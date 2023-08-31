We unfortunately couldn’t get the approval to survey 100 people who are the best kissers, so we looked to the stars instead. Here are the best kissers according to their zodiac sign.

Remember the euphoric rush that ran down your body when you passionately kissed your partner? Kissing your loved one is a balm to an aching heart, and while it requires a deep connection, what’s equally important are certain skills. From fables, folklores to old wives’ tales – the art of kissing dates back centuries. Recall how Snow White’s charming prince restored her to life with a kiss or the ‘Frog Prince’ tale where the princess transformed the frog back into a prince with her magical kiss? The peck, the sloppy, the passionate or the soft and sensual – there are many kinds of kisses that become a treasured memory by mastering the execution. You might be a naturally gifted kisser or a complete dud, all thanks to your zodiac sign! Believe it or not, your stars dictate your success as a kisser. So which zodiac sign is the best kisser?

While all zodiac signs have their merits and quirks when it comes to kissing, some have definitely ‘puckered up’ their kissing game. Whether it’s a romantic Piscean invoking all your senses with their loving embrace or the free-spirited Sagittarian who might send shivers down your spine with their zeal – a handful of zodiacs know how to work their charm! Let’s familiarise you with zodiac signs that make for the best kissers.

Which zodiac sign is the best kisser, according to astrology?

1. Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Aries will take you by surprise when it comes to kissing. This sign doesn’t like putting too much effort into something as ‘simple’ as kissing and will only kiss well if they want to kiss well. But when they’re in the mood, don’t even think of keeping them waiting as they’ll take you for a spin with their magical pecks. So, when this zodiac sign kisses you, they’re putting their heart and soul and definitely not faking it. They might casually plant a kiss on you during a random drive-through session in the neighbourhood or might smother you with an aggressively adorable kiss in the rain – you’ll never be prepared!

Remember the surprising encounter in Love Actually, when Juliet rushes up to Mark and kisses him without explanation, with the latter being left momentarily stunned at what just happened between them! That rightly explains this sign’s spontaneous streak.

2. Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Kissing a Taurean is as sensual as it gets, and you’ll be melting into their arms before you know it! They’re extremely adept at reading what their partner wants, exactly knowing how to set the mood that will lead up to your steamy rendezvous later. They might take their sweet time in building a trusted foundation with you. However, once you’ve piqued their interest, be ready to embark on a thrilling ride that’ll get your endorphins high. If you want to experience an intimacy that arises out of attraction and chemistry instead of people’s mere needs, a Taurean should be your pick!

Thanks to the oozing hot tub scene in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Noah Centino and Lana Condor went on to bag the ‘Best Kiss’ title at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. That’s how beautifully Taureans intertwine passion and romance in their kissing!

3. Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

If you want to master the art of seduction, take cues from Cancer. The sign will literally rock your world with its emotionally packed kisses and you’ll be left longing for more. Most Cancerians are old-school souls, who are all about forging long-lasting relationships and building a family. So, any expression of love from a Cancerian can choke you with emotions and tears of joy. Their kiss (almost) always takes you to bed with them and you never really mind!

If you’ve watched Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes’ steamy underwater kiss in Romeo & Juliet, you know what to expect from a Cancer. Honestly, even Shakespeare couldn’t have predicted the steamy nature of romance between these fated lovers!

4. Leo (July 23 to August 22)

If you like the tempting, teasing and seduction that build up to a heated kiss, try a Leo. The sign has a keen desire to please or to be pleased, so trust their kisses to be picture-perfect and straight out of a movie! Leos take immense pride in their make-out and lovemaking skills and for a good reason. Their dramatic, controlling and affable nature is reflected in their kissing skills, which is what makes it equal parts fun and intense. Because who doesn’t love playful seduction, right?

The lion sign wants to be intense and grand in their intimate escapades. If Leos could, they would write poems and verses on how great a kisser they are! A love story with Leo will be a magical ride like no other. Do you remember Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst’s one-of-a-kind “upside down” kiss in the rain in Spider-Man? That’s exactly how memorable your moments will be with a Leo.

5. Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Sagittarians are absolute flirts, who know how to lure people with their charming ways. Sucker for adventures and spontaneity, this sign doesn’t think too much about moving too fast or too slow, coming across too strong and so forth. They’ll simply bomb you with kisses with sincere passion, not at all afraid to lean in first and certainly not caring about what other people think. Just like their personality, their kissing style also hops from style to style. Just as you’re enjoying their adorable butterfly kisses, they might switch gears and lean in for a deep tongue canoodling.

Sagittarians’ risk-taking streak keeps them from keeping things mundane, and you’ll find them sneaking kisses in the most scandalous ways. You might want to tone that down a little, Sagittarius folks!

To give you a better idea about this zodiac sign’s adventurous streak, let’s take the example of Titanic! Have you seen something more iconic than Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s first kiss on the bow of the doomed ocean liner, surrounded by the surreal ocean views with the wind blowing in all its grace? That’s exactly how this sign envisions its kissing exploits to be.

6. Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Have you witnessed Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’s rain-soaked embrace in The Notebook? That’s how dreamy it is to kiss a Piscean. Pisces people are dream weavers, stuck in the realms of fantasy and dreamscapes. The sign expresses its feelings through kisses, weaving romance with their tender strokes and passionate glances. While they start at a slow pace, their intensity builds quickly, and you’ll find yourselves in the midst of a wild encounter in no time! It might sound cheesy, but their kiss screams that life’s greatest blessing is love.

For Pisceans, pleasure is a two-way street. So, they’ll make sure you’re comfortable and only escalate things if you equally reciprocate their advances. Take it from us, kissing this sign will be etched in your memory for a long time!

Which zodiac sign is the best kisser from your experience?

(Hero image: Courtesy Vlada Karpovich/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which zodiac signs are good kissers?

Pisces, Leo, Sagittarius, Cancer, Taurus and Aries are considered to be the best kissers among all zodiac signs.

– Which zodiac signs are passionate kissers?

Pisces and Sagittarius zodiac signs are the most passionate kissers.

– Which zodiac signs are highly romantic?

Pisces and Taurus are very romantic kissers.