Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of September 4 – September 10, 2023

Every week brings new hopes and beginnings. Married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship, and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families and their mates. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, and with the transit and motion of planets, they keep changing. Some energy make you fall in love while some make you fall out of love. Some energies evoke extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, while some get you closer and some create a distance. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from September 4 – September 10, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies. Keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. The need for love lies in the very foundation of human existence and life seems perfect, complete, exciting, and worthwhile if you have the right partner besides you. Thus, our weekly love horoscope from September 4 – September 10, 2023, will help you navigate better.
Open your heart and experience the joy which comes from loving and being loved. Take the guidance from the Tarot cards to make this week of September 2023 full of love and happiness.
September love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Couples: Natives of Aries sun sign need to communicate well with their mates as there are chances of misunderstanding. Problems shared are problems halved. It is always good to share your feelings and situations with your partner to develop a better understanding. Pay attention to your sex life. It too is an expression of your love.
Singles: You need to go all out and socialise to find the right person for yourself. Do not be in a rush to lose your single status. You need to get to know each other and see what your chemistry is before moving ahead. Natives in love might face some undercurrents in their relationship.
Couples: Taurus sun sign natives are likely to harbour some grudges of the past and create emotional trauma for themselves. Do let your past mar your present and blemish your future. Talk about your insecurities openly and frankly with your partner and instead of raising questions, find amicable solutions.
Singles: Singles might not be healed from the past and might be carrying some baggage of previous relationships. Natives in love might be pressurised for commitment and might be hesitant to do so. Take your time and be sure before you decide to tie the knot.
Couples: Gemini sun sign natives might lack time because of overcommitment at work and your partner might feel neglected and unloved. You need to work towards harmony and peace at home. Improve your sex life. It is the best remedy to dissolve any friction in relationships.
Singles: Singles might not be able to devote enough time towards socialising and this might be frustrating for them. Your work is an important aspect of life, and it defines your social standing. Thus, make it your priority as love and romance can wait. Natives in love might be confused regarding their relationship. Try to be adaptable and give yourself time.
Couples: Natives of Cancer sun sign might feel unsure and underconfident in their relationship and the reason could be the aggressiveness and dominance of your partner. Having a balance in a relationship is very important. The reason for the insecurity could also be related to fertility and pregnancy. Have a frank and open discussion with your partner. It can dissolve the stress and remove toxicity.
Singles: Singles should focus on finding a partner of their choice and not be manipulated by someone. It’s time you give yourself priority. Natives in love might find their partner very dominating. At times it is a passing phase, but you need to nip this in the bud lest it snowballs into bigger issues later.
Couples: Leo sun sign natives are all set to enjoy a blissful week with their mates. There will be peace and harmony on the domestic front, and you might celebrate with family and friends. Your camaraderie with your mate is all set to increase and you will be having a good time in between the sheets. It’s a good time to start planning for a baby if you desire an addition to the family.
Singles: The cosmos will be generous to you with respect to love and romance this week. Make the best of these energies. You will meet a lot of interesting people and have a happy and satisfying week. The advice is not to just listen to the heart but the mind too. Natives in love will strengthen their bonds of love and will be ready to tie the knot.
Couples: Natives of Virgo sun sign will enjoy a stable relationship this week. You will be content and satisfied with your relationship with your partner. You will be passionate and loving with your partner and enjoy marital bliss this week. A good time is indicated if you are desirous to increase your family.
Singles: Singles will meet someone they would like to date and have a satisfying week socialising and getting to know each other. The relationship will grow and prosper. Natives in love will be satisfied and happy with their partners. Get the ring ready as your proposal is likely to get accepted.
Couples: Natives of Libra sun sign will be nitpicking their partners and cause pointless arguments. The advice is to concentrate on the larger picture and ignore small things. Respect each other’s space and independence. Too many what and why spoil the equations.
Singles: Singles of this sun sign might feel lonely and distraught. Opportunities will not come knocking at your door. You need to make an effort socialise more and meet more people. In the meantime, focus on yourself, indulge in some creative activities, and try to spend quality time with family. Natives in love will go through a yes or no phase. There will be confusion and indecisiveness.
Couples: The natives of Scorpio sun sign might not enjoy a good relationship this week. There might be a lot of ups and downs. This card indicates jealousy at times. This could be a temporary phase though. Use your best weapons – time and patience. You need to work on your sex life as they say sex is a stark barometer for a happy marriage.
Singles: Singles will be enjoying their single status and will be in no hurry to hook up. They will be seeking a casual relationship. Natives in love will want more time. Do not get pressurised. Take your time as matters of the heart are the most complicated. Be sure before you commit.
Couples: Sagittarius sun sign natives might not be spending enough time with their mates this week because of various commitments and your partner might feel neglected. Be frank and honest and discuss the reason for lack of your attention. Try to give quality time to your mate if quantity is not possible.
Singles: Singles need to scale down their aspirations and not look for perfection. You cannot tailor make a person. If your relationships have been breaking up often, you really need to introspect. A lot of effort is required for the success of any relationship. Natives in love will be happy in their relationship but will be in no hurry for commitment.
Couples: The natives of Capricorn sun sign will have a selfish and boorish attitude towards their partner. You will want everything to revolve around you and the wants and needs of your partner will be neglected. This might cause friction in your relationship. You need to curb this attitude and let it not become a habit.
Singles: Singles will want to be single and have fun with friends. A good time is indicated socially but nothing of serious nature is indicated. You should only think of commitment when you are absolutely ready. Natives in love should be careful of their behaviour and attitude towards their partner. The softest tissues of the tongue can hurt the most.
Couples: Couples of Aquarius sun sign will enjoy a stable relationship and will be comfortable in each other’s company. This will be an exciting and fun-filled week with good bonding and carnal pleasures. A good holiday will relax you and strengthen your bonds of love and camaraderie.
Singles: Singles should be prepared for the cupid to strike them anytime soon. They will meet someone with whom their relation will bloom and grow. The advice is to go slow and let the relationship mature naturally. Couples in love will be extremely happy and satisfied with their mates and would want to propose and get married.
Couples: Natives of Pisces sun sign will be rewarded for their patience and perseverance as their relationship with their mates is all set to improve. Discord of the past will go away, and your efforts will help achieve domestic harmony and peace. You should work more toward the pleasures of copulation.
Singles: Singles will be happy with being single for the time being. They will be socialising without consciously looking for a partner. Make the best of the single status. Natives in love will want to spend more time with each other and might want to cement their relations. Impulsiveness in matters of the heart is not advisable.