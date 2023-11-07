Which zodiac signs are the laziest, according to Chinese astrology

Which of the Chinese zodiacs are the laziest and procrastinate the most?

While it’s important to unwind and take out the much-needed ‘me time’ for yourself – some people make it a full-time pursuit! Their lazy spell can go on for days and before you know it, this sloth-like existence becomes an idyllic state. At some point, you must wake up and smell the coffee, unpack your bags, and set that early morning alarm to keep up with the everyday madness of life. However, some people can’t help but put the ‘pro’ in procrastination. They want to snatch all the leisure of life, postponing everything to the last minute. Did you know that your laziness and lethargy can also arise from the Chinese zodiac sign you belong to? Some zodiacs are innately lazy, having a ‘can’t-be-bothered’ outlook in life. Let’s familiarise you with the laziest sign in the Chinese zodiac and what makes them so.

All 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac cycle exude different characteristics and personality traits. When it comes to laziness, Pig sits atop the list. Additionally, Rooster and Rabbit also don’t shy away from flaunting their laidback streak. Here’s all you should know about these signs.

Laziest Chinese zodiac signs who are absolute procrastinators

Pig

Birth years: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019..

Pig natives are true to their Chinese zodiac animal, brimming with laziness and clumsiness most of the time. Even cleanliness isn’t their strong suit (untidy to the core, if we brazenly put it!). They’re open-minded, less competitive and lack the conviction to take action – ready to settle for a simple life as they’re content with just making ends meet. Despite being clever, Pig comes across as a big dimwit because they simply won’t put any effort to make a nice first impression.

However, this clever and crafty streak does help them manipulate people into doing their dirty work. Whether it’s by faking a few tears or illness or acting like a crybaby – Pigs will pull all the strings to get someone into doing their chores. Their laziness mostly arises out of their spoilt nature.

Rooster

Birth years: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029..

People born in the Year of the Rooster can be cocky to the core, never putting in any effort for their loved ones and dismissing them with their sharp tongue. The sign is pretty smart and capable of pulling off what they set their eyes on, but are (mostly) not able to bring their dreams to fruition because of their severe procrastinating streak.

They indefinitely delay things, not bothering about how it would affect their professional life or personal relationships. Their inactivity can really shock you at times! The only time they’ll rush to complete a task is when it starts getting in the way of their daily lives. It’s believed that Roosters’ laziness is physiological – they tend to speak, work, and respond slowly. They’re least concerned about lagging behind, enjoying their own gala time while treading slowly. The only bright side to Roosters’ laziness is that they are able to truly experience life and cherish the slow, quaint moments away from the hullabaloo of every day.

Rabbit

Birth years: 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023..

You’ll always find Rabbits in a zen state of mind – thanks to their laziness. Don’t be fooled by their appearance as Rabbits are always smartly dressed and well-presentable, but it’s their actions that scream slothfulness. While they’ll fulfil the given tasks eventually, it will never be with any care or interest. Rabbits are content with giving their bare minimum towards relationships, their jobs or even working on themselves. And when someone calls out their follies, be ready to listen to a trail of inventive excuses that’ll only irritate you further. Don’t expect these people to take accountability for their (lack of) actions. They prefer sulking in their own company rather than enriching their life with new experiences and people.

Are you one of these lazy zodiac signs?

(Hero image credit: Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Elvira Gibadullina/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which Chinese zodiac sign is the laziest ?

Pig is considered to be the laziest Chinese zodiac sign.

Which Chinese zodiac is hardworking?

Ox Chinese zodiac sign is believed to be the most hardworking.