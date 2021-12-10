7 beauty hacks to help you glam up for the holiday season

Planning a perfect holiday look? Here are some beauty hacks to help you look and feel your best this holiday season.
With the holiday season comes all kinds of magic and fun: exciting parties, great food, and festive celebrations. After nearly two years of celebrating holidays at home, it’s time to invest and put in some effort to get yourself holiday-ready. Whether you’re looking to make a good impression or just getting yourself in a festive mood, these beauty hacks may just be what you need. Here, we’ve rounded the top beauty hacks to help you look stunning in this long-awaited holiday season.
Beauty hacks to help you look your best this season
Up&Under Seamless Classic Shapewear
If you need a quick fix to look thinner in your dress after devouring a festive feast the night before, this is it. Shapewear gives you an instant nip and tuck when things don’t fit right, and with Up&Under Seamless Classic Shapewear, it’ll streamline your waist and boost your confidence without adding too many layers.
Clarins Body Shaping Cream
Clarins Body Shaping Cream lets you have the power to shape your body the way you want. Aside from leaving your skin firm and hydrated, it tones down the cellulite and helps to contour those stubborn curves as well. Make sure to build it into your regular skincare routine to get that toned physique.
3M Nexcare Acne Absorbing Patch
In the midst of dealing with breakouts? No big deal. You can now zap pimples and maskne overnight thanks to the 3M Nexcare Acne Absorbing Patch. Moreover, the patches are thin with a clear matte finish so you can wear them confidently even with makeup. No harmful or drying chemicals are needed, and it is also suitable for all skin types.
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
The power of red lipstick is like no other. Especially the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color is super versatile and easy to recreate your own makeup look with. On the days where you need an extra boost of self-confidence, this is your great go-to to empower and give yourself that captivating edge.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer
Bronzer is all about making your skin look healthier. Use the Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer whenever you want to create a bronzy look or warm up your complexion. It’ll give you a sun-kissed glow without feeling dry and looking cakey or orange.
MAC Cosmetics Fix+ Setting Spray
Don’t let humidity or oily skin ruin a day where you’re fully glammed up. Always remember to finish your makeup look with MAC Cosmetics Fix+ Setting Spray. It extends the wear of makeup and keeps your contouring skill intact all day long.
Utena Matomage Hair Styling Stick
Windy days will no longer be worrying you if you take the handy Utena Matomage Hair Styling Stick wherever you go. Not only does it prevent fly-aways from annoying you, but it also keeps your immaculate bun and updos in place. It leaves your fingers clean and non-sticky, and thereby it’s one of the best sellers for a reason.
