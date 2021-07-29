5 Thai hair masks to pamper your lockdown tresses

If your haircare routine consists of only shampoo and conditioner, you’re not feeding your hair enough. Here are some Thai hair masks that can help.
Sometimes your hair needs a little extra nourishment, moisture, repair. A hair mask is a self-pampering way to achieve all of that at home. If you’re looking for one to add to your routine, why not try out some of these Thai hair masks? These gorgeous hair masks are great to indulge in, and they also keep your tresses happy and healthy during the lockdown.
Looking for an effective way to solve hair thinning problems? Opt for the Brisuthi Hair Treatment Mask. It’s an intensive anti-hair loss mask enriched with a wonderful blend of exotic ingredients proven for hair revitalisation. The powerful combination of organically wild-crafted Japanese Tsubaki Oil, Pacaxi Oil, Waratah extract and Sandalwood extract will give you an amazing Keratin hair treatment. It doesn’t take any longer than 15 minutes, and the natural hair thickeners will leave your hair soft and silky.
Make your scalp and hair treatment a soothing one with Panpuri Amino Acids Repair Treatment Mask. While the Japanese Fermented Rice and Amazonian Pracaxi Seed barricade the moisture and restore natural protective coating, the Amino Acid Complex and Inca Omega Oil penetrate deep into the cuticles to reduce brittleness. Moreover, the cold-pressed Virgin Coconut Oil keeps your scalp hydrated and reveals soft and lustrous hair.
The THANN Shio Hair Mask uses natural ingredients to revive dry and damaged hair. It deeply nourishes your hair with Wheat Protein, Ceremide, and Vitamin E from Argan and Coconut Oil, and prevents you from getting dandruff. The Nano Shio extract removes chemicals and impurities and refills your hair with essential nutrients.
Is your hair losing shine? No big deal, Lalil Deep Recovery Hair Treatment Mask to the rescue. This lovely hair mask is concentrated with organic Shea Butter and Sweet Almond extract for in-depth hydration. From root to end, it’ll boost up your hair to a healthy shine. Besides, there is no silicone and no comedogenic ingredients, so it’s perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Split ends will no longer be bothering you when you give the Oriental Princess Tropical Nutrients Banana Advanced Hair Treatment Mask a try. Enriched with Nutri Moist Natural and Banana Extract, this SOS remedy strengthens and repairs damaged hair from chemically-treated salon processes and pollution exposure. Using encapsulation technology, your hair will be charmingly fragrant, too.
