The best winter travel destinations to book, according to your zodiac sign

Winter is approaching, and like any other season there is, it has its own vibe and magic. If you’re wondering about which should be your next destination, here are a few winter travel destination suggestions based on the traits of your zodiac sign.

Zodiac travel: Sun signs and their preferences

Travel is a significant aspect of an individual’s birth chart, and astrology experts agree that the presence or absence of particular astrological elements greatly impacts this facet of one’s life. While some signs have a natural inclination for travel, others find pleasure in staying at home. Also, different zodiac signs have distinct preferences for how they want to spend their vacations. While excitement-seeking Saggitarians would love to explore new places, sensitive and calm Pisceans would prefer to travel slowly, immersing themselves in the history and culture of the place at their own pace.

On the other hand, zodiac signs like Cancer, Capricorn and Virgo are naturally inclined to be homebodies. They find joy in their domestic or everyday professional lives. Their ideal vacation is to disconnect from the practical world and spend time with their families. They are not thrill seekers and prefer the mundane predictability of life over adventure. Now, let’s delve into winter destinations that align with your zodiac sign’s preferences.

Best winter travel destinations based on zodiac signs

Aries (March 21 – April 19) – Canary Islands, Spain

This Spanish archipelago offers many experiences perfectly suited for the fiery Aries, symbolised by the ram. As a cardinal sign ruled by the planet of drive, Mars, Aries is up for anything in terms of exploring new places. The versatility of the terrain at this destination will provide a much-needed escape for these adventurous souls. Wine tasting, hiking, spending time at the beach and exploring the volcanic landscapes of this place are sure to ignite the imagination of the spirited Arians.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) – Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, is one of the world’s premium ski resorts, perfectly suitable for the indulgent and luxury-loving earth sign of Taurus, symbolised by the celestial bull. One of the most beautiful places in the world, this destination offers snow-laden glaciers, opulent and upscale hotels and the famous Michelin-star restaurant, Chesery. Not too shabby for the glamour-loving Taureans, isn’t it?

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) – Chicago, USA

Always bursting with positive energy and joy, Gemini, represented by the twins, is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. They are often considered the social butterflies of the zodiac, embodying duality. Always in search of excitement and adventure, Chicago in Illinois, USA, is an ideal holiday destination for Geminis. This vibrant city is bustling with activities and experiences for the curious minds of the twins. Home to the biggest Michelin-star restaurants, museums and the highest sky-scrapers, Chicago, often called the “Gem of the Midwest”, is a perfect match for this zodiac sign.

Cancer (June 21– July 22) – Dolomites, Italy

Cancer is ruled by the moon, and individuals of this water sign are known for their deep emotional sensitivity as well as attachment to their domestic lives and families. They typically prefer something offbeat, quiet and peaceful over thrill-seeking adventures. The Dolomites, although as beautiful as the Alps, offer a comparatively less touristy and more serene environment, making it a perfect snowy escape for Cancerians this winter.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) – Bahamas, Caribbean

Home to around 700 subtropical islands, The Bahamas is an incredibly versatile destination right in the lap of nature that perfectly complements the spirited and regal Leo, represented by the lion. Leos are known for their vibrant, positive and generous nature. They are naturally drawn to bright and cheerful places, making these tropical islands a top choice for their sunny disposition.

In The Bahamas, Leos can find solace in the beauty of pristine beaches, explore the enchanting coral reefs and immerse themselves in the history of its charming towns.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) – Tokyo, Japan

Fast-paced, ultra-modern and hi-tech, Tokyo offers a perfect blend of old and new to the fastidious and perfectionist earth sign of Virgo. Not only does the city impress travellers with its diverse dining scene but also provides rich cultural exposure through its museums and architecture to this sign symbolised by the virgin or the maiden.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) – New York City, USA

“Concrete jungle where dreams are made of. There’s nothing you can’t do. Now you’re in New York.” These famous lyrics capture the essence of the incredible city of New York, known as a melting pot of cultures. Libra, an air sign ruled by the planet of love and money, will feel at home in this glitzy, glamorous and dreamy metropolis. This charming sign will soak in the city’s rich blend of old and modern art along with some of the finest, unique and soul-satisfying gastronomical experiences.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) – Zakynthos, Greece

As a fixed water sign, Scorpio is often characterised by its enigmatic and intuitive nature. Ruled by Pluto, the planet of darkness and transformation, this sign, symbolised by the scorpion, is not everyone’s cup of tea. For this intense sign, the relatively less-explored Zakynthos island in Greece offers a perfect escape with its serene beaches, mysterious caves and awe-inspiring coral reefs.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) – Hawaii Islands

Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of adventure, Sagittarius, symbolised by the archer, has a nomadic spirit at heart. Their souls seek thrill and excitement, making the vast expanse of the azure blue coastline of Hawaii Islands a perfect retreat for them. As members of the mutable modality, Sags seek thrill and adventure in their lives. The six islands of Hawaii offer a wide range of experiences, ensuring that Sagittarians are constantly enthralled and never bored on their journey of discovery. Hence, this is an ideal zodiac travel destination.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) – Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg is a historic destination straight out of a dream world. Home to Mozart and famously featured in the classic Sound of Music, Salzburg has retained its old-world charm. Capricorn, an earth sign represented by the sea goat, is known to prefer routines. As one of the most serious signs in the zodiac, Capricorns are ardent lovers of history and culture. Winter in Salzburg adds an extra layer of attraction with its enchanting Christmas markets, making it an ideal winter travel destination for this zodiac sign that appreciates tradition and festive charm.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) – Vermont, USA

Vermont in North America transforms into a winter wonderland, making it a perfect winter travel destination for ski lovers. This progressive and futuristic sign is drawn to unique experiences, as they easily become bored with the ordinary. As an intelligent air sign, Aquarians are always curious and have a penchant for thinking outside the box. After indulging in skiing and hiking activities, they can check out the local arts and crafts showcased at exhibitions in Vermont.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) – Mauritius Islands

Pisceans, often referred to as the designated water babies of the zodiac, are represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions and belong to the mutable modality. Calm and meditative by nature, they often detach themselves from reality, viewing the world through rose-tinted glasses. Mauritius, with its clear blue waters, pristine beaches and emerald green forests, perfectly aligns with their dreamy disposition and makes up for a perfect winter travel place for this zodiac sign.

