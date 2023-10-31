facebook
Creed launches a pop-up to unveil their latest fragrance, Carmina
Culture
31 Oct 2023 01:50 PM

Creed launches a pop-up to unveil their latest fragrance, Carmina

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs

The House of Creed unveils its newest fragrance, Carmina, by opening a pop-up at ICONSIAM. 

In September 2023, Creed unveiled their latest addition to their fragrance portfolio, Carmina. Inspired by Henry Creed’s haute couture fashion sketches, this new scent is bold, seductive, and a breath of fresh air for this Parisian perfumery. The cherry-infused middle notes blend impeccably with the cashmere wood and musk, making Carmina a courageous scent that will turn heads. With its amber base, there is also a red-candy feminine aroma that’s warm, inviting you to go on an alluring adventure. To top it off, the fragrance’s impressive longevity will ensure that you stay smelling amazing all day long. 

[All images courtesy of CREED]

To celebrate their latest launch, Creed has opened a pop-up at ICONSIAM. Located on the M floor, Thara Hall, visitors can visit this exhibition and discover the luxurious Carmina scent until Tuesday, October 31, 2023. 

Creed Carmina perfume size 75 ml is available for 11,000 THB at every boutique and counter of House of Creed branches in Thailand. 

Perfume Pop-up ICONSIAM Creed House of Creed Carmina
