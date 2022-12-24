Where to travel in 2023 based on your Chinese zodiac sign

If you’re planning your next travel adventures and need help narrowing down your list of places to go, why not lean into your Chinese zodiac sign’s strengths and interests?

Sure, you must have a bucket list of destinations ready. And as much as you’d like to visit them all, you need to prioritise your spots each year, as there’re only so many holidays.

If you’re wondering where you should go, take a cue from the stars. Your Chinese zodiac sign can determine a few getaway locations that are right up your alley. So, whether you’ve plotted your entire birth chart or just glanced at your horoscope, we’ve made it easy to match your zodiac predilections to your ideal Gotham haunt. No need for extensive research! From mountains to beaches, here’s where you should travel based on your Chinese Zodiac sign. Go ahead and book a trip to these destinations.

[Hero and featured image credit: Sebastian Pena Lambarri/Unsplash]

Ideal travel destinations based on your Chinese zodiac sign

The Rat

1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

You are witty, charming, curious and highly resourceful. Energetic rats like you like a lot of variety on their holidays, so we are sending you to Vietnam.

Travellers to Vietnam follow a well-blazed trail between five Hs: Hanoi, Hu, Halong Bay, Hoi An, and Ho Chi Minh City. But there’s so much more to Vietnam, from the misty mountains to the coffee plantations. With fewer crowds and calmer vibes, the lesser-known stretches of Vietnam are as exciting as the popular ones. Sure, you would fall for the beauty of the Dragon Bridge but a 2000ft glass-bottom bridge In Vietnam’s Son La province could soon hold a Guinness World Record.

Image: Courtesy of Lewis J Goetz/Unsplash

The Ox

1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

As per the Chinese zodiac, the people born into the year of the Ox are determined and diligent. They are hardworking and prefer quiet, calm holidays that bring them closer to nature. So, head to Myanmar to spend some time in solace amid stunning landscapes.

Beyond the touristy temples in Bagan, incredible resorts are springing up along Myanmar’s coastline. They spoil you with unmissable views of turquoise waters and the freshest seafood. First, travel south to the uninhabited islands of the Mergui Archipelago, renowned for their stunning turquoise waters. Then, head to the Northern mountainous state of Kachin to explore beyond the sea.

The Tiger

1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Were you born in the year of the Tiger? According to Chinese zodiac, you are a risk-taker and enjoy meaningful conversations with strangers. You are confident, passionate, and love unconventional. So, we’re sending you to Thailand, an adrenaline playground filled with adventure activities.

Beyond Thailands’s bustling metros and blissed-out historical sites, there are opportunities for adventure at every turn. You can get the adrenaline rush in the city or on jungle-covered islands. For example, Thailand allows you to Zip line through 1,500-year-old rain forests, sea kayak in Tarutao National Marine Park and cave in Pang Mapha.

(Image credit: The Moorings)

The Rabbit

1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Rabbit signs are skilful, particular and have excellent taste. They are compassionate and love exploring the history, art and culture of the places they visit. For the history-loving Rabbit, Palawan can be a great option.

Palawan is an unmatched tropical paradise with great subterranean waters, rock formations, and rare wildlife from both sea and land. The blue water and fine white sand of El Nido make for the primary gateway to the sublime Bacuit Archipelago with 45 stunning limestone cliffs. In addition, Coron Island is famous for the Japanese World War II shipwrecks that have been permanently anchored underneath its shores — the site is one of the most photographed in the Philippines.

Picture: Unsplash/ Red Morley Hewitt

The Dragon

1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Those born into the Dragon signs are ambitious and natural leaders. No wonder you attract people wherever you go! For the romantic and adventurous Dragon, Uva in Sri Lanka can be an ideal option for a holiday. Venture into the misty mountains, and you might even find your dragon’s lair.

Uva is an incredibly scenic escape with stunning waterfalls and elevated plantations. The Ella Rock at Uva overlooks some of the most beautiful green plantations. Interwoven in its terrain is also a stone train track from the British Colonial Period and a gorgeous romantic stop for the surrounding jungle. For bluer scenery, head to Bambarakanda Falls, Sri Lanka’s tallest waterfall, surrounded by the scenic hill town of Kalupahana.

The Snake

1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Those born into the snake are wise and exude a general sense of calm. However, you prefer the finer things. So we’re sending you to the mecca of tranquil beach getaways: Maldives. With lavish retreats, you’ll recharge on the stunning private beaches.

With its luxury resorts and secluded beaches lapped by aquamarine waters, the Maldives has cemented its position as the pinnacle of far-flung luxury destinations. The blindingly beautiful Indian Ocean boasts shiny new hotels and revamped classics. So, plan that perfect getaway and lose yourself in the Maldivian retreats.

(Photo credit: Amanwella)

The Horse

1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Those born into the Horse sign are energetic, independent warm-hearted and high-spirited. You love gatherings and attending events and concerts. So, the ideal destinations for you are those cities with fun events, and Dubai tops the list.

With the world’s tallest building, a seven-star hotel, and the biggest, shiniest of everything else, Dubai loves to rack up superlatives. As a result, live music is no stranger to Dubai. Visit Dubai any time of the year, and you will have numerous high-energy events to attend.

Image credit: Address Boulevard

The Goat

1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Goats are compassionate and accommodating and love to socialise wherever they go. You’ll love the laid-back lifestyle and culture of Vientiane, Laos’s capital and most-populated province.

Strikingly gorgeous mountains and caves surround the charming province with an array of adventurous activities, like tubing and water-sliding along the river, caving, and hot air ballooning. You will get a lot of opportunities to socialise and interact with travellers who visit Laos from across the world.

Photo credit: need Pix

The Rooster

1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

You’re outgoing and an explorer. For a brave heart like you, travel for you would mean exploration and spending some time in the wilderness. Roosters love things organised, so we’re sending you to Japan.

Japan has a little of everything: forests and cities, mountains and oceans, sun and sand. For city dwellers longing for open roads, Hokkaido is a dream driving holiday with lavender and flower fields. Besides, nothing beats the symmetrical, snow-topped visage of Fuji. The gorgeous lakes surrounding the Fuji – Yamanakako, Kawaguchiko, Motosuko, Saiko, and Shojiko – are a sight to behold.

Image Credit: David Edelstein/Unsplash

The Monkey

1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

According to Chinese zodiac, the cheeky Monkey is confident, curious, and usually comfortable wherever they go. Monkeys are high energy, so we’re sending you to Siem Reap, Colombia.

This town holds remarkable landmarks and the most significant freshwater reserve in Southeast Asia, from rice fields to vast rainforests. However, of Cambodia’s hundreds of temples, the Angkor Wat temple complex is the most esteemed for its intricate architecture and internal artefacts.

Image Credit: Song Saa Reserve

The Dog

1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Those who belong to this Chinese zodiac sign are loyal, dependable and trustworthy. Therefore, as travellers, you treat yourself to long vacations as a reward. Consequently, we are sending you to Bali.

Home to nine spectacular temples, Bali’s incredible spiritual retreats and stunning landscapes will make you want to keep extending your stay. On a spiritual tour? Tanah Lot, one of the oldest sites for worship, looks just like a floating castle out of a fairy tale. Uluwatu Temple overlooking the shores, make up some of the finest beaches in Bali. Tirta Gangga Royal Water Palace is an equally magnificent site, made up of stone statues, surrounded by the breathtaking rural terrain of eastern Bali.

The Pig

1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

You’re compassionate and indulgent. Thus, trips for you mean places with an easy-going and friendly atmosphere. For you, a little kindness can go a long way. We suggest heading to Taitung in Taiwan.

Located in the southeastern corner of Taiwan, Taitung is in the top 10 friendliest cities in the globe and one of the warmest in Asia. A delectable culinary scene and stunning views from Liyushan Park complement the temperate tropical climate.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Saved the list? Consider this your vacation horoscope.