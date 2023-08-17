Ghost Month 2023: How to avoid bad luck, based on your Chinese zodiac sign

Hungry Ghost Month is officially here!

Observed in Chinese culture, Ghost Month is the seventh month of the Chinese Lunar Calendar, wherein it’s believed that the barriers between Hell and the Land of the Living break loose. Spirits and ghosts are released from the underworld for their annual furlough as they spookily meander around humans to fulfil their mischievous escapades. It’s one of the most inauspicious times of the year, with bad luck and misfortune lurking everywhere. To avoid making the spirits angry, you must tread with caution by familiarising yourself with the dos and don’ts of Hungry Ghost Month. Don’t worry, you can still counter the ill effects of this period!

Ghost Month 2023: Dates, Hungry Ghost Festival and more

This year’s Ghost Month begins on August 16 and ends on September 14. The fifteenth day of this month is marked across the globe as the ‘Hungry Ghost Festival’. Also known as the ‘Chinese Halloween’, this day is all about paying tribute to the dear departed by indulging in ghost-feeding ceremonies, practising cultural customs that ease the suffering of the dead or folding joss paper ingots and more. You’ll also find some neighbourhoods holding Chinese Operas and keeping the front row vacant for the ghosts. So much to entertain the spirits and keep them happy!

The month is all about remembering your loved ones, honouring their spirit and most importantly, steering clear of restless souls. There’s nothing so spooky or horrifying about Ghost Month and it’s actually a celebration of family continuity.

However, to avoid crossing or upsetting the hellish spirits this month, you must abide by certain tips according to your Chinese zodiac sign. By following the dos and don’ts tailor-made for your Chinese zodiac sign, you’ll be able to safeguard yourself from financial losses, avoid any relationship turbulence and keep your physical and mental health in check. Here’s a complete guide to how each Chinese zodiac can minimise the effects of Ghost Month and keep bad spirits and vibes at bay.

How each Chinese zodiac can avoid bad luck this Ghost Month

Rat

Birth years:1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Some Chinese zodiac signs including the Rat are unluckier than others during Ghost Month. While Rat-born people are very generous in matters of money with their close ones, they should be extremely cautious with their finances and unexpected expenses this month. Why? Because you’re likely to experience money-related/ cash-flow issues. It’s also better not to make any big investment decisions this month as wealth management won’t be your strong suit.

Ox

Birth years: 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Be careful Oxes, the Misfortune Star is at work this month. The extremely stubborn zodiac sign needs to prioritise its peace this month by avoiding any unnecessary altercation. Ox-born people will be tested to their limits, be it with their relationships, finances, health or emotions. So, try your best to keep it together! Additionally, it’s better to postpone entering new business projects or making a new investment, as the spirits are ready to crumble your wealth.

Tiger

Birth years: 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Tigers, it’s time to sideline your aggression and boldness as your temper can have major repercussions on your love life. This Ghost Month, try to maintain positive emotions and stop your late-night overthinking sessions. Finances and money-related matters should be dealt with very sensitively, and there’s absolutely no way you should take financial risks. It’s also important to compartmentalise your expenses and practice budget management.

Rabbit

Birth years: 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Congratulations, Rabbit, the wealth gods are in your favour. Ghost Month showers you with financial luck, and it’s a beautiful time to flourish your career. Prosperity is knocking at your door, and you’ll find yourself surrounded by many opportunities for promotion and growth. However, stay busy with work and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

With your finances sorted, it’s time to shift focus to your emotions and health. This period could also be challenging regarding relationships, and you may encounter a third-party intrusion. Shed away your sensitivity and anxiety to take these challenges head-on.

Dragon

Birth years: 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

This Ghost Month is lucky, for the Dragon sign in almost all crucial aspects of life. August is an excellent time for this sign to grab new opportunities, implement new ideas, and unfurl big plans. Dragons, it’s time to flaunt your natural wit and charm and build fruitful connections to help you in your business/professional realm. Happy Ghost Month!

Snake

Birth years: 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

You’re blessed with the Victory Star this month, Snake! Keep up that positive spirit, and opportunities for success will knock at your door. Moreover, business ventures will be very profitable, and you might also chance upon a mentor, who’ll help steer you towards prosperity. Whatever you get involved in, just remember to be extremely focused to avoid any hindrances.

Horse

Birth years: 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

It’s an extremely lucky month for Horses, wherein they’ll have great luck at everything from relationships and finances to career. The Holy Spirits are here to be your guiding light, and it’s important you welcome all new opportunities with open arms as they’ll propel you towards growth. Embrace joy and happiness while it’s still there, explore new possibilities or acquire new skills – it’s time to shine with your cheerful aura.

Sheep/ Goat

Birth years: 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

For Sheep, wealth and prosperity are on the rise and there’s no reason to miss any exciting opportunity this Ghost Month. All money-making endeavours will reap great results, while romantic possibilities will also put a smile on your face! Overall, this is the time to build good fortune.

Monkey

Birth years: 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Monkeys, your hard work will finally be seen and appreciated by your bosses. It’s a relatively stable month to advance your career, act on new ideas, and experience financial gains. Confidently pursue all your big plans, but keep your emotions at bay, as your impulsive personality can ruin things at the workplace. When it comes to matters of love, you must take the initiative to avoid missing a good match.

Rooster

Birth years: 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Roosters, this is the best time to work on yourself, strengthen your creativity, and build your networks. Nourish your relationships or take care of your emotional well-being – all your self-development pursuits will be favoured this month. If you’re ready to go that extra mile and start a new business, the spirits will reward you with massive success.

Dog

Birth years: 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

It’s time to bring your patient and cautious side to the forefront, as Ghost Month will be full of conflicts for you! People born in the year of Dog are likely to pick fights this month, and their aggressive nature might even cause legal problems, misfortune, and loss of loved ones. Therefore, it’s essential to keep these heightened feelings in check and avoid taking any risks. Don’t let minor differences catapult into significant altercations, and pay no heed to people who don’t feed your soul.

Pig

Birth years: 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

Like Dogs, people belonging to this Chinese zodiac sign should also be calm and composed to avoid misunderstandings. Spend this month meditating, building your personality, and attracting positive thoughts. It’s also an excellent time to reflect on your past mistakes and shun all the negativity from your life. Also, avoid financial risks, as your heightened sensitivity and stress levels might nudge you to make bad wealth decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What should we not do during Hungry ghost month?

– During Ghost Month, people usually avoid certain activities including travelling, getting married, making big business decisions or moving to a new abode.

What you should not do during Hungry Ghost Festival?

– During the Hungry Ghost Festival, it’s better to NOT stay out late/ in the dark, disturb the offerings, wear red or black clothing, or engage in water-related activities among other things.

What to do during Ghost Month according to your Chinese zodiac sign?

– To avoid crossing or upsetting the spirits this month, you must abide by specific tips according to your Chinese zodiac sign. Each zodiac animal has to cater to some dos and don’ts to smoothly sail through Ghost Month.