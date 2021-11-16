7 eyelash serums for longer lashes

Long lashes can add a significant amount of charm to all kinds of eyes. If you’re looking for an eyelash serum that works, here’s where to find it in Bangkok.

Eyelash care is just as important as your regular eye care. It constantly regenerates and you need to give a little TCL to keep them happy and healthy. In addition, it’s one of the ways that you can enjoy long and voluminous lashes without the hassle of extensions. Whether you’re using them to grow or nourish your lashes, eyelash serums are an investment-worthy essential that you should consider adding to your skincare collection. Don’t worry if you don’t know where to start, here’s the list to guide you.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Milk Makeup via Facebook]