Mercury retrograde is back for 2023—here’s how to prepare

Mercury is once again in retrograde. Let’s see what that really means and how it affects all the zodiac signs.

Mercury in retrograde is seldom the source of joy, excitement or positivity to the zodiacs. Its occurrence is mainly greeted with some trepidation and anxiety. The reason is the planet is associated with communication and travel and its retrograde leads to miscommunication and confusion for all signs. Thus, zodiacs should brace themselves for this upcoming astrological event, Mercury retrograde 2023.

Mercury retrograde 2023: Time, date and meaning

Mercury will retrograde from 23 August to 15 September. This phenomenon is set to begin at 1.29 pm IST and end by 1.51 am IST. The pre-retrograde shadow began on 3 August and the post-retrograde effects will be felt until 30 September.

What exactly happens when Mercury retrogrades? Mercury’s orbit around the Sun is just 88 days as opposed to the Earth’s 365 days. Hence, this powerful planet is speeding ahead of us. But during Earth’s orbit, there comes a phase where both planets are positioned parallel to each other. That’s when Mercury appears to be moving backwards, which is just an optical illusion from the Earth’s vantage point. Astrologically, this apparent retrograde motion carries a lot of significance, especially on the zodiac in which it moves backwards.

Mercury retrograde 2023 in Virgo: Astrological significance

Mercury, this time around, is retrograding in the mutable earth sign of Virgo. Interestingly, Virgo’s ruling planet, too, is Mercury. Hence, the effects of its backward spin will be milder and kinder on other zodiacs. Mercury begins its backward motion at 21 degrees and ends at eight degrees. In astrology, 21 degrees is associated with the sun sign of Sagittarius and the eighth degree is reserved for the zodiac sign of Scorpio. Sagittarius is associated with travel, adventure and knowledge. Planet Mercury retrograding in its degree may cause mayhem in these sectors for the zodiacs. They might feel a bit disillusioned and trapped with their travel plans not working out at the start of this astrological event.

When the retrograde ends, the zodiacs might feel the tremors of Scorpio’s foreboding, intense and dark energy. It is predicted that an uncomfortable truth would be revealed which could shock but liberate them.

Since this mercury is retrograding in Virgo, which is characterised by its orderliness, preparedness, adherence to routine, hard work, money management and general fastidiousness, it could put well-thought-out plans of all the sun signs in a tizzy. One might feel like losing control over life situations. Technical snags and miscommunication in close relationships will be experienced. One good thing that could come out of this phenomenon is that the zodiac signs will be inspired to become creative problem solvers.

How will the zodiac signs be affected by Mercury in retrograde?

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

This event will affect the sixth house of health and work for this headstrong and assertive cardinal fire sign denoted by the ram. They will be propelled to get into a self-care mode and stick to a fitness routine that they have been long putting off. Aries will also get their professional affairs in order when facing confusion at the workplace.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

This retrograde motion of August brings a lot of hope, happiness and pleasure to this fixed earth sign. It occurs in its fifth house, which symbolises sex, creativity and love. Taureans would be tempted to get back with their ex, crush on new people and take up a hobby. Overall, the sign, which is anyway known to give in to pleasure, will seek indulgence in their sex life and those in creative fields will feel renewed with new vigour and inspiration.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Gemini’s fourth house denoting domesticity and family will be targeted during this period. They will focus more on bettering their home situation by resolving conflicts among the family members or getting busy with the renovation and upkeep of their homes and hearths. This air sign denoted by The Twins has Mercury as its ruling planet and, so, is intensely affected by this phenomenon. But these effects shall prove to be positive in the long run.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

This emotional water sign symbolised by the crab will face the brunt of this event as it will affect its third house of communication negatively. There is a chance that they would say things they don’t mean which may hurt their loved ones. There is also a chance that they unintentionally ghost people or are uncharacteristically rude to those close to them. It is important that they keep their head clear and minds calm during these three weeks of Mercury retrograde 2023.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

This fixed fire sign will grapple with some self-worth issues which might crop up during this three-week phase. Mercury retrograde is directly affecting its second house dedicated to stability and self-esteem. They will rethink their financial decisions and would feel the pinch in their pocket. Their usual large-heartedness would give way to caution and self-introspection which is great as it will bring some focus to their lives.

Virgo (23 August– 22 September)

The mercury retrograde shall impact Virgo hugely as it falls in its sun sign and that too in the first house of self. They will be given many opportunities during this period to evaluate themselves and their existence in tandem with the other zodiacs and the universe. Virgo, denoted by the Virgin, will go into a self-introspective mode to think about their role and will look at the larger picture. They will come out as wise and peaceful after this ends.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Mercury retrograde falls in the 12th house of the spirituality of this air sign, symbolised by a weighing scale. The Libra will not be their charming and gregarious selves, instead will go into a meditative state and chase inner peace above everything else.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Mercury retrograde 2023 shall target Scorpio’s 11th house, which stands for community. This sign, which exudes passionate and slightly dark energy, will be inspired to reach out to people they have lost touch with. They will try to mend their past relationships and might end associations that no longer serve them.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

This event is set to directly affect the 10th house of career for this mutable fire sign. This will either bring you the good news of a long-awaited promotion or disrupt the plans of professional growth or expansion. There will be no in-betweens. Sagittarians denoted by the archer are required to think on their feet and try to remain productive despite all the troubles at the work front.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

This earth sign denoted by a sea goat will go on an unexpected journey as this event falls in its ninth house of travel. They will think beyond their set thought processes and come to an important realisation. There will be times when they would feel lost or not themselves because their mind will go to places they have not explored before but this is essential for their self-growth.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

It is all about the money for this forward-thinking air sign as mercury retrogrades in the eighth house of finances for them. They will settle debts and look at controlling expenses and being more futuristic in their approach. This period will leave them with important learnings about money management.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

For this peace-loving water sign, mercury retrograde 2023 will allow healing. This event will occur in their seventh house dedicated to partnerships. Hence, they will focus on dealing with their past and securing their present relationships both romantic and professional.

