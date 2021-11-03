10 autumnal nail art ideas to try this November 2021

Granted, we don’t really have autumn leaves and Pumpkin Spiced Lattes here in Bangkok, but that doesn’t mean our nail art for November can’t celebrate the season.

This month, we’re all about warm hues and autumnal themes, slowly looking towards the festive season. After all, with the lifted curfew and booze ban, and Thailand’s re-opening, we’re feeling a little festive already.

From classic colours to more contemporary interpretations, check out our gallery for autumnal nail art ideas to try in Bangkok this November 2021.