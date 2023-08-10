Austin Butler is the new global ambassador of YSL fragrance MYSLF

The leading star of Elvis, Austin Butler has been appointed as the new global ambassador of YSL Beauty’ MYSLF.

YSL Beauty has recently announced that they have chosen Austin Butler to be their new global ambassador for their latest fragrance line, MYSLF. This is a significant achievement in Butler’s career, as he is a rising star in the acting world and has already worked with some of the most reputable and well-known directors in the industry, including Quentin Tarantino, Baz Luhrmann, Jim Jarmusch, Jeff Nichols, and Denis Villeneuve.

Austin Butler is the face of YSL Beauty’s MYSLF

Butler’s outstanding performance in the critically acclaimed film Elvis has earned him an Academy Award nomination, in addition to a Golden Globe and a BAFTA win for Best Actor. His unique capacity to portray a complex, compelling character – both as a man and as a legend – has made him a standout figure in the entertainment industry.

In a statement released, YSL Beauty appointed Butler as the global ambassador for MYSLF because he embodies the values expressed by the brand, which aims to provide a modern representation of what it means to be a man. He fully embraces all the different facets of his personality – he is sensitive and authentic, confident but approachable, and effortless but complex. These qualities make him the perfect candidate to represent the brand’s statement of modern masculinity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YSL Beauty Official (@yslbeauty)

The campaign for MYSLF is a filmic blast featuring Butler and the award-winning director Julia Ducournau. Shot with a striking and bold aesthetic that exudes the visual codes of luxury and beauty, the film tells an emotional story as Butler embodies all the selves that make him. It is an encounter between two formidable, award-winning young talents for their first-ever advertising project.

It’s no doubt that YSL Beauty’s decision to choose Austin Butler as their global ambassador for MYSLF is a wise one. Butler’s unique talents and qualities make him the perfect candidate to represent the brand’s vision of modern masculinity, and his collaboration with Ducournau promises to be a remarkable display of beauty and luxury.

(All images used courtesy of YSL Beauty)