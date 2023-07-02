6 zodiac signs who are lucky in love and relationships

What is love? Apart from that Black Eyed Peas song, these zodiac signs would know. Let’s find out if you’re on the list of the zodiac signs who are most lucky in love and relationships.

Don’t we all yearn for a love that’s patient and kind, someone who makes our hearts skip a beat when they’re around? Old-school romantic movies like The Notebook and Notting Hill have spoiled us by setting unrealistic expectations about love, which come crashing down in real life. However, there are some people for whom ‘love is written in the stars’ (quite literally). If you’re having hard luck cementing fruitful relationships, maybe it’s your zodiac calling the shots. According to astrologers, your zodiac sign reveals great details about you, even discerning if you’re lucky in love or not.

If you’ve been snubbed by love or faced intense heartbreaks, maybe your zodiac isn’t blessed with attracting romance. However, some zodiac signs including Virgo, Aries and Pisces, are natural charmers who know how to attract the love that they want. Whether it’s their passion and intensity or a great sense of security and stability, these signs can navigate relationships in the most beautiful manner. Each sign has an optimistic attitude that serves them right when finding their soulmate.

While every single sign can and will find love, we’ve listed down the six zodiac signs whose luck at relationships and romance is unmatchable. Keep reading!

Find out which zodiac signs are luckiest in love

1. Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

If you’re searching for Chandler to your Monica, look no further than Aquarius. Loving an Aquarius is like having your best friend around — you won’t have to think twice before blurting out your deepest darkest secrets and flaunting your goofy side. While Aquarians aren’t great with romance, they’ll still go out of their way to make their partner feel special with small and thoughtful gestures.

However, it’s very important for this sign to get their space and self-time. For long-lasting relationships with Aquarians, their partners must be very understanding, cool-headed and supportive. There’s no room for barging into their personal space and love-bombing them frequently. An Aquarius in love is pragmatic, always doing what’s most honest to them.

2. Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Pisceans are hardcore romantics who won’t think twice before going all out to profess their love! This sign wears their heart on their sleeve, always brimming with passion and intensity when it comes to relationships. They like to see beauty in everyone and everything, which is why they end up falling in love easily.

Pisceans will always champion their partner to grow and succeed in life and strive to keep a healthy relationship devoid of dramatic altercations. While it’s very easy to hurt the sensitive Pisceans, people are wary of stomping on their feelings as they might never find a partner as selfless as them. Their right attitude towards love makes them very lucky indeed!

3. Aries (March 21 — April 19)

If ‘falling head over heels in love’ was someone’s forte, it would be Aries. They easily get infatuated with new people and set out on a quest to woo them with their charm. Arians’ love can often come across as aggressive and dominating.

Their raw magnetism is hard to resist and even if their feelings aren’t reciprocated immediately, Arians will turn things around with their charisma. While Aries-born folks will pursue their partners to unmatchable lengths, they do not like the same perusal in return. They easily get bored when someone’s always at their disposal or is a pushover.

4. Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

Taurus always tests the waters before fully immersing themselves in love. However, once they’re sure about someone, there’s no going back! Taureans are (almost) always in serious relationships and you’ll hardly find them indulging in casual dating or hookups. They can’t afford to go through hurt and heartbreak, which is why they take their own sweet time to ensure that the person is actually worth investing in.

Happy and content with themselves, these people are on the lookout for someone who’s a complete package, a partner who adds to their passion, ambition and growth rather than merging into their personalities. Taureans’ patient and thoughtful approach to love helps them attract quality partners who stick with them through thick and thin.

5. Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancerians are dedicated lovers who’ll do anything to keep their soulmate happy, even if it means sacrificing their own contentment and life principles. These people are in search of a lover who makes them feel at home and brimming with passion and intensity. While many are wary of clingy and needy partners, Cancerians welcome them with open arms.

Their old-school approach to love also includes spoiling their partners with surprise gifts, dreamy dates and whatnot. Cancerians love being in love, and it’s safe to say love is the most important thing in their lives. So, if you’re looking to forge fulfilling and lasting relationships, try a Cancerian!

6. Virgo (August 23 — September 22)

If a Virgo has fallen for you, consider yourself extremely lucky! Very picky and sceptical when it comes to finding love, Virgos aren’t known for being passionate or intense when it comes to romance. They have zero interest (and tolerance) for fleeting relationships and always attract people who offer them security and stability for life. This very particular (read fussy) nature actually helps them find an ideal partner, making them luckier than many other zodiac counterparts.

Because of their high standards and perfectionist nature, people find it hard to live up to their criteria. Virgo’s soulmate must pass a practical checklist of sorts to get a stamp of approval. This sign could keep their expectations realistic and give their partners a tad more leeway for their relationship to further thrive. Nonetheless, it’s indeed a lucky zodiac sign!

Even if you don’t belong to any of these lucky zodiac signs, love will find its way to you soon.