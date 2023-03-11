Auspicious wedding dates for all zodiac signs in 2023

Despite being the leading cause of divorce, people do love to get married. Knowing the dates is key, so let’s see the most auspicious dates to get married in 2023.

Companionship, compatibility, understanding, and love are the main ingredients of a successful marriage but certain practical issues like division of labour, fulfilment of personal and physical needs, economic balance, progeny and lineage are integral part of this institution. For a successful and everlasting marriage, you need the right person, the right date, and the right time. So, which are the most auspicious wedding dates in 2023? Let’s find out.

Hindu scriptures give lots of importance to astromancy. When two people get married, they both have their own stars and own energies. These stars and energies should be compatible to each other as these people will be interacting and spending maximum time together. If your horoscopes match you are by and large compatible.

Panchang, as the name suggests comprises of the five parts – Tithi, Vaar, Nakshatra, Karan, and Yoga. It is the astrological daily calendar, a popular reference manual for astrologers. It is consulted and the auspicious and appropriate date and time are selected based on the planetary positions of the stars and constellations. The placement of moon is given immense importance in these calculations. These auspicious time slots are derived by considering all important factors and events important in a person’s lifetime. These time slots are termed Shubh Muhurata which gives a happy, fortunate, and obstacle free event. The time when the stars of the bride and the groom are aligning in a manner that not only is that time good for them, but the time is also for them begin their journey together as well.

Beginning the marriage on an auspicious time brings the couple long and happy life, good children, peace, and harmony in the families and much more. Only auspicious marriage timing does not the guarantee a long-lasting happiness, a lot of other factors are also responsible for it.

Astrology should be taken as guidance; and not followed blindly. One must be cautious, aware, and practical oneself.

[Hero and featured image credit: Beatriz Pérez Moya/Unsplash]

Things to keep in mind while deciding date and time for marriage

Jupiter and Venus are the main planets for marriage, their position; placement and transit are to be considered. No marriages take place when these two planets are combusted.

Astrologers do not advise marrying during Venus, Mars, or Mercury retrogrades, as these adversely impact happiness in a marriage. Marriages are not advised when Jupiter transits Leo sign, but there are certain exceptions to this.

Only solar months are considered when deciding marriage dates. Except Chaturmas which is a period of four lunar months when Lord Vishnu is supposed to be sleeping. This will fall from 30 June to 20 November in 2023. Adhik Maas and Pitrapaksha which are considered inauspicious for marriage will also fall during this time.

Auspicious marriages dates according to Hindu Panchang are generally when the Sun is transiting through Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius.

Auspicious dates for marriage in 2023, month wise are as follows

January – 15, 16, a18, 19, 25, 26, 27, 30 and 31.

February – 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 22, 23, and 28.

March – 1, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 13.

April – No auspicious dates are available.

May – 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 27, 29, and 30.

June – 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 23, 24, 26, and 27.

July – No auspicious dates are available.

August – No auspicious dates are available.

September – No auspicious dates are available.

October – No auspicious dates are available.

November – 23, 24, 27, 28, and 29.

December – 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, and 15.

These are general auspicious dates for marriages, calculated keeping a lot of factors in mind. A professional must be consulted for specific dates suitable to one’s horoscope.

Most auspicious dates for marriage according to your zodiac sign

Aries – Aries is a cardinal sign. They are bold and fiery. 1, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 13 March are auspicious dates for Aries zodiac sign people to tie the knot. Mars is the ruler of this sign; Tuesday is a good day to get married and red is the auspicious colour to wear.

Taurus – Venus is the ruler for this sun sign. 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 20 May are auspicious dates for marriage for this fixed, earthy sign. Friday is a good day for marriage and the colour most suited is orange.

Gemini – 1,3, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 23, 24, 26 and 27 June are good dates for this zodiac sign, to say I do. Wednesday is auspicious for this mercury owned dual sign. Green colour is best suited for Gemini sun sign people for their bridal attire.

Cancer – 23, 24, 26 and 27 June are auspicious wedding dates for this water Sun sign. Moon is the ruler of this cardinal sign. The most auspicious day to get married is Monday and the most suited colour is white or cream.

Leo – October and November are good months for this fiery sign to get married. Good dates are 23, 24, 27, 28, and 29 November. Ruled by the Sun, the most suitable day for this fixed sun sign is Sunday and red is the most auspicious colour.

Virgo – 23, 24, 27, 28, and 29 November are good dates to tie the knot for this dual sun sign, ruled by Mercury. Favourable colour is green for this earthy sign and the most suitable day is Wednesday.

Libra – A fairy tale wedding with outfit in pastels is most suitable for this cardinal sun sign. Venus is the ruler of this air sign; Friday is the most auspicious day to tie the knot. 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, and 15 December are auspicious dates for marriage.

Scorpio – This sensual watery sign ruled by Mars should get married on Tuesday in hues of saffron. 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 23, 24, 26 and 27 June are the most suitable dates for marriage for this fixed sun sign.

Sagittarius – 13, 14, 15, 17, 22, 23, and 28 February and 1, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 13 March are the most auspicious dates to say I do. This Dual and fiery sign is ruled by Jupiter, the most compatible day for marriage is Thursday. The perfect hues for the wedding attire are yellow.

Capricorn – This cardinal sun sign is ruled by Saturn. The most suitable wedding dates for this earthy sign are 19, 25, 26, 27, 30 and 31 of January and 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, of February; Saturday is an auspicious day to get married for this Sun sign. Shades of blue are the colour for the wedding outfit.

Aquarius – This airy sun sign is ruled by Saturn, and the most auspicious dates for marriage are 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 27, 29, and 30 May. The colours to wear are black and silver. The most auspicious day for marriage is Saturday.

Pisces – This watery and dual sign is ruled by Jupiter. Best wedding dates are 14, 15, 17, 22, 23, and 28 of February and 1, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 13 March. Monday and Thursday are the best days to get married and the most auspicious colour to wear is shades of yellow and golden.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, in the year of Rabbit, the best and most fortunate months to tie the knot are May, August and November and the lucky dates are 2, 8, 13, 14, 17, 20, 25, and 29.