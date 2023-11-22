Dermaster Aesthetic & Surgery Institute unveils body design centre

In Thailand’s ultra-competitive beauty market, Dermaster Aesthetic & Surgery Institute has always stayed ahead of the curve. Whether it’s plastic surgery, body slimming treatments, hair transplants, or aesthetic procedures, this world-class medical centre has it all.

This week, Dermaster Aesthetic & Surgery Institute hosted an event launching itself as a body design centre with complete personalised services. Here, customers can expect tailor-made experiences as each case is designed according to an individual’s shape to achieve the right proportion. The consultation process starts with a body examination and questions regarding the patient’s needs. As Dermaster believes, just because someone is ‘thin’ doesn’t mean they’re ‘attractive,’ or if someone is ‘bigger,’ this doesn’t mean they can’t be skinny.

The institution has found a way to get customers their dream body. By using new cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art equipment, patients can get a curvy waist, slender legs, and arms, but most importantly, an increase in confidence.

[All images courtesy of Dermaster]

To prove that sometimes pure diet and exercise don’t cut it, Dermaster invited the stunning Thai actress Patricia Tanchanok Good to talk about her appearance. “I’m half Thai-British, so I’m built pretty big, as in my bones. When I feel like I have excess belly fat, I focus on ab exercises a lot. However, when I don’t have that much time, I like to come to Dermaster. They have specialised doctors that can help design my physique because sometimes certain areas are stubborn.”

Although Dermaster’s expert medical team is recognised for their liposuction technique, the clinic also provides non-invasive body contouring services like Themage Body, CoolSculpting, Exilis, Venus Legacy, Tesla4D and Tite Fx.

