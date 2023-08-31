What to know about Rihanna’s birth chart

Here’s what we know about Rihanna’s birth chart.

A pop star, a trailblazer and a queen in her own right, Rihanna (known as RiRi by her fandom) is an inspiration for several women across the globe. While her public statements instil confidence in millions of women to pursue their dreams, her cutting-edge fashion sense is lauded even by the most astute critics. This music maven is a mother and an entrepreneur and is not afraid to defy the status quo to make a pertinent statement. She recently made news for publicly breastfeeding her son RZA at the shoot of her brand Savage X Fenty. Ambitious, bold, super talented and an all-rounder, here is what Rihanna’s birth or natal chart reveals.

How the sun and moon signs make RiRi a creative genius

Born as Robyn Rihanna Fenty on 20 February 1988 in Saint Michael, Barbados, Rihanna is influenced by two zodiac signs: Pisces and Aries. Since her birth time information is not publicly available, the moon is assumed to be at six degrees and the sun is in the first degree. Her sun sign is Pisces, which is a mutable water sign known for its meditative, wise and mature nature. This sign, symbolised by twin fishes swimming in opposite directions, is ruled by the planet of dreams, Neptune. This explains Rihanna’s unbridled talent and passion for the arts. They are also very dreamy and can be cut off from reality at the snap of their fingers. They are intuitive, empathetic, peace-loving and emotionally powerful beings. Her nine-time Grammy Award winner stands as testimony to these qualities.

The moon sign of the person gives an insight into their inner world and emotional health. This pop star has an Aries moon in her horoscope, explaining her powerful, assertive nature. Aries is a cardinal fire sign dominated by Mars, which stands for drive and passion, and she gets her boldness from the planet. Additionally, her entrepreneurial spirit can be credited to her highly motivated moon sign.

The role of planetary positions in Rihanna’s birth chart

Three planets — Mercury, Mars and Venus — play a major role in an individual’s life. And a birth chart gives a detailed analysis of how these planets are placed. Depending on this, aspects such as a person’s perception of others and how others perceive them, their inner traits and motivation to work are gauged.

Mercury, in Rihanna’s birth chart, is in the house of the progressive and intelligent zodiac sign of Aquarius. For the uninitiated, Mercury determines the person’s communication skills. RiRi was born in Mercury Retrograde in the sign of Aquarius.

The air sign is symbolised by the water carrier and is known for its revolutionary thoughts and the ability to think about society’s greater good. They are less about themselves and more about the community’s well-being. Hence, her communication channels — be it social media or the way she interacts in her interviews — project her as a forward-thinking person who always puts burning world issues on the forefront and uses her privilege to address those.

Rihanna’s Mars is in the house of Sagittarius. Since this planet is known to control the core impulses of the person, Rihanna has always showcased a natural ability to seek adventure — be it her life choices, singing career or entrepreneurial responsibilities. This fire sign denoted by the archer likes to move around and feels stuck in one place. So, Rihanna never shies away from expanding her horizons in her personal life and professional pursuits.

Venus, in Rihanna’s natal chart, is dominated by the cardinal sign of Aries. Venus focuses on everything related to love and aesthetics in a person’s life. This singer is a fearless lover and likes to take initiative in romantic relationships. Driven and a hands-on partner, she truly is expressive, spontaneous and fun to be with.

Her aesthetic sense, which is evident through her sense of fashion, is bold and original. Self-assuredness, confidence and optimism are what shine through her sartorial styles that make her a trendsetter across continents.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky love compatibility

Queen RiRi shares a divine connection, akin to those of soulmates, with her current partner and father of her two children, A$AP Rocky. It indeed is a match made in heaven with Rocky and Rihanna balancing each other’s temperaments beautifully well. Their union, thus, is successful on both personal and professional levels.

The American rapper was born on 3 October 1988, which makes his sun sign Libra and moon sign Cancer. Rihanna’s sun sign is Pisces, which is complementary to that of Rocky’s. The air and water sign combination makes up for a wonderfully peaceful and artistic union.

But more than the sun signs, their moon signs are more in sync with each other. The Aries-Cancer reunion is full of passion and mutual understanding. While there is a lot of fire between them, Rocky’s moon in Cancer can empathise with Rihanna’s over-zealous Arian moon and is supported well by the singer’s contemplative sun in Pisces.

Conclusion

While this mother of two has already made some groundbreaking impact in the music industry, fashion and philanthropy, the best is yet to come, in accordance with Rihanna’s natal charts. It is predicted that Saturn will influence the zodiac sign of Pisces from 2023 onwards, up until 2028. This planet of rigour and discipline might force her to be completely focused on expanding her career while balancing her family life. It will also be a learning period for Rihanna who will be propelled to make some tough decisions that would have long-term and lasting effects on her life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is Rihanna’s baby’s father?

A$AP Rocky is the father of Rihanna’s baby.

– Is Rihanna Aries or Pisces?

While Rihanna’s sun sign is Pisces, her moon sign is Aries.

– What type of Pisces is Rihanna?

Rihanna’s birth chart states that Rihanna is an intelligent, evolved, peace-loving and fierce personality. She is a perfect balance of talent, boldness and progressive thinking.

