Find out your love angel number based on your zodiac sign

Maybe you’ve heard of 111 and 222, but angel numbers surround us more than you might think. Read on to find out which love angel number dictates your zodiac sign.

Have you noticed certain numbers making a repetitive appearance in your life, raising your curiosity about this odd occurrence? While you might dismiss it as a mere coincidence, these numbers are considered pertinent in giving you insights into your relationships, love, career and more. Paying keen attention to how you feel while seeing these angelic numbers tells you a great deal about what you’re attracting in life. For example, if you’re a lovelorn soul waiting for Cupid’s arrow to hit you, the number 222 will be your guiding light. If you incessantly spot this number on license plates, billboards, time stamps and more, it’s likely that you’re ready to venture on a romantic escapade! Interestingly, each zodiac sign has a unique love angel number that helps in guiding the matters of the heart.

The presence of these angel numbers also depicts that there’s some spiritual energy that’s constantly in touch with your thoughts, protecting and guiding you in every phase of your life. Whether you’re an easygoing Gemini who likes their relationships to be light and fun or a passionate Scorpio going to the ends of the Earth for their lover, spotting your love angel numbers will help you thrive in your relationships.

[Hero and featured image credit: iridial/Unsplash]

Know your love angel number based on your zodiac sign

Aries – 111

The first sign of the zodiac cycle, Aries is best represented by the number ‘1’ which stands for fresh beginnings and new adventures. 111 indicates abundance in love and relationships, apart from shedding light on the sign’s leadership qualities. So, Arians, if you see 111, be sure that you will get lucky in love.

Taurus – 222

Ruling Taureans is the number 222, which indicates the power of partnerships and balance. It means that a stable love is present (or on its way) in the sign’s life and that they should invest more in this relationship. 222 also means that your existing relationship needs more balance.

Gemini – 33

When it comes to matters of love, 33 screams attraction and growth. The number represents a balance between giving and receiving, which means Geminis and their partners will begin shaping each other’s behaviours in positive ways and nurture each other’s personalities. Since Geminis also like to keep things playful and light, 33 gives out an easygoing vibe which means this sign can expect a smooth-sailing relationship in the near future.

Cancer – 44, 69

Number 44 represents Cancerians’ nurturing energy, suggesting that support is always around for this sign. It is an indication from the universe that Cancerians can confide and depend on their partner for unrelenting encouragement and support.

Meanwhile, 69 invites Cancerians to pay keen attention to their relationships and strengthen them. It means that if the sign’s relationship is going through periods of uncertainty, now’s the time to resolve and rebuild the connection. 69 is also a sign of overcoming, indicating that Cancerians can also leave behind unfulfilling relationships and forge new connections.

Leo – 555

The pleasure and love-seeking Leos can confide in 555 to bring auspiciousness to their romantic lives. The fresh and creative number signals Leos to spruce up their love lives, whether it’s reigniting the spark with their current partner or establishing new connections. 555 is a sign from angels to get rid of any negative thoughts and move forward.

Virgo – 666

Virgo is truly a lucky sign when it comes to love and relationships as the planet of love, Venus, rules their angel number. Seeing 666 is a loving reminder that the sign must go all out and invest in their relationships, as they’ll get immensely rewarded for the same. The angels are telling Virgos that life’s about to get smoother and they should let go of all their fears.

Libra – 777

Librans, get ready for the universe to shower you with miracles! 777 is a highly spiritual angel number, indicating it’s finally time for this sign to get rewards for their efforts. When added up, 777 makes 21, which represents a ‘two become one’ energy. Therefore, this number signals that Librans are set to merge or get one with their lover.

Scorpio – 888

Scorpios are always on the lookout for a deeply profound love, one which eternally feeds their soul. Therefore, 888 acts as the symbol of infinity, signalling that the sign might encounter a spiritual union that transcends all material realms. 888 also reduces to ‘6’, the Venus-ruled number which again points to great luck in love.

Sagittarius – 999

999 signifies new beginnings for the free-spirited Sagittarius, signalling that the sign must be wise and mature enough to handle whatever life throws its way. It signals either the strengthening of the sign’s current relationship or the commencement of a new and powerful relationship. Sagittarians, if you’re open to new experiences and finding love, 999 will gravitate you towards it.

Capricorn – 1111

Capricorns, your soulmate is right at your doorstep! 1111 is a twin flame number, in which the two 11s are mirror images representing two soulmates. Spotting this number suggests that love is around the corner for Capricorns. 1111 also represents the stability and maturity that all Capricorns seek to uphold in their relationships.

Aquarius – 1111

Falling in liaison with Aquarians’ independent and optimistic traits is the number 1111, indicating that fresh beginnings are on the way. 1111 is also a reminder for this sign to spread love to their close ones and socialise with new people. The 11:11 ‘make a wish’ sentiment is also closely associated with Aquarius, signalling the start of a strong romantic relationship.

Pisces – 1221, 000

The 12th and final sign of the zodiac cycle, Pisceans stand at the crossroads of completion and new beginnings. The angel number 000 imbues the sign with hopeful energy, indicating that a beautiful union is on its way.

Meanwhile, 1221 means a positive change is coming into this sign’s life, and so they should also put positivity back into the world. Spotting this number indicates that it’s time for Pisceans to make the change and finally pursue their dream relationship.

Hope these telltale signs bring abundance to your relationships!