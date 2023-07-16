Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of July 17 – July 23, 2023

Love is made up of millions of little decisions which create a unique and special connection. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in while some make you fall out of love, and some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments. some gets you closer and some create a distance. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from July 17 -23, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.

Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies. Keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. If you understand this, our weekly love horoscope from July 17 -23, 2023 will help you navigate better.

Love can be both positive and negative, it can be a virtue representing kindness, compassion, affection, and concern, or a vice exhibiting moral flaws like selfishness, egotism, and possessiveness. The celestial lovers – Mars, and Venus together infuse new energies. On the other hand, fiery Leo will unleash passion and ignite ravenous desires as the King enters the Queen’s chamber on 17 July. Venus turns retrograde on 22 July, and it’s that time when you need to reflect on your relationships and reassess the value of your emotional investments.

This transit will unleash certain energies bringing out the best in us. But each zodiac will be affected differently. Read on to see what the cards foretell for your zodiac sign this week.

July love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction