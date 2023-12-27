From Barbiecore to strawberry makeup, here’s a close look in the mirror for a round-up of the biggest beauty trends on TikTok this year.

Barbie was catapulted to fashion stardom on TikTok in 2023, but what about trends in the beauty sector? Between ‘latte makeup,’ ‘strawberry makeup,’ ‘passport makeup’, and beauty looks inspired by characters from the series “Euphoria,” users have had a lot to choose from over the past months. But as the year draws to a close, it’s high time to take stock of the trends that really made their mark on our makeup routines.

The biggest beauty trends on TikTok in 2023

TikTok is nothing short of a trend incubator and in just a few years has become a leading destination for users seeking inspiration in fashion and beauty. Not content with causing tips and products to go viral in these fields, the China-based platform is also a reliable barometer for assessing the just how widespread a trend is. So, with the end of the year fast approaching, we highlight the key makeup trends revealed on its platform over the course of 2023, based on the number of views per hashtag. And the results bring some surprises: makeup inspiration from the series “Euphoria” is among the most popular, despite the fact that the last season was broadcast on HBO at the beginning of… 2022.

On the platform, the hashtag #Euphoriamakeup generated no less than 2.6 billion views, with a host of tutorials and inspirations to boot. It’s worth noting, however, that these figures aren’t exclusively linked to the year 2023, but they do testify to a definite craze for beauty looks from the hit HBO series. On the other hand, ‘strawberry makeup,’ one of summer’s key trends, seems to have made its mark in 2023, with some 530 million views. And it’s model Hailey Bieber who’s behind this look, tested and approved by a host of beauty enthusiasts.

Also wildly successful was ‘latte makeup,’ another must-have for 2023, which is slowly but surely approaching 500 million views (495 million to date, to be exact). The beauty look is essentially defined by warm, almost caramelized tones, giving off the effect of a light tan. In other words, three of the most popular makeup effects of the year. And indeed, the trend has given rise to numerous variations on the theme, such as ‘espresso makeup’ and ‘pumpkin spice latte makeup,’ the autumnal variant. Both have already exceeded 60 million and 70 million views respectively.

Among the other major beauty inspirations of 2023, ‘passport makeup,’ which translates into beauty looks designed for passport photos, stands out with over 400 million views. The same goes for ‘glazed donut nails,’ which generated more than 380 million views, thanks — once again — to Hailey Bieber, whose influence in the world of beauty is unquestionable.

