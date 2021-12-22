The 11 biggest beauty trends of 2021, from nose blush to fluffy brows

Here’s the list we’ve curated to let you look back at the beauty trends that defined and dominated 2021. These trends have been the talk of the town and were tested by (almost) all.

2021 was a year full of surprises. The beauty community didn’t let its gears stop running, still stuck in a pandemic, coming up with ideas and ways to make this year interesting to cope with the unprecedented times. They came up with many beauty trends that defined and dominated 2021. The trends ranged from weird ones like using lube as a primer to using eyeshadow as eyeliner and then the not too intense style of stained lips.

Reverse Cat Eyes

The cat-eye look has been on the internet for ages, and it was time to put a twist on this evergreen look. A unique spin on the classic look of applying a winged eyeliner on the top now involves reversing it and wearing it at the bottom. Essentially, the look you would be going for and adding above your lash line on the eyelid, you would now do the same under your eyes and lower lash line. It is truly a beauty trend that defined and dominated 2021, with several beauty influencers and others creating videos trying out the look.

Dewy or Glass Skin

People follow the Koreans and their multiple-step skincare routines to achieve a glowy, dewy and glass skin look. It has become the trend of the year to make your skin look dewy. This trend, along with the skincare routine, involves using creamy textures to achieve the appearance of your skin shining. This look makes your skin appear healthy and flush, which is why it is a beauty trend that defined and dominated 2021, especially after people faced some issues upon wearing masks.

Nose Blush

Blush has and always will be an all-time favourite for makeup gurus and others alike. In the market, blush comes in various textures and application methods. To achieve a natural flush or a pop of colour on their faces, people find creative and different ways to do so. As a result, nose blush became a beauty trend that defined and dominated 2021. The technique involves adding colour to the nose to enhance your face. It gives off a sun-burnish appearance to your face that, with added freckles and dewy skin, will make you appear natural yet flushed and cute as a button.

Faux Under-Eye Bags

One of the most absurd beauty trends that defined and dominated 2021 was probably the faux under-eye bags look. Usually, we would try our best to hide the pesky bags under our eyes with colour correctors and concealers, but now, people are creating fake bags under the eye. The purpose was to portray a deceptive tired appearance, which we did not expect. The idea is to blend brown lipstick or a dark contour colour under the eyes to give the illusion of an under-eye bag.

Glitter Lips

Glitter added to anything makes it look gorgeous and sparkly. So, this year the beauty trend that defined and dominated 2021 involving glitter was adding it to the lips. Firstly to achieve this look, one must apply a lipstick of their choice, keeping in mind the glitter to be incorporated later. The lipstick could be a nude shade, or if you’re looking to go bold, it could be shades of red, orange or even black. Secondly, to complete the look, a glitter that would match the lipstick needs to be chosen and then applied to the lips using an adhesive safe for lips. Voila, the look is complete, making you look glam and glitzy.

Monochromatic Makeup

A monochromatic look makes the person wearing it appear put together without much effort. It involves incorporating one particular shade or hue throughout the face, wherever possible. It is a beauty trend that defined and dominated 2021 as people, while they wouldn’t shy away from looking bold, were sometimes looking to appear subtle. One would need to pick a particular shade or hue that could work well on the eyelids, lips, and cheeks, which are the focus areas of this trend. Picking up a shade of red or pink would be the safest and best, tying up your appearance perfectly as they look gorgeous in all the focus areas.

Fluffy Brows

We have always wanted our brows to look impeccable and flawless, making sure they are filled and appear arched. This time the beauty trend that defined and dominated 2021 was the fluffy brows. This trend made the brows appear natural and somehow did tie up perfectly with any look. To achieve such brows, lightly fill in the brows, just enough to keep them not separated. Next, using an eyebrow brush, blend in the strokes created and brush the eyebrows upward to achieve a fluffy appearance, locking the look in with some brow gel.

Vibrant Eyeshadow

With the ongoing pandemic, masks have become a statement accessory for everyone, making you hide your face almost at all times. As the only thing to peek through would be one’s eyes, vibrant eyeshadow was another beauty trend that defined and dominated 2021. Several brands have either palettes with these shades or individual eye shadows. To achieve this look, all you need is a shade of poppy colours like yellow, purple, pink, blue, orange, green to be swiped all over the lid. There is no limit to the number of colours you can use, and you can use them either on their own or in pairs, and simply or extravagantly, having creative freedom with this look.

Full Lashes

Lashes are the one thing that frames your eyes, whatever the makeup. It is the cherry on the top of any appearance, making one’s eyes stand out. Full lashes are a beauty trend that defined and dominated 2021, as the eyes were the only thing in the line of vision for others, with the face covered by masks. Full lashes can be achieved either with the mascara itself or using a pair of fake lashes if you want to go all the way out. Using just the mascara requires using a curler before applying multiple layers of the product to the lashes. With volumising mascaras available in the market, acing the trend has become effortless.

Natural No-Makeup Makeup

People are itching more towards going natural these days, trying to achieve subtle looks. The no-makeup makeup trend involves using a technique that fools others into thinking there’s no makeup on the face. It is a beauty trend that defined and dominated 2021, making those who used it appear minimal and beautiful. You can achieve this look by using tinted products that apply as a light layer on the face, almost melting into the skin. This trend is quick and effortless, all the while using minimal items. It is versatile enough to be worn anywhere, adding and subtracting products as per your mood.

Foxy Eyes

We have seen the cat liner, applying liner to imitate the eyes of a cat. But another beauty trend that defined and dominated 2021, considering eyes, was the foxy eyes. According to its name, the trend involved applying makeup to your eyes in a way that resembles a fox’s eye. Achieve this look by elongating your eyes by creating a light and blended wing with a brown or black shadow. Keep the eyeshadow liner soft, and then line your inner corner with the same. It makes your eyes appear lifted, shaping them differently and making them look foxy.

