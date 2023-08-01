Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of July 31 – August 6, 2023

Each month brings new hopes and beginnings, married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families, and especially from their mates. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some get you closer and some create a distance. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from July 31 – August 6, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
Venus the planet of love and beauty is retrograde in the Leo zodiac sign and the energies are not very encouraging for love and romance. Mars in fiery Leo will increase the passion and sex drive of natives and intimacy among couples will increase. Leo sun sign is owned by the Sun which is a source of energy and the king of the solar system. Mars’ own fierce energies are further enhanced here. This transit will help you improve the relationship, enjoy intimacy and passion with your partner and make you reassess your relationships. Thus, our weekly love horoscope from July 31 – August 6, 2023, will help you navigate better.
Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies and keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of the imperfections of your partner. The need for love lies in the very foundation of human existence and life seems perfect, complete, exciting, and worthwhile if you have the right partner beside you.
Let us find out what the August energies have to offer different zodiac signs this week.
August love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
1 /12
Couples: Couples of Aries sun sign might have some disagreements and difference of opinions among themselves. Sort out immediately and amicably, and do not let the gaps widen. Some small problems in the family will surface and subsequently subside.
Singles: Single natives might want to attract the attention of a particular person and will be working hard towards it. Toiling towards fulfilling your desire is great but the advice is to be honest and truthful. If the foundation of the relationship is not strong, it is not likely to survive. Couples in love will be feeling neglected. Involve yourself in some activities to cheer up.
2 /12
Couples: The couples of Taurus sun sign need to be frank and honest about their feelings. Discuss your viewpoint and find amicable solutions. Honesty in a relationship is the only way to have a healthy one. Communicate well with your family. They will be very understanding and caring.
Singles: Singles of this sun sign need to get over their past experiences in love completely before you step in to a new one. The advice is to enjoy without commitment and let things take their own course. People in love will be insecure and your jealousy might just put off your mate. Trust is the most important ingredient of a relationship.
3 /12
Couples: The natives of this sun sign will be struggling to maintain a balance between work and personal life. Your partner might be complaining of neglect. Over expenditure could be the cause of your distance with your partner. It is better to share your thoughts frankly. Family will be supportive and understanding.
Singles: Singles will feel lonely as they will not be able to find someone they can bond well with. Do not fret. Enjoy this time with friends and family and keep yourself occupied. Natives in love might not be able to spend enough time with their mates due to some commitments.
4 /12
Couples: The natives of Cancer sun sign will have rocking time in between the sheets. Some effort will be required to improve the emotional side of the relationship. You need to be honest with your partner. Some trust-related issues might crop up. If wanting to conceive a baby, this is a favourable time. Family members will be caring and might want more time from you.
Singles: Singles will be desirous of casual relationships. That’s fine as long as you are honest about it and do not mislead your partner. Natives in love will not be very sure of themselves regarding their feelings towards their mate. The advice is to take time and follow your heart.
5 /12
Couples: The natives of Leo sun sign are all set to have a rocking romantic week. Harmony with your mate and passionate bed pleasures – you’ll get the best of both so enjoy the favours bestowed by the universe. It is a good time to increase your family if you so desire. Families will come closer and enjoy good time with each other.
Singles: Singles are in for a treat. You will get high on the choice of people you meet this week. Enjoy and make the best of these positive energies this week. Do not rush in to things and give time for your relationship to develop. Couples will enjoy good bonhomie with their mates and their feelings for each other will deepen. It’s a good time to propose and think of marriage.
6 /12
Couples: The natives of Virgo sun sign need to control their emotions. You are likely to be very high strung and reactive. The advice is to keep yourself mentally and physically occupied. The advice for the week is to give and make some space from your mate. You might be very touchy where the family is concerned.
Singles: Singles will not be free from their past romantic endeavours. Take your time to decide if you want to rekindle your past relationship. If not, move ahead with no emotional baggage. Natives in relationship will be having doubts and will be hesitant to commit. The advice is to be certain about your feelings before moving ahead.
7 /12
Couples: The natives of Libra sun sign will not have a smooth sailing with their partners. The advice is not to take your mate for granted. You need to respect each other’s viewpoint. You can make your relationship beautiful by toning down your ego. Physical relationship is a very important and integral part of romance, so work towards achieving closeness and intimacy.
Singles: Love is the most important ingredient in a relationship but love alone is not enough. Respecting the wishes and perspectives of your partner is equally important. You need to keep that in mind if you are having frequent breakups. Couples also need to trod carefully and respect the opinions of their mates.
8 /12
Couples: The natives of Scorpio sun sign will be having a problem free relationship but it might not be exciting enough. Break the monotony. Do interesting things together and pay attention to your sex life. A good bond among family members is foretold this week.
Singles: Singles might not be interested in any commitments this week and will be only looking for casual relationships. Natives in love might not be enjoying the company of their partners. The advice is to do some exciting things together to rekindle your romance.
9 /12
Couples: The natives of Sagittarius sun sign might be living too much in the past clinging to old memories and grudges. You need to decide if you want to spoil your present and future because of the past. Life is too short to hold grudges. Grudges against family members also need to be dropped.
Singles: Singles will be pining for an old flame that will re-enter your life. The advice is to move ahead only if you are sure to overcome the reason of the past breakup. Natives in love need to take some hard decisions if the pleasure of the relation is less than the pain caused by it. Have a frank discussion and see if things improve.
10 /12
Couples: The natives of Capricorn sun sign might be experiencing communication gap with their partners. Try to discuss the issues openly and bridge the gaps amicably. Rekindle the romance and make your partner feel wanted and special. Some misunderstanding with family members cannot be ruled out.
Singles: Singles will be in no hurry to commit and will be in a mood to enjoy the relationship with friends and family. Natives in love will be inclined to propose. The advice is to give some more time and be absolutely certain.
11 /12
Couples: The advice to Aquarian sun sign natives is to invest in relationships. Be loving and caring and you will be loved and cared for. To love and be loved is the biggest happiness in life. Grab it with both hands. The love and support of the family members can be ecstatic. Children will be a source of pleasure.
Singles: Singles need to make up their minds and not mislead their mate. If you want no commitment, then you need to make it clear. Natives in love need to give more love and care to their partners. Spend enough time and plan exciting things for your mate. Dishonesty and cheating will cost you dearly.
12 /12
Couples: The natives of this sun sign need to be careful as not to be manipulated by their partners. It is nice to be adaptable but giving in always makes the relation one-sided and might cause problems later. You need to work on your energy levels and increase your libido. It is a good time to plan a family.
Singles: Singles of this sun sign will be lonely. The advice is not to rush into things just because you are alone. Natives in love will want to tie the knot. The advice is to be sure before making any commitments.