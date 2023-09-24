Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of September 25 – October 1, 2023

Love is tenderness, fondness, warmth, passion, adoration, friendship and a never-ending list of adjectives. It definitely is the oxygen for all living beings. Love is one of the most intense feelings of deep affection without any limit and condition that we experience as human beings. Typically, love is expressed towards person. However, it is not limited to individuals. Every person wants to love and be loved. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from September 25 – October 1, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.

Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies. Keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. The need for love lies in the very foundation of human existence and life seems perfect, complete, exciting, and worthwhile if you have the right partner besides you.

Each zodiac will be differently affected depending on the placement of planets at their time of birth besides the transit. The energies will be reflected in the cards. Some zodiacs with enjoy bliss in their relationships, some will find love, and some sun signs will not be so lucky.

Love quote for the week – ‘Love is not an acronym or abbreviation but the widely used hypothetical full form of love is life’s only valuable emotion’. This weekly love horoscope will help you revaluate unresolved love issues and find solutions to all your romantic endeavours. See how your zodiac sign is affected this week.

September love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction