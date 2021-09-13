Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > 5 post-lockdown fragrances for every social situation
13 Sep 2021 09:00 AM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Spritzing the scent for the day before leaving the house is what you need to do to rebuild your post-lockdown self-confidence. Here are some post-lockdown fragrances that you should have on hand.

We’re finally able to go out again. The excitement of being able to dress up again is satisfying and fulfilling. Here, we’ve curated our favourite post-lockdown fragrances so you can smell nice wherever you may head.

[Hero Image Credit: Jo Malone via Instagram; Featured Image Credit: Dior via Instagram]

For everyday wear
1
Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum Spray

The Miss Dior Eau de Parfum is based on notes of centifolia rose, lilies, and peonies, offering a perfect freshness for everyday wear. A floral fragrance is exactly what you need post-lockdown to uplift your mood and transport you to a botanical garden.

[Image Credit: Dior]

Price
THB 4,900
For slowly maybe going back to the office
2
Narciso Rodriguez Narciso Eau Neroli Ambree

If you’re going back to work in the office on alternate days, try Narciso Eau Neroli Ambree. While the fresh neroli note gives you warm energy, the perfect blend of woody notes brings out depth and sensuality. It’s a fragrance of delicacy that projects your power as you head back to work.

[Image Credit: Narciso Rodriguez]

Price
THB 4,600 (90ml)
For special occasions
3
Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Rose Eau de Toilette

Have a special date coming up? Go for the Dolce Rose Eau de Toilette. It exudes a joyful and fun attitude while bringing a lively feminine spirit to the scene. It will impress people around you.

[Image Credit: Dolce & Gabbana] 

Price
THB 4,100 (75ml)
For small social events
4
Jo Malone Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense

If you’re joining small social gatherings in a safe way, the new Jo Malone Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense is what you need to have on your list. Inspired by the great scarlet poppy, this fragrance leaves an intoxicating trail and will make you the centre of attention in any event you attend.

[Image Credit: Jo Malone]

Price
THB 5,700 (50 ml)
For re-entering the world on a powerful note
5
Chanel Le Lion de Chanel

Le Lion de Chanel will be your go-to fragrance when you just want to make your first impression positive. This powerful fragrance is inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s obsession with astrology. Faceted with rich amber accord and bold citrusy notes, it’ll make your first post-lockdown impression an unforgettable one.

[Image Credit: Chanel]

Price
THB 8,000 (75ml)
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

