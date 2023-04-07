A solar eclipse is happening this month. We won’t see it in Thailand though.

A solar eclipse is set to occur sometime this month, but only certain people in the world can see it. People in Thailand are not one of them. But it’s still happening! Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming solar eclipse you won’t be able to see.

Eclipses are one of the most magical phenomena where the placement of the sun or the moon creates a shadow over the earth. The placements, affects one’s health and it also has some connection with a person’s astrological chart. This year, there will be a total of four eclipses with the first one arriving this month in April.

The term solar eclipse refers to a celestial position where the sun gets obstructed by the moon. The first solar eclipse of 2023 is one of the most significant celestial events. However, this eclipse will be hybrid in nature as it is going to be a blend of an annular eclipse and a total solar eclipse and will not be visible in most part of the world. After the hybrid solar eclipse, another solar eclipse will occur this year in October.

The upcoming solar eclipse (that you’re not gonna see)

The first Solar eclipse of 2023 will occur on 20 April, 2023. People will witness a partial solar eclipse on this day—or at least people in certain parts of the world. The second solar eclipse, which will be an annual solar eclipse, will occur on 14 October, 2023 on a Saturday.

What time will the solar eclipse appear for those who can watch it (not us, though)?

The solar eclipse will begin at 08:34 am and end at 01:59 pm. While you may not be able to see the celestial phenomenon, the rare solar eclipse will be visible from Australia, East and South Asia, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean. So again, you’re not gonna be able to see it, but at least you know when it’s gonna happen.

Why will the solar eclipse not be visible to us?

The hybrid solar eclipse or the ‘annual ring of fire’ eclipse will only be seen for a few seconds in the Indian and Pacific oceans. It will not be visible anywhere on land. A total eclipse will be visible only in four locations including Exmouth, Western Australia, Timor Leste, and West Papua.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse?

This solar eclipse, which you won’t be able to see, is a unique combination of an annular eclipse and a total solar eclipse. The sun forms a ring shape known as the ‘ring of fire’ for a few seconds. The other two eclipses will occur on 5 May 2023 (penumbral lunar eclipse) and on 28 and 29 October 2023 (partial lunar eclipse).

Can you look at a solar eclipse safely?

Of course, because you’re not going to be able to see it in Thailand.

Hero Image: Courtesy muratart/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Warachai Krengwirat/Shutterstock