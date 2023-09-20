Nail art idea: Have you tried the trending Chai Latte nails trend yet?

As we transition into the autumn season, have you tried chai latte nails yet?

Stop everything! Pumpkin spice latte was supposed to be the key inspiration for fall’s nail polish, hair colour and makeup trends, but it could be facing competition from another comforting beverage, the chai latte. Jennifer Lopez has already made her choice, showing up at New York Fashion Week with a manicure directly inspired by the famous subtly spiced tea drink.

The seemingly endless number of manicures and makeup inspirations inspired by the beverages of the moment — be they milky or caffeinated — has reached a fever pitch on social networks. However, it’s not users or content creators who are behind the latest trend for “chai latte nails,” but Jennifer Lopez. A single snapshot of the American star at New York Fashion Week propelled this tasty inspiration to the top of the list of fall’s leading manicures.

What is the Chai Latte Nails trend all about?

Beverages of all kinds are shaping up to be the ultimate source of makeup inspirations of the moment. This phenomenon began before summer, with the unexpected success of the ‘latte makeup‘ look, as well as its many variants, including espresso makeup. And the trend doesn’t look set to end this fall — quite the contrary.

The height of chic

This was seen even more recently with ‘pumpkin spice makeup,’ inspired by one of America’s favourite fall beverages, and already taking over nail varnish and hair colour shades. Now, it is joined by ‘chai latte nails,’ a manicure again inspired by a warm, comforting beverage that rings in the arrival of grey, rainy days. And this time, it’s a trend brought to light by the beauty icon Jennifer Lopez, and created by a manicure mastodon: Tom Bachik, the nail artist behind the perfect hands and nails of Hollywood and beyond.

At New York Fashion Week, Jennifer Lopez stepped out with a manicure that was as understated as it was chic, finished in a high-gloss taupe shade. A beauty look that Tom Bachik posted on his Instagram account, accompanied by the caption “Chai Latte Chic at #NYFW.” That’s all it took for a new trend to emerge, inspired by a flagship beverage that also happens to be associated with the fall. The nail artist to the stars says he created the taupe-lavender hue by mixing two colours, including the ‘Chai Latte’ shade by Aprés, to match the manicure with the “On the Floor” singer’s eyeshadow.

Pumpkin spice latte VS chai latte

So will pumpkin spice latte or chai latte triumph in the world of beauty and gastronomy this coming season? If the influence of these two drinks on social networks is anything to go by, it’s clear that the coffee drink enriched with semi-skimmed milk, foam and pumpkin spice syrup, launched by Starbucks some 20 years ago, has a head start. With just a few days to go before fall is upon us, it has amassed over 400 million views, compared with ‘just’ 130 million for the chai latte. It remains to be seen whether its success will be equally impressive in the world of beauty.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.