence and achievements in your professional pursuits. It is a good time for businesspeople to expand and grow. Good profits and a rise in income are indicated.
Health
Three of Pentacles indicate good health. You will be full of energy and vigour. Any health goals you set for yourself will be realised.
Relationships
Ten of swords Reversed is the relationship card indicating the revival of a relationship. Singles might be healing from a broken relationship and this card might mean closure for you.
Career and Finance
Eight of Swords indicates confinement and constraints. You may not be able to express your ideas or put them to practical use, but this card indicates you will succeed if you really put your heart and soul into it.
Health
King of Pentacles indicates Capricornians will be enjoying good health this week.
Relationships
Queen of Pentacles indicates comfort in relationships. It is a good time for the stork to pay a visit. Singles are likely to find their soulmates this week.
Career and Finance
Ace of Wands indicates new motivation and new challenges which you will enjoy immensely. A new and more lucrative job is also a possibility. Income and profits will increase, and you will be in a comfortable zone.
Health
Page of Pentacles denotes good health. You might take to yoga and naturopathy and focus on your well-being. The advice is to be consistent because good health is the base for physical well-being and mental happiness.
Relationships
Six of Wands is the relationship is the victory card indicating a harmonious and pleasant time with your partner as well as the family. It’s a good time to propose and get married.
Career and Finance
Judgement is the card for Piscean natives indicating you are being watched for appraisal. Businesspeople should focus on their targets and concentrate on putting in their best efforts.
Health
The Devil card indicates some addictions that you are unable to overcome. Use your willpower and work towards good health.
Relationships
Page of Wands indicates a good week for relationships. Your bonds will get stronger, and you will enjoy good bonhomie with your partner, family, and friends. Lady luck will bestow the singles with lots of opportunities.