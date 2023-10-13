Here are the prettiest zodiac signs according to Chinese astrology

Charms, fames, pretty faces, these personality perks may get you so far. But sometimes, the reasons why someone can suddenly appear so attractive to the others can be explained by their zodiac signs. While some may give off only an average glow, certain zodiac signs can give you an aura boost. Read on and find out which ones are the prettiest zodiac signs according to Chinese astrology.

Is beauty really in the eyes of the beholder? While everyone has their own perception of beauty and what catches their fancy, some people seem to appeal to (almost) everyone! Whether it’s that one striking physical feature that makes you shine in the crowd or just a well-rounded personality that impresses people in the blink of an eye – you can be attractive in so many ways. When it comes to Chinese astrology, there are some zodiac signs that have a naturally pleasing aura which makes them 10x more attractive than their counterparts. They easily grab eyeballs wherever they go, attracting people like a moth to a flame. So, which is the prettiest zodiac sign in Chinese astrology?

According to the Chinese zodiac, you’re prone to shine in certain aspects over others – all of which is dictated by the year of the animal you’re born in. Out of the 12 Chinese zodiacs, there are four that excel in the attractiveness scale, namely Rat, Rabbit, Snake and Rooster. Let’s familiarise you with these prettiest zodiac signs and what makes them so attractive.

Find out which Chinese zodiac sign is the prettiest

Rabbit

Birth years: 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023..

This conventionally attractive sign is always grabbing attention with its gentle and elegant demeanour. The pretty faces of Rabbits are very distinctive and easy on the eyes, and you’ll feel pleasant and comfortable in their presence from the get-go. There’s no hint of malice, slyness or shrewdness on these innocent faces, making it really hard to NOT fall for them. Imagine a gorgeous boy/girl next door who seems extremely dependable and approachable when it comes to romantic relationships. That’s the vibe a Rabbit exudes!

Believe it or not, men are attracted to the female Rabbit because they’re believed to be ‘weak’, which inspires the opposite sex’s ‘hero’ instinct to protect her. While we definitely don’t champion this trait to be attractive, it clearly draws attention to the sign. Meanwhile, the male Rabbit is devilishly handsome. And don’t worry, they don’t just have a pretty face but an equally appealing personality to back it up. The stunning Rabbits are sure to cast a spell on you with their good looks!

Rooster

Birth years: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029..

When it comes to looks, anything less than fabulous doesn’t justify Roosters. Dressed top to toe in luxury, they leave people green with envy as they walk into a room. Roosters easily taste success with their strong personalities. If you’ve been gloating about your appearance and charisma, probably take a look at Roosters and you’ll be humbled.

The sign perfectly embodies the rare combo of beauty with strong personality traits. Moreover, Roosters’ overarching professional success makes them attractive to those who lack material safety. Attractive, successful and brilliant at whatever they undertake – Roosters seem to have it all.

Rat

Birth Years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020..

While Rats might not be deemed the ‘prettiest’ or most attractive for their looks, this zodiac sign’s kindness and compassion are what lure people to them. Stable, reliable and generous at heart, Rats will make you feel at ease immediately. Even in relationships, they’re true givers and rarely ask for anything from their partner.

Another attractive trait which draws people to Rats is their self-assured and strong personality. Rather than trailing behind you or chasing you, they’ll make you work hard to win their attention. And being in a generation that seems to love red flags, this ‘non-availability’ surely looks attractive. Isn’t it? But once you catch their fancy, they’ll shower you with all the love and adulation possible.

Talking about appearances, Rats don’t like to please people by dressing up every now and then. You won’t find them decked up often, however, they always manage to look polished by keeping things simple and fresh.

Snake

Birth years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, and 2025..

If you’ve ever been seduced by someone’s wits and wickedness, that’s probably a Snake! This zodiac sign treads with elegance, charms its way into people’s hearts with its intelligence and of course, is extremely visually appealing. Snakes have an air of mystery around them, which also adds to their attractiveness score. The sign is very nonchalant and eloquent, having a surprisingly calm aura that’ll make you feel relaxed.

While Snakes like to keep their emotions to themselves, once you break their walls, you’ll discover a completely romantic and humorous side to them. They might seem really tough to deal with in the beginning, but behind the cold exterior lies an innocent heart that just seeks love and admiration. And honestly, what’s not to admire? With good looks, wit and intelligence – they surely sit atop the attractiveness index!

(Hero image credit: Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: luizclas/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which Chinese zodiac sign is the prettiest?

Snake, Rabbit, Rooster and Rat are considered to be the prettiest Chinese zodiac signs.