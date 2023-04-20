Everything to know about your lucky gemstone according to numerology

Have you familiarised yourself with numerology? If not, buckle up, buckaroo, because we’re diving right into the lucky gemstones based on numerology.

These gems carry the energy of the planet within them, and wearing these will attract the planets’ good fortune your way.

Numerology holds gemstones in high regard as they can lift your spirits and attract good luck. Gem therapy is the art of using these stones to heal the mind, body and soul, directly impacting your life’s quality. In numerology, there are ‘9’ numbers and ‘8’ planets, and each planet is in charge of a number. Therefore, wearing gemstones that fit your number or astrological chart is highly recommended.

Numerology studies the interplay between numbers, letters, and patterns to better understand the self, others and the world at large. So, stay with us—as we explain how to calculate your life path number.

How to calculate your numerology or life path number (aka your destiny number)

Add the numbers from the day of your birth. Let’s say, you’re born on the 21st, add up 2+1=3. Then, add the numbers from the month of your birth. For example, if you’re born in December, the 12th month of the year, add 1+2=3. After that, add the numbers from the year of your birth. For example, if you’re born in 1998, add 1+9+9+8= 27 Finally, add the numbers you got from all the previous steps (from steps 1 to 3). Day+ month+ year: 3+3+27= 33 If the final number is made of two digits, add these digits to get the life path number that represents you. In this case, it will be 3+3+ 6. So, 6 is your numerology number.

Each numerology digit from 1 to 9 also corresponds well with a set of birth date numbers irrespective of the birth month or year. Have you calculated your life path number? Now, discover your lucky gemstone based on numerology.

Find your lucky gemstone according to numerology

Number 1: People born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month

Ruling planet: Sun

Lucky gemstone: Ruby

The ancient gemstone ruby belongs to the planet Sun, and helps bring positivity, power, and wealth, in addition to boosting the confidence of the wearer. It is especially beneficial for people heading corporates or businesses, those deployed at managerial levels as well as political leaders.

The best way to wear ruby is either in a ring or pendant form. Make sure that the ring is set in gold and worn on the right-hand ring finger.

Number 2: People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th of any month

Ruling planet: Moon

Lucky gemstone: Pearl

Pearl helps enhance creative skills and nurture imaginative and innovative capabilities. It also helps reduce anger, bringing calmness and courage to its wearer. Pearl can also help the wearer ward off any professional roadblocks.

The best way to wear the stone is by embedding it in a ring and wearing it on the small finger of the right hand.

Number 3: People born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th of any month

Ruling planet: Jupiter

Lucky gemstone: Yellow Saphire

The glowing yellow sapphire is known for bringing wealth, prosperity, and new sources of income to its wearer. The ‘wisdom’ stone is associated with the virtues of good luck, beauty, and knowledge. It’s even more beneficial for people in the field of trade, analysis, banking, or other financial sectors as well as the realm of education.

The best way to wear yellow sapphire is as a ring on the index finger or as a pendant.

Number 4: People born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st of any month

Ruling planet: Uranus

Lucky gemstone: Hessonite

The hessonite or the gomed stone is known for its massive benefits on the wearer’s health, apart from making them extremely patient. It boosts willpower, confidence and focus that helps in the fulfilment of goals. Apart from hessonite, those with the lucky path number 4 can also opt for garnet, blue aquamarine and opal.

The best way to harness this stone’s benefits is by wearing it as a ring on the middle finger of the right hand.

Number 5: People born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd of any month

Ruling planet: Mercury

Lucky gemstone: Emerald

Emerald is an excellent gemstone for enhancing the intellectual capacity of the wearer as well as bringing abundance, love, and luck their way. Wearing green emerald leads to improved thinking abilities and helps flourish one’s business endeavours. Those working in the field of international business, research and commerce can greatly benefit from it.

Emerald should be studded in a ring set in silver or gold and worn on the little finger.

Number 6: People born on the 6th, 15th and 24th of any month

Ruling planet: Venus

Lucky gemstone: Diamond

Diamonds work wonders for married couples, enhancing the love and spark in their relationship. Apart from exuding beauty, luxury and elegance on the surface, they’re known for evoking positive feelings as well as bringing fame and success to the wearer. These work best for people in the design profession or other creative fields including acting.

Diamond works best when worn on the middle or little finger of the right hand. It should preferably be cast in yellow or white gold.

Number 7: People born on the 7th, 16th and 25th of any month

Ruling planet: Neptune

Lucky gemstone: Cat’s Eye

‘7’ is one of the most auspicious numbers in numerology used to describe intellectuals, deep thinkers and scholars. It represents wholeness and perfection.

The cat’s eye stone is associated with bringing wealth and prosperity, in addition to helping the wearer regain lost wealth. The stone helps people master self-control and discipline as well as gives a serious boost to memory. People in the field of personality development, research work or writing benefit massively from the stone.

It should be worn on the middle finger of the right or the working hand.

Number 8: People born on the 8th, 17th and 26th of any month

Ruling planet: Saturn

Lucky gemstone: Blue Sapphire

Apart from warding off negative energies, blue sapphire is beneficial when it comes to reaching the pinnacle of success, soothing the senses and regaining self-control. It also has a host of health benefits, providing relief from paralysis and neurosis, boosting metabolism among other things. People working in the field of sales or aviation prosper from blue sapphire the most.

It should be studded in gold and worn on the middle finger of the right hand.

Number 9: People born on the 9th, 18th and 27th of any month

Ruling planet: Mars

Lucky gemstone: Red Coral

The red coral gemstone helps in overcoming fear and nervousness, instilling courage and boosting the self-esteem of the wearer. It has great healing effects that help in clearing mental roadblocks, bringing spiritual harmony, and improving financial conditions. Those in the field of defence including those deployed in the Army, Air Force or Navy, benefit a lot from red coral.

Red coral is best worn as a ring finger on either the left or the right hand.