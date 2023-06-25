LSA Weekly Horoscope: 26 June – 2 July 2023

This week, Mars will enter the Leo sun sign and thus bring about changes in our lives. Here’s what this means for your weekly horoscope between 26 June – 2 July 2023.

Tarot is a form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us utilise the cosmic energies to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance, we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are a lot of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. Here’s looking at this week’s June 2023 horoscope.

The universe is vast – it includes the earth and everything else that exists, the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and several other things. The energies of the cosmos have different effects on each person. Everything that exists has energy, and each person has his own energy that the clairvoyant utilises. All these energies along with their own help find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck have complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective.

Saturn is retrograde in the Aquarius zodiac sign. On 1 July, Mars will enter the Leo sun sign. These celestial events and the motion of planets affect the energies around us and bring about changes in our lives. Some energy is positive while some creates obstacles. We need to deal with them positively and always do our best.

Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for June 26 – July 2