Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of October 16 – October 22, 2023

Each week or rather each day brings new hopes and beginnings. Married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship, and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families and their mates. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keeps changing with the motion of the planets. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from October 16 – October 22, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some gets you closer and some create a distance. Efforts will be required to improve the relationship with your partner. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation.
Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. The need for love lies in the very foundation of human existence and Life seems perfect, complete, exciting and worthwhile if you have the right partner besides you.
Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules that is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of the occultist to read and express them.
Love quote for the week – “Love is the ultimate expression of the will to live.” Take the guidance of the cards to make reasonable and sensible choices in your love life this week.
October love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Couples: Aries sun sign natives need to control their aggression and arrogance. Do not use harsh words. They can leave permanent scars and spoil your relationships for life. A change of place and routine might be a good idea. Go for a holiday and work towards improving your bonding. A good sex life can dissolve a lot of marital disharmony. Try to be compassionate toward the elders in your family, relax yourself with yoga, and meditation, and have an enjoyable time with your family.
Singles: Singles might be in a rush for a romantic liaison. Matters of the heart should be addressed in unison with the brain. Do not be in a rush to get into a relationship. Natives in love might be facing some issues in their relationship. You might have been harsh or aggressive lately. Work on yourself and try to have a pleasing and positive demeanour.
Couples: Taurus sign natives might be clinging onto the past and are not able to move ahead. Unpleasant memories and grudges of the past need to be forgotten and forgiven. You need to release the pain to embrace the joy. You can try going to a retreat and sort out your thoughts and heal yourself. Delete what is unnecessary and focus on the future. With family do not harp on what cannot be changed but focus on ways to achieve peace and harmony with the members of the family.
Singles: Singles will be confused with their relationships. You need to sort out your thoughts first. Do not move ahead with the baggage of a previous relationship, and take time to heal completely, before getting into a new one. Natives in love should focus on the present. Focus on the present. It will define your future.
Couples: Gemini sun sign natives might be harbouring some negativity against their mates. It is not an unusual thing but the faster you get out of this state, the better it will be for your relationship. The cosmos gives us little pieces of joy to put together and complete our picture of happiness. You need to work towards improving your sex life. Intimacy is the key for a healthy and happy relationship.
Singles: Singles might be cynical towards love and fearful of emotional attachments. Some bad experience of the past might be holding you back. Give yourself enough time, enjoy your single status in the meantime and seek for an alliance only when ready. Natives in love might be over-cautious in their relationship.
Couples: Cancer sun sign natives might be having or facing a scornful attitude. The most important ingredients are love and respect for each other. Hurtful remarks can spoil things between partners. The saving grace in your relationship at the moment is the carnal pleasure. You will work towards domestic harmony. Family might be feeling neglected and want more time and care from you.
Singles: Singles will be happy with their single status and will be enjoying socialising and pursuing various interests. Take your time as cupid strikes when you least expect it to. The advice is not to set very high expectations. Love is accepting each other’s imperfections. Natives in love need to keep that in mind.
Couples: Leo sun sign natives are in a monotonous relationship. Add some spice and plan exciting things together to revive the love and romance. Intimacy between couples is a tonic. You and your mate require to get your relationship out of stagnation. Family members might be missing you and longing to be with you. It is a good time for a trip with the family to increase the bonding and harmony.
Singles: Singles will be impatient as they will not be able to find the mate of their choice. Being a happy single is far better than being an unhappy couple. Relax and enjoy your single status. Things happen when they have to. Live in the moment as of now. Natives in love will be in no hurry to tie the knot. Enjoy the camaraderie and take your time to decide.
Couples: Virgo sun sign natives will be doing their best to improvise on their relationship. With effort and positive attitude, you will be able to achieve harmony. If you are facing some adjustment issues and are not able to sort out things, going to a counsellor is a good idea. Some right guidance and a different perspective might put your relationship on track. You might be having some issues with some stiff-necked members of the household.
Singles: Singles might fancy someone at the workplace. Test the waters, let the friendship grow into something special. Do not rush things. One sided love cannot culminate into a relationship. It takes two to tango. Therefore, be patient and see how things fall into place. Natives in love will be enjoying a great bonhomie and might like to move towards permanency. This is a good time for marriage.
Couples: You might be giving a lot in your relationship and getting emotionally distraught with the compromise, and this might affect your mental well-being. Set some ground rules and give in only what you can handle. Communication is the best way to deal with issues. It is best to have a frank and open discussion and reach to an amicable solution. The cards indicate infertility and difficulty in conception and this can also be the cause of the emotional hardships. Family will be supportive.
Singles: Singles will be confused and unable to decide what they want in a relationship. The advice is not to have unrealistic expectations and be adaptable to human imperfections. Natives in love might be having some issues within the family. It is better to wait and sort out things before you decide to tie the knot.
Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives will want some space and alone time. You need to also give space to your partner. Too much of interference in each other’s affairs and nitpicking will spell disaster in your relationship. Trust and honesty are very important in a relationship, therefore, value them. Your sex life will be satisfying and pleasurable and that is likely to dissolve any disagreements you might have. Family will be happy and enjoy the extra attention they will be getting from you this week.
Singles: Singles of this sun sign might be looking for an independent partner because you yourself value your own independence. Love can change a person, so do not have any fixed notions and ideas. When cupid strikes, everything changes. Natives in love might not be finding a balance in their equation with their mate. Time and effort are the best weapons.
Couples: Sagittarius sun sign people will be enjoying a good connection with their mates. The cards foretell joyful moments approaching. It can mean the birth of a child for couples. Your relationship is all set to strengthen and grow. Family will be happy and some celebrations together will get you closer and well bonded with all the members.
Singles: Singles might be dealing with some emotional loss and might not be looking for a partner at the moment. Advice is to heal properly, getting in to a relationship with emotional baggage spells disaster. Natives in love might be yo-yoing between yes and no, and you need to be sure before you commit.
Couples: Capricorn sun sign natives are likely to be selfish this week. Your partner will be caring but demanding and this might cause a rift. Familial bonds might not be very smooth. You need to discard the ego and find amicable solutions to grow the bonds of love.
Singles: Singles might be in a confused state and dissatisfied with their love life. Relationships need the manure of understanding and patience to bloom. Do not be in a rush. Indulge in self-care and spend some time with the family. Natives in love will be all ready to tie the knot and the cards are favourable.
Couples: Aquarians will be enjoying a good bonhomie with each other. You will have a good understanding which is likely to grow. Your spouse will provide you with economic and emotional support. You will enjoy a good sex life and might want to increase the family. Family will be kind and compassionate and you will enjoy domestic harmony.
Singles: Singles are likely to find their ‘someone special’ and their relationship is all set to bloom. Do not be in a hurry to lose your single status. Let the attachment grow and strengthen to a level which merits a commitment. Natives in love will be very happy and satisfied with their mates and will be all set to say I do.
Couples: Pisces sun sign natives are on the right track and are advancing towards a positive future. When you accept your weaknesses and learn from your mistakes, it strengthens and grows the bonds. You need to also work on having a better sex life. Be patient and understanding in all your relationships. You will share a good bonding with family members.
Singles:Singles are advised not to set their expectations very high. Humans are imperfect and love is blind. When cupid strikes it evokes desires and everything else is forgotten. The advice is not to rush into things and be sure of your feelings. Natives in love will share a good camaraderie and will have a joyous time together and will be in no rush to tie the knot.