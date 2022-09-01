facebook
10 colourful nail art ideas to try this September
01 Sep 2022

10 colourful nail art ideas to try this September

Lifestyle Asia

How about those rain storms recently? Here are some colourful nail art ideas for September 2022 that will distract you from it all. 

As the rainy season (hopefully?) comes to a close, we’re heading back to the nail salon this month for a fresh dose of colour. This September, we’re super into bold pops of colour and wavy, groovy lines. We’re looking for positivity as we head into the final quarter of the year, and we’re finding it in a manicure. Scroll on for some of some bright nail art ideas for September. 

10 nail art ideas to try this September 2022

For when it’s raining and you need a touch of sunshine

Feminine and contemporary

A little rhinestone never killed nobody

Squiggles for September

For those who prefer the dark side

Mood boosting nails

Neon leopard print

Shades of green

Little happiness

September disco

Nails Nail Art
