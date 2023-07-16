Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of July 17 – July 23, 2023

Love is made up of millions of little decisions which create a unique and special connection. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in while some make you fall out of love, and some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments. some gets you closer and some create a distance. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from July 17 -23, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies. Keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. If you understand this, our weekly love horoscope from July 17 -23, 2023 will help you navigate better.
Love can be both positive and negative, it can be a virtue representing kindness, compassion, affection, and concern, or a vice exhibiting moral flaws like selfishness, egotism, and possessiveness. The celestial lovers – Mars, and Venus together infuse new energies. On the other hand, fiery Leo will unleash passion and ignite ravenous desires as the King enters the Queen’s chamber on 17 July. Venus turns retrograde on 22 July, and it’s that time when you need to reflect on your relationships and reassess the value of your emotional investments.
This transit will unleash certain energies bringing out the best in us. But each zodiac will be affected differently. Read on to see what the cards foretell for your zodiac sign this week.
July love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Couples: The natives of Aries sun sign are all set to have a rocking time with their mates. Couples will fall in love again and have a goodtime together. You will be very passionate, and your partner will be thrilled with all the attention. The insatiable libidos will increase the desire for togetherness and couples will enjoy harmony and marital bliss.
Singles: The natives who are unattached are going to lose their single status soon and are likely to find their soulmates and enjoy their newfound love interest. Arians in love will enjoy a harmonious relation with their partners and will be in a hurry to get married.
Couples: Taurus natives will enjoy a harmonious relationship with their partners. The understanding and bonding will increase manifold. Partners will be emotionally and physically satisfied.
Singles: Single Taurus natives are likely to meet someone special and enjoy their company a lot. Do not be in a hurry to lose you freedom give it time enjoy the newfound love and attention. Natives in love will be satisfied with their love lives. The advice is to give it more time before committing.
Couples: Gemini couples need to be more caring and loving towards their partners. Endearments and romantic overtures will win you dedication, caring and wholehearted reciprocation. Family might be feeling neglected. Spend quality time them and express your love towards them.
Singles: Singles should enjoy their freedom and single status as you are likely to meet interesting people. The cards foretell a happy time. People in love are likely to get more attached and fall deeply in love with each other.
Couples: Natives of this sun sign should use the positive energies of this transit and work towards betterment of relationships. Your attachment with each other will grow and become deeper. If desirous to have a baby, the cards are quite positive.
Singles: The unattached natives should free themselves of the past baggage first. The cards indicate that you are holding on to the past and the advice is to take some time to heal completely before you get into another relationship. Cancer natives in relationship should try to improve the relationships.
Couples: The natives of this sun sign are likely to face some ups and downs in their relationship. Squabbles will spoil the mental peace but the passion between couples will keep them physically active and will keep the relationship alive. Try to sort out the differences and create mental harmony along with bed pleasures.
Singles: The unattached natives should not be in a hurry to lose their freedom. Enjoy as the cards foretell a lot of opportunities to meet new and interesting people. Natives in relationship might experience some stress in their relationship. Try to give space to each other and if the differences do not get sorted out, you need to think again.
Couples: The natives of Virgo sun sign will enjoy a good understanding with their mates. You are likely to enjoy great bonhomie and lots of intimacy with your partner. Your relationship will grow, and the bonds of love will strengthen.
Singles: The natives who are single need to set realistic expectations. No one is perfect, and no relationship is flawless. You need to move ahead with an open mind. Couples in love might need some space to sort out the confused thoughts and feelings.
Couples: The natives of Libra sun sign might have some misunderstanding with their partners, and it might be because of a third person. Openness and trust are more important than love alone. Try to be communicative and frank. Do not get into an ego hassle with your partner.
Singles: Singles should enjoy their single status this week and not be in a rush to get into a relationship. Let the love bloom naturally and on its own pace. in the meantime, just enjoy meeting new and different people. Attached natives might be having some doubts and second thoughts about their relationship with their partners.
Couples: Scorpio natives will get a lot of love and support from their partners and the closeness will increase not only emotionally but physically also. You will enjoy intimacy and loving care with your mate and small things like holding hands is likely to give you immense pleasure.
Singles: Singles will be in a happy state of mind with lots of options. It is a good time for love and romance and your ties with someone might become strong and you might consider permanency. Scorpio natives in love might think of marriage ad settling down.
Couples: Sagittarius natives will enjoy comfort and security in their relationship. You will be at your nurturing best and give comfort to all other relationships as well. Your friends and family will look up to you. Your partner will be appreciative and extremely loving, and you will share intimacy and great camaraderie with your mate.
Singles: Singles will be very happy with their friendships and in no hurry to settle down. It is always better to be prepared for the responsibility which comes with commitment. Natives in love would like to tie the knot but the advice is to take some more time and be absolutely certain before proposing.
Couples: Capricorn natives might be very possessive this week thus spoiling things between couples. The advice is not to be controlling give space to your partner respect their privacy and try not to impose your likes and dislikes on your mate.
Singles: You might be feeling lonely and the fear of being alone is really bothering you. If your relationships fail often you need to introspect and change yourself. Giving respect to your partner is the most important thing in a relationship. People in love might be struggling to get their relationship on track.
Couples: The natives of this sun sign are likely to be dissatisfied with their partners primarily because of unrealistic expectations. Each person is different. If you constantly compare your mate with someone you admire, your relationship will never grow and there will be constant friction. Do not name call. Using harsh word can scar a relationship for life.
Singles: Singles should set realistic expectations in their love life. If you are looking for perfection, you will not find it ever. Change your attitude and then follow your heart. Natives in love might have some second thoughts regarding their relationship. You need to be sure of your feelings before any commitment.
Couples: Natives of this sun sign will lack passion and intimacy. You might enjoy harmony at home and bond well with your mate, but sex is a need and very important in a relationship. There might be some fertility issues.
Singles: Singles will enjoy good platonic relationships with friends. Do not force yourself to find someone under any pressure. Listen to your heart and take your time. Natives in love with have a monotonous relationship with their mate. You need to work towards having an interesting and enjoyable time together.