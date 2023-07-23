Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of July 24 – July 30, 2023

Love is tenderness, fondness, warmth, passion, adoration, friendship and a never-ending list of adjectives. It definitely is the oxygen for all living beings. Love is one of the most intense feelings of deep affection without any limit and condition that we experience as human beings. Love is not an acronym or abbreviation but the widely used hypothetical full form of love is life’s only valuable emotion. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from July 24 – 30, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.

The weekly love horoscope will help you re-evaluate unresolved love issues and find solutions to all your romantic endeavours. Which signs will luck out and which ones will not be so lucky in love will depend on the energies of the cosmos. Venus the planet of beauty and relationship being retrograde might encourage people to reassess their relationship and set some basic rules as to what they want from the partner. If you understand this, our weekly love horoscope from July 24 – 30, 2023 will help you navigate better.

This transit might also free natives from their past and heal the wounds if any. Mars in Virgo will balance the passion of Sun in fiery Leo and seek perfection in relationship besides just sex. Earthy Virgo hosting the feisty Mars will improve relationships as the hot blooded Mars will be acting patiently and pragmatically and these energies will help put the partner’s needs ahead of their own. Unattached natives and the ones in relationship might become very choosy as they will set impossible standards for their partners and this might take a toll on relationships.

Each zodiac will be differently affected depending on the placement of planets at their time of birth besides the transit. The energies will be reflected in the cards Read along to find, which zodiacs with enjoy bliss in their relationships, who will find love and which sun signs will not be so lucky in love this week.

July love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction