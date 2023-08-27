Every member of BTS’ zodiac signs, love compatibility, and more

Aw, it’s alright, Bethany. I’m sure Jin doesn’t know you exist because he’s such a Sagittarius. All about him and other members of BTS’ zodiac signs right here.

With their insane talent, captivating performances, charisma and gorgeous looks – BTS made a Butter-smooth entry into our hearts! There’s no denying that the K-pop prodigies have reached the pinnacle of success by toiling hard, however, their stars have massively worked in their favour! While BTS’ devoted ARMY champions the septet in all their endeavours, every fan has their own special ‘bias’ they most resonate with. Isn’t it? You might attribute this ‘favouritism’ to the members’ addictive songs, dance moves, style or just the very adorable things they say during interviews. But you might be ignoring the biggest clue of them all – zodiac compatibility. Since Astrology guides one’s personality and preferences, you may have a cosmic connection with a particular BTS member and hence the inclination. To ease your confusion, let’s familiarise you with BTS members’ zodiac sign, their love compatibility and more.

Whether it’s RM and Jungkook belonging to the practical and hard-working Virgo or Jimin embodying the charm and compassion of a Libra – zodiac signs largely dictate each member’s personality. By understanding their zodiacs, you can also ascertain if you and your bias are compatible or not. Without much ado, let’s dive into this BTS-inspired cosmic journey.

Check out BTS’ zodiac sign and love compatibility

1. RM: Virgo

Birth date: September 12, 1994

BTS’ leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is a great wordsmith and BTS’ go-to translator and spokesperson, all thanks to Virgo’s ruling planet Mercury – the master of communication and exchange. RM is great at leveraging language, which is also evident in the hundreds of songs he has penned for BTS. He’s truly a rap god! RM once also admitted that if pop stardom hadn’t panned out for him, he would’ve become a poet.

Apart from his linguistic supremacy, RM also embodies Virgos’ humble and affectionate persona. Always willing to go out on a limb for his close ones, RM is a grounded soul who’ll rarely flaunt his riches despite the star’s massive success.

Most compatible zodiacs: Taurus and Capricorn

Taurus and Capricorn are both stable Earth signs that value Virgos’ organised approach and understand their reserved nature. They make for steady and reliable romantic partners whom Virgos can trust implicitly. While Taurus can soothe Virgos’ nervous streak and worrying tendencies, Capricorn shares their inclination towards long-term commitments and planning for the future.

2. Jin: Sagittarius

Birth date: December 4, 1992

Jin aka Mr Worldwide Handsome is the oldest BTS member, who’s often referred to as the band’s funny and caring mother. Ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius is a fire sign that enjoys a grandeur lifestyle, dreams of being a world traveller, has boundless energy and is inquisitive to explore various philosophies and cultures. They just want to have a good time!

Just like other Sagittarians, Jin never hesitated to speak his mind and is known for his wit and outspokenness. Jin also perfectly reflects Sagittarius’ quest to pursue multiple passions and dreams. How, you ask? Prior to his debut with BTS, Jin pursued acting and even graduated with a degree in Film Studies. He also followed his entrepreneurial spirit and opened a Japanese-style restaurant in South Korea with his brother. Sagittarians seek expansion and exploration, refusing to be confined.

Most compatible zodiacs: Sagittarius, Aries and Gemini

Do belong to fire signs like Sagittarius and Aries or fall under the Air sign Gemini? Congratulations, you’re compatible with Jin. Sagittarians and Aries make for the best hype team, always imbuing each other with encouragement and inspiration. On the other hand, Gemini and Sagittarius have many common traits, which is why they understand each other perfectly and communicate their needs effectively. They share the same zeal to explore and unravel new facets of life.

3. Jungkook: Virgo

Birth date: September 1, 1997

Another Virgo on the block, Jungkook’s the ‘Golden Maknae’ of the group, known for his diligent work ethic. He’s extremely practical and hard-working – two traits definitive of Virgos. If you’re wondering how, Jungkook’s journey is proof! To fulfil his dream of being an idol trainee, Jungkook left his home in Busan and shifted permanently to Seoul. Additionally, he’s known to devote hours at length to perfecting his dancing skills. He’s also the most versatile member of the group, who has tried his hand at everything from art and photography to sports and cooking. Virgos truly are perfectionists!

Most compatible zodiacs: Taurus and Capricorn

Virgo and Capricorn make one of the most harmonious pairings in the zodiac, balancing out each other’s qualities and shortcomings. While Virgo’s communication skills help tackle the Capricorn’s moody nature, the latter’s levelheadedness puts Virgos’ anxieties to rest. Meanwhile, Virgo and Taurus are both Earth signs that share similar values and tastes. They’re very compatible when it comes to nurturing a family.

4. V: Capricorn

Birth date: December 30, 1995

Being a Capricorn, V definitely channels the sign’s strong work ethic, discipline and quest for excellence. After all, he’s a member of the world’s hottest boy band! He’s a well-grounded Capricorn, whose thirst for success doesn’t arise out of ego, and he’s only concerned about perfecting his craft. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of challenges, Capricorns are exposed to many hurdles every now and then and V’s had his share. According to The List, a BTS fan on Quora noted how the artist seemed very ‘quiet and subdued’ after losing his grandfather and close friend a few years ago. Nonetheless, he came out of his misery even stronger.

Most compatible zodiacs: Virgo, Scorpio and Taurus

All three zodiac signs best match Capricorn’s ambitious and goal-oriented streak and the desire to be perfect. Scorpio and Capricorn are one of the power couples of the zodiac, who are deeply committed to each other and keep home, family, and security in high regard. The connecting factor between Taurus and Capricorn is their quest for status, financial well-being and success. Additionally, they both prefer strong, enduring relationships and have a traditional approach towards love and marriage.

Lastly, Virgos and Capricorns are extremely mature signs, who won’t have fallout over small issues and are likely to forge long-term partnerships. They mightn’t be the most exciting or adventurous couple, preferring a quiet and regular life. They make each other feel very safe and secure, which also results in great sexual intimacy.

5. Jimin: Libra

Birth date: October 13, 1995

The sign of scales, Libras are always striving for justice, equality and balance in life. Jimin’s true Libran nature is reflected in his philanthropic ventures, giving back to society wholeheartedly. From donating uniforms to school students, contributing USD 88,000 (INR 72 lakh approx.) to the Busan Department of Education to support students from low-income families to giving away millions of dollars to Rotary Clubs and UNICEF to aid their relief efforts – Jimin has been a true inspiration.

Ruled by the planet of aesthetics and decadence – Venus, Jimin has exceptional taste in fashion and has landed partnerships with luxury powerhouses like Tiffany & Co and Dior. Gifted communicators and great negotiators who know how to rationalise their emotions – Libras hold the perfect balance in life.

Most compatible zodiacs: Libra, Aquarius and Gemini

Partnering with a fellow Libra is great for this sign as they form the most romantic, agreeable and well-balanced relationship. Aquarius and Libra both enjoy being social, talkative and grabbing the spotlight in the crowd. Their relationship is full of excitement and thrills. Lastly, Geminis share the same passion and zeal as Libras, perfectly suited for each other socially, intellectually and sexually. They complement each other’s efforts and are guaranteed to have a harmonious union.

6. J-Hope: Aquarius

Birth date: February 18, 1994

The quirkiest sign of the zodiac, Aquarius people are shy and vibrant/ eccentric in equal parts. If you closely follow J-Hope, you know he’s the most lively and extroverted BTS member. Did you know that before joining BTS, the artist won a national dance competition? That’s how keen the sign is in pursuing its talents and passion. Moreover, Aquarians have a strong sense of community and J-Hope has well established that, which is why his fans call him their ‘sunshine’. He loves telling the ARMY, ” I’m your hope, you’re my hope, I’m J-Hope.”

Despite being the wealthiest BTS number with his successful solo ventures, J-Hope doesn’t really care if he’s not quite as popular as his fellow members. Again, a typical Aquarian trait of following your own lead.

Most compatible zodiacs: Libra and Gemini

Aquarius, Libra as well as Gemini are all Air signs that speak the same intellectual language, love to socialise and allow each other their much-needed space. Gemini and Libra forge beautiful friendships with Aquarius, leading to successful relationships.

7. Suga: Pisces

Birth date: March 9, 1993

Selfless, compassionate and loving – Suga’s a true Piscean embodying all these traits. His willingness to assist others is reflected in his many charitable works. On his 26th birthday, Suga donated around USD 85,000 (INR 70 lakh approx.) and 329 BT21 Shooky dolls to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation. He has also shelved out generous sums to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea and supported child cancer patients who couldn’t access treatment due to financial difficulties. Suga further splurged USD 75,000 (INR 61 lakh approx.) for emergency relief in Turkey and Syria.

Moving on, Pisceans are old souls who like a low-key presence instead of being the centre of attention. That’s exactly how Suga is. If you follow BTS, you know he’s the most reserved member of the band.

Most compatible zodiacs: Scorpio and Capricorn

Capricorn and Pisces’ compatibility is the ultimate proof that opposites do attract. Capricorns have a dominant and notorious streak that livens up the lives of quaint and peaceful Pisceans. Meanwhile, Scorpios and Pisceans’ biggest cheerleaders, admiring their spiritual and artistic streak. They’re both equally sensitive and divinely connected signs who love music, drama and romance.

