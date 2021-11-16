7 eyelash serums for longer lashes

Long lashes can add a significant amount of charm to all kinds of eyes. If you’re looking for an eyelash serum that works, here’s where to find it in Bangkok.
Eyelash care is just as important as your regular eye care. It constantly regenerates and you need to give a little TCL to keep them happy and healthy. In addition, it’s one of the ways that you can enjoy long and voluminous lashes without the hassle of extensions. Whether you’re using them to grow or nourish your lashes, eyelash serums are an investment-worthy essential that you should consider adding to your skincare collection. Don’t worry if you don’t know where to start, here’s the list to guide you.
Count on Lancôme Advanced Génifique Light-Pearl™ Eye & Lash Concentrate to get those youthful-looking eyes. It not only increases overall eye hydration but also fortifies eyelashes for increased vitality and density. As a bonus, it even comes with a cooling massaging applicator to fade undereye wrinkles and eye puffiness.
[Image Credit: Lancôme]
A 90% natural daily serum that helps to condition for fuller-looking lashes. Milk Makeup Kush Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum is vegan, paraben-free, and doesn’t cause any skin irritation. Perfect for thickening sparse brows as well.
[Image Credit: Milk Makeup]
Looking to add an instant beauty effect to your lashes? The Diorshow Maximizer 3D Mascara Primer-Serum is for you. This triple-action formula boosts your mascara’s performance to elegantly hold your lash’s curl and elevate your eyes. It’s also enriched with cotton nectar to give an intensive lash-care action
[Image Credit: Dior]
Restore natural beauty to dry and short eyelashes with Almea Xlash Eyelash Serum. Aside from the deep nourishment, it prolongs the growth cycle of your eyelashes to always keep them long and thick. There’s a reason why it’s one of the worldwide bestsellers.
[Image Credit: Almea]
Formulated with Shiseido’s proprietary Eyelash Nurturing Complex technology, the Adenovital Eyelash Serum offers a protective coat and gives you healthy-looking lashes. It features a flocked tip applicator that reaches the roots of every hairline. Even if you have eyelash extensions, you can still use the serum without having to worry about your lashes falling off.
[Image Credit: Shiseido]
Say goodbye to weak and downward-facing eyelashes with DHC’s 3 in 1 Eyelash Serum. The Asian eyelash refresher regenerates damaged lashes and strengthens the roots for perfect lifting. What’s more, it works well as a base for your mascara, too.
[Image Credit: DHC]
Keep your lashes lush, glossy, and camera-ready with the nourishing Avance Lash Serum EX. It promotes growth and prevents eyelash loss through frequent usage of eyelash curlers and mascaras. Though it takes a while to see the results, the longer lashes that you get will have people asking for your secret.
[Image Credit: Avance]