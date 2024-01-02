LSA Weekly Horoscope: 1-7 January 2023

The first week of January is always special. A new chapter energising and inspiring us to transcend ourselves to work towards improving and achieving our incomplete and unfulfilled goals and targets. Read on to see what the horoscope says for each zodiac sign in the first week 2024, and try to make the best of situations you are likely to face.

Horoscope for zodiac signs 2024: Weekly prediction for January 1 – January 7

Aries weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Knight of Wands indicates good career prospects, according to this week’s horoscope for zodiac signs. Your performance will win the hearts of your seniors and your will be suitably rewarded. Business natives need to put all their plans in action and will achieve positive results. It is a good time for increments for natives in job and businesspeople are likely to reap good profits.

Health: Four of Pentacles Reversed indicates that you are working towards good physical and mental well-being. You will be full of energy, but to stay so you need to keep working towards it.

Relationships: Knight of Pentacles suggests positivity in relationships. You will have a good bonding with your partner. Family will be supportive, and youngsters will bond very well. Work towards maintaining your relationships and strengthening all bonds of camaraderie.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Five of Pentacles indicates loss. You need to be vigilant towards your profession. The advice is to be extremely careful this week. Postpone any important decisions at work and have a positive attitude. Businesspeople need to guard themselves against financial losses.

Health: Eight of Cups indicates lethargy and lack of interest to work towards your health goals. Work towards maintaining and improving your health.

Relationships: King of Wands suggests strengthening of relationships. You will have stability, security, and good communication with your partner. Family will be supportive, and you will enjoy healthy relationships with everyone.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Ace of Cup Reversed indicates some dissatisfaction at work, according to this week’s horoscope for zodiac signs. Some obstacles and hindrances in growth are indicated. Business natives might experience an unexpected obstacle resulting in losses. Finances will not be as expected.

Health: Six of Cups Reversed is your health card which indicates some neglect towards your health. You need to be careful.

Relationships: King of CupsReversed card indicates dominance by partner causing an imbalance in the relationship. For harmony and peace, you need to respect each other and support each other. Family might be a little exasperated with your nit picking.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Seven of Cups indicates distractions relating to your work. You might have a lot of things which need your attention. You need to streamline and prioritise your schedule. Business natives might lag in their commitments and might be stressed. Finances will be average but you might get a new opportunity to increase your financial standing.

Health: Five of Wands suggests a fight against ill health. It might not be a big health issue though.

Relationships: Ten of Pentacles indicates good relationships. You will share a good bond with your partner and enjoy carnal pleasures. You will enjoy with your family and friends. Some celebration together will strengthen the ties. Domestic harmony and peace are indicated.

Leo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Eight of Swords for Leo natives indicating boredom at work. You need to break the monotony. Take a break. A holiday will be a good idea. Do your work to the best of your ability and not build unnecessary pressure for yourself and people around you. Businesspeople might want to diversify which will be good for growth. Financially, you are in a comfortable position. Good gains are indicated.

Health: Eight of Wands suggests you are struggling with small health issues, but with your high energy levels and fighting spirit, you will get over it fast.

Relationships: Three of Cups indicates a good week for love and romance. You will enjoy a good time with your partner. Good rapport and a great sex life – the concurrence of these two will make this week pleasurable. Some celebrations in the family are indicated which will make the bonhomie among the members stronger.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: World card indicates you will get success in all your endeavours. You will win favours and accolades. Businesses will grow and things will turn out to be favourable. It is a good week for money and some financial gains are indicated.

Health: Empress is the health card indicating good health. This card indicates fertility. Natives desirous of parenthood will be blessed with a child soon.

Relationships: Magician card suggests you are likely to work magic in your relationships. A good mental and physical bonding and bonhomie with your partner is indicated. Family will be happy and satisfied with the attention and time. A peaceful and harmonious week is indicated.

Libra weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Seven of Pentacles denotes you’ll be moving up in your career. Good opportunities will come your way and you will be getting good remunerations. Businesses will bloom new projects and orders will come your way. Finances will go up steadily so try not to overspend.

Health: King of Pentacles shows stable health. You need to maintain and nurture your good health.

Relationships: Temperance is your relationship card suggesting that you should keep a balance in relationships. Give your partner their share of love, respect, and time. Value their opinion and move ahead as a team. Family will need more of your time and you need to give each member their due.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Three of Pentacles is indicative of success. You need to involve your colleagues and use their expertise to achieve your goals and targets. Businesspeople will increase their work and enjoy good profits. Finances are likely to increase and you will enjoy financial stability.

Health: Chariot Reversed indicates some ups and downs in your health. Try not to delay any medical attention or procedure. Take a second opinion for sure.

Relationships: Ten of Swords is not a positive card for relationship. It denotes disharmony and strife. You need to forget all the grudges of the past and start on a clean slate if you have to move ahead with your partner. Family ties will be jittery, and you will have to clear a lot of issues and start afresh.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Empress indicates a great time workwise. Some new ideas and projects will come your way with positive results. Get ready for new developments at work. Business natives will have their hands full with new projects. You are likely to increase your earnings manifold and enjoy the fruits of your hard work.

Health: Five of Wands suggests a fight against ill health. It could be as trivial as fighting to lose weight. Follow the doctor’s instructions properly and work towards maintaining good health.

Relationships: Queen of Hearts Reversed indicates some strife or disagreement with your partner. You need to be frank and open in all your relationships. Positive and honest communication is the answer to all your woes. Family might be upset on some issues. Have a frank discussion and resolve the issues.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Four of Pentacles Reversed warns you not to take any impulsive decisions regarding your career. Weigh all the pros and cons properly and be open to change. Try not to perform work- and business-related chores alone. Involve your colleagues and give them their due credit. Some losses are indicated.

Health: The Hanged Man shows neglect towards health. The advice is to start eating healthy and set up an exercising regime. Do not ignore any persistent symptoms regarding health.

Relationships: Page of Wands Reversed indicates a dull and boring time with your partner. You need to make amends and spice up your relationship. Work on your carnal pleasures. Familial bonds will be average. Some excitement like an outing together will strengthen the bonding and increase the communication among family members.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Ace of Wands Reversed shows that a lot of hard work and energy have been put in to achieve your goals. Some delays might demotivate you. Keep going as success is round the corner. Business natives might face some ups and downs. You might feel anxious about your finances.

Health: Death Reversed is indicative of neglect towards your health. You need to change your lifestyle and pay attention to self-care. Cultivate good eating habits and work towards your physical well-being.

Relationships: The Devil is the relationship card indicating you need to discard your ego and not hurt your near and dear ones. You need to work on changing a few habits which are spoiling the domestic harmony. With the family, try not to be brash and hurtful. Be loving and caring and focus on giving due love to youngsters and respect to elders.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Hanged Man suggests dissatisfaction and uncertainty at work, according to this week’s horoscope for zodiac signs. Businesspeople might be uncomfortable with some delays relating to work. Financially, an average month is indicated. The income might be good, but you will face heavy expenses.

Health: Ten of Pentacles Reversed often indicates some health-related hereditary problems which might surface soon. The tarot advice is to get a thorough check-up done.

Relationships: King of Cups indicates maturity and stability in a relationship. It can also be a warning to be stable and not to overreact in any situation. Families will enjoy peace and harmony and this card indicates a good bonding with elders in the family.

