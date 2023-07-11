“Discipline is a political anatomy of detail,” said Michel Foucault, but we aren’t all fortunate enough to not know Foucault. Let’s see more books to read based on your Chinese zodiac sign instead.

Ernest Hemingway rightly echoed that “there is no friend as loyal as a book”! Literature is surely the saving grace when it comes to understanding life’s journey – whether it’s navigating relationships and emotions or delving into the facets of history and mankind, learning about science, the cosmos and whatnot. With so many interesting reads in the market, choosing the one that’ll pique your curiosity gets quite tricky. In that case, trust the stars to ease your confusion. Apart from offering spot-on insights into your personality, the Chinese zodiac can also nudge you towards what motivates and inspires you. Therefore, book recommendations that align with your Chinese zodiac sign can be the way to go!

There is a book tailor-made for each of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals. With great plotlines, impeccable writing and rich characters, these books will familiarise you with your zodiac personality like never before. Reading these titles will change your perspective, even if you are not a bibliophile.

From empowering stories like The Diary of a Young Girl and Jane Eyre to self-help reads like The Little Book of Hygge and The Self-Love Experiment, trust these books to bring out the best in you! Curious to find your pick? We’ve curated an interesting guide of books perfect for you. Keep reading!

Book recommendations based on your Chinese zodiac sign